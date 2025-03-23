Open Extended Reactions

How's this for a smash hit? Washington Spirit and U.S. women's national team star Trinity Rodman is normally responsible for putting on a show for club and country, but the Spirit's NWSL home opener had someone -- singer-songwriter Adam Pastel -- returning the favor with a halftime performance of his viral song.

Titled, well, "Trinity Rodman," the song had been teased by Pastel on social media for a time leading up to Saturday's game, with the club getting in on the act by giving him a chance to perform the song in full during halftime against the Kansas City Current. Although it's claimed to be the first song about a women's player, there were tunes about the 2011 U.S. Women's World Cup squad, namely Megan Rapinoe and Heather O'Reilly.

But enough about that, and more on Pastel's catchy hook: "90 minutes of play time, you got my heart floppin'. You're worth watchin' like Trinity Rodman."

Rodman, 22, has been a revelation since being drafted in 2021 with the first overall pick. Scoring on her professional debut against the North Carolina Courage on April 10, she went on to be named NWSL Rookie of the Year following eight goals in 29 games and has continued to soar since, making her senior USWNT debut on Feb. 17, 2022. Quickly becoming a core player, Rodman scored three times as the U.S. won the gold at the 2024 Olympics.

The night of Pastel's performance of his single wouldn't be quite as enjoyable for Rodman, though. She played 34 minutes in a 2-0 defeat to the Current, registering just 15 touches and completing only one of seven attempted passes. Still, though, no one on that field had a song written about them.