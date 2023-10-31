ARCADIA, Calif. -- A horse set to run in this weekend's Breeders' Cup died Tuesday at Santa Anita, and a short time later, Belmont Stakes winner Arcangelo dropped out of the $6 million Classic.

Trainer Jena Antonucci said she ran out of time trying to resolve an issue with Arcangelo's left hind foot. The colt had not trained the last two days after having the shoe on that foot removed last weekend.

"He's not fully resolving and we're running out of time," she told TVG. "As we've talked about from Day 1, this will always be horse first, no matter absolutely what."

Arcangelo had drawn the No. 1 post and was listed at 7-2 odds on the morning line for the Classic. His scratch reduces the field to 11. Kentucky Derby winner Mage had been expected to run in the Classic but never arrived at Santa Anita after spiking a fever last weekend.

Practical Move was returning from a morning gallop when he experienced a suspected cardiac event, according to a statement from Breeders' Cup officials. His rider wasn't hurt.

Veterinarians from the California Horse Racing Board, 1/ST Racing and the Breeders' Cup tended to the 3-year-old colt.

Practical Move was the early 3-1 second choice for the $1 million Dirt Mile on Saturday at the 40th world championships.

He had five wins in eight career starts and earnings of $923,200. Practical Move won the San Felipe and Santa Anita Derby on his home track before a fever forced him to miss the Kentucky Derby in May. He then took six months off and returned to win a race on Oct. 6 at Santa Anita.

The bay colt was trained by Tim Yakteen.

Another Breeders' Cup contender who was injured near the end of a workout last Saturday at Santa Anita is not recovering as well as his owner had hoped.

Geaux Rocket Ride had surgery to repair a displaced condylar fracture on Sunday. It's a repetitive strain injury that results in a fracture to the cannon bone above the fetlock due to large loads transmitted during high-speed workouts.

"Rocket is having an unexpected response to the surgery and isn't recovering as we hoped," according to a social media post by owner Pin Oak Stud. "He appears to be in no pain and is eating. Our boy is still fighting hard so we will keep fighting for him."

The colt was transferred to Chino Valley Equine Medical Hospital for further evaluation.

Geaux Rocket Ride had been pre-entered to run in the Classic.

The 3-year-old colt was injured near the end of a seven-furlong workout, which came one day after a workout was postponed due to what Hall of Fame trainer Richard Mandella said were "tender feet" as the result of having been re-shod last Thursday.