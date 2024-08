Open Extended Reactions

Raider Sachin Tanwar was made the most expensive player of the 2024 PKL auction, as he was bought for Rs. 2.15cr by the Tamil Thalaivas on the first day of the season 11 auction.

It was a good day for Indian raiders overall, as Guman Singh also ended up pocketing a massive amount, going to the Gujarat Giants for a staggering Rs. 1.97cr.

Telugu Titans made two big Indian signings in the early stages, but Haryana Steelers made the biggest international purchase, as they acquired the services of the brilliant Iranian Mohammedreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, for Rs. 2.07 crores. Shadloui was named the best defender in two of the last three PKL seasons, and will now move over to the Steelers, who lost the final of the PKL last season to Puneri Paltan, incidentally where Shadloui plied his trade then.

Pawan Sehrawat will go back to the Telugu Titans who exercised a final bid match option at Rs 1.725cr, while the Bengal Warriorz strengthened their defence with the addition of Iran's Fazel Atrachali.

At the end of the PKL season 10 auctions, here is a full list of the players picked by each team and the bids they attracted:

Bengal Warriorz

Elite Retained Players: Vishwas S (Raider), Nitin Kumar (Raider).

Retained Young Players: None.

Existing New Young Players: Shreyas Umbardand (Defender), Aditya Shinde (Defender), Dipak Arjun Shinde (Defender), Maharudra Garje (Raider)

Overseas Players: Fazel Atrachali (Defender, Rs 50 lakh)

Category A domestic Players: Maninder Singh (Raider, Rs 1.15cr)

Category B Domestic Players:

Category C Domestic Players:

Category D Domestic Players:

New Young Players:

Bengaluru Bulls

Elite Retained Players: Ponparthiban Subramanian (Defender), Sushil (Raider), Rohit Kumar (Defender), Saurabh Nandal (Defender)

Retained Young Players: None.

Existing New Young Players: Parteek (Defender), Akshit (Raider), Arulnathababu (Defender), Aditya Shankar Powar (Defender)

Overseas Players:

Category A Domestic Players: None.

Category B Domestic Players: Ajinkya Pawar (Raider, Rs 1.1075cr), Pardeep Narwal (Raider, Rs 70 lakh)

Category C Domestic Players:

Category D Domestic Players:

New Young Players:

Dabang Delhi KC

Elite Retained Players: Ashu Malik (Raider), Naveen Kumar (Raider), Vikrant (Defender)

Retained Young Players: None.

Existing New Young Players: Ashish (Defender), Himmat Antil (Defender), Manu (Raider), Yogesh (Defender)

Overseas Players:

Category A Domestic Players: None.

Category B Domestic Players: Ashish (All-Rounder, Rs 23.50 lakh), Siddharth Desai (Raider, Rs 26 lakh)

Category C Domestic Players:

Category D Domestic Players:

New Young Players:

Gujarat Giants

Elite Retained Players: Jitender Yadav (Defender), Balaji D (All-Rounder)

Retained Young Players: Rakesh HS (Raider), Parteek Dahiya (Raider)

Existing New Young Players: Nitin (Raider)

Overseas Players:

Category A Domestic Players: Guman Singh (Raider, Rs. 1.97cr)

Category B Domestic Players: Sombir (Defender, Rs 20 lakh)

Category C Domestic Players:

Category D Domestic Players:

New Young Players: