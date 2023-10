The auction for the 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 10) got underway in Mumbai on October 9 and history was made yet again as Pawan Kumar Sehrawat was signed by Telugu Titans for Rs. 2.6 crore, making him the most expensive player of the League.

Two more players went past the two-crore mark as Mohammadreza Shadlou was roped in by Puneri Paltan for Rs. 2.31 crore and Bengal Warriors used their FBM Card to retain Maninder Singh for Rs. 2.12 crore.

At the end of day 1 of the PKL auctions, here is a list of the players picked by each team and the bids they attracted:

(Note: this list is as of October 9. The list will be updated post the Category C, D and NYP auctions on October 10)

Bengal Warriors

Elite Retained Players: None.

Retained Young Players: None.

Existing New Young Players: Vaibhav Garje, R. Guhan, Suyog Gaikar, Parshant Kumar

Overseas Players:

Category A domestic Players: Maninder Singh (Raider, Rs. 2.12 crore), Shrikant Jadhav (Raider, Rs. 32.35 lakhs)

Category B Domestic Players: Shubham Shinde (Defender, 32.25 lakhs), Nitin Rawal (All-Rounder, 30 lakhs)

Category C Domestic Players:

Category D Domestic Players:

Bengaluru Bulls

Elite Retained Players: Neeraj Narwal (Raider)

Retained Young Players: Bharat Hooda (Raider), Saurabh Nandal (Defender)

Existing New Young Players: Aman, Yash Hooda

Overseas Players:

Category A Domestic Players:

Category B Domestic Players: Vikash Khandola (Raider, Rs. 55.25 lakhs), Vishal (Defender, Rs. 20 lakhs)

Category C Domestic Players:

Dabang Delhi KC

Elite Retained Players: None

Retained Young Players: Naveen Kumar (Raider)

Existing New Young Players: Ashish Narwal (Raider), Manjeet (Raider), Suraj Panwar (Raider), Vijay (Defender)

Overseas Players:

Category A Domestic Players:

Category B Domestic Players: Ashu Malik (Raider, Rs. 96.25 lakhs), Meetu Sharma (Raider, Rs 93 lakhs), Sunil (Defender, Rs. 20 lakhs)

Category C Domestic Players:

Category D Domestic Players:

Gujarat Giants

Elite Retained Players: Sonu (Raider), Manuj

Retained Young Players: Rakesh HS (Raider)

Existing New Young Players: Parteek Dhaiya (Raider), Rohan Singh (All-rounder)

Overseas Players: Fazel Atrachali (Defender, Rs. 1.60 crores), Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh (All-Rounder, Rs. 22 lakhs)

Category A Domestic Players: Rohit Gulia (All-Rounder, Rs. 58.50 lakhs)

Category B Domestic Players: Sombir (Defender, Rs. 26.25 lakhs), Arkam Shaikh (All-Rounder, Rs. 20.25 lakhs)

Category C Domestic Players:

Haryana Steelers

Elite Retained Players: K. Prapanjan (Raider)

Retained Young Players: Jaideep (Defender), Vinay (Raider), Mohit (Defender)

Existing New Young Players: Monu (Defender), Naveen (Defender), Harsh (Defender), Sunny (Defender)

Overseas Players:

Category A Domestic Players:

Category B Domestic Players: Siddharth Desai (Raider, Rs. 1 crore), Chandran Ranjith (Raider, Rs. 62 lakhs)

Category C Domestic Players:

Category D Domestic Players:

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Elite Retained Players: Arjun Deshwal (Raider), Sunil Kumar (Defender), V Ajith (Raider), Reza Mirbagheri (Defender), Bhavani Rajput (Raider), Sahul Kumar (Defender)

Retained Young Players: None

Existing New Young Players: Ankush Rathee (Defender), Devank (Raider), Ashish (Defender), Abhishek KS (Defender)

Overseas Players:

Category A Domestic Players:

Category B Domestic Players:

Category C Domestic Players:

Category D Domestic Players:

Patna Pirates

Elite Retained Players: Sachin Tanwar (Raider), Neeraj Kumar (Defender)

Retained Young Players: Manish (Defender)

Existing New Young Players: Ranjit Venkatramana Naik (Raider), Anuj Kumar (Raider), Naveen Sharma (Defender), Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj (Defender)

Overseas Players:

Category A Domestic Players: Manjeet (Raider, Rs. 92 lakhs)

Category B Domestic Player:

Category C Domestic Players:

Category D Domestic Players:

Puneri Paltan

Elite Retained Players: Abinesh Nadarajan (Defender), Gaurav Khatri

Retained New Young Players: Aslam Inamdar (Raider), Mohit Goyat (Raider), Akash Santosh Shinde (Raider), Pankaj Mohite (Raider), Sanket Sawant (Defender)

Existing New Young Players: Aditya Tushar Shinde (Raider), Badal Taqdir Singh (Defender)

Overseas Players: Mohammadreza Shadlou (All-Rounder, Rs. 2.35 crores)

Category A Domestic Players:

Category B Domestic Players:

Category C Domestic Players:

Category D Domestic Players:

Tamil Thalaivas

Elite Retained Players: Ajinkya Ashok Pawar (Raider)

Retained Young Players: Sagar (Defender), Himanshu (Defender), M. Abishek (Defender), Sahil (Defender), Ashish (Defender), Mohit (Defender)

Existing New Young Players: Narender (Raider), Himanshu (Raider), Jatin (Raider)

Overseas Players:

Category A Domestic Players:

Category B Domestic Players:

Category C Domestic Players:

Category D Domestic Players:

Telugu Titans

Retained Young Players: Parvesh Bhainswal (Defender)

Retained Young Players: Rajnish (All Rounder)

Existing New Young Players: Vinay (Raider), Mohit (Defender), Nitin (Defender)

Overseas Players:

Category A Domestic Players:

Category B Domestic Players: Pawan Sehrawat (Raider, Rs. 2.605 crores)

Category C Domestic Players:

Category D Domestic Players:

U Mumba

Elite Retained Players: Surinder Singh (Defender), Rinku (Defender), Jai Bhagwan (Defender), Heidarali Ekrami (Raider)

Retained Young Players: Shivam (Raider),

Existing New Young Players: Sachin (Raider), Pranay Vinay Rane (Raider), Rupesh (Raider), Shivansh Thakur (Defender)

Overseas Players:

Category A Domestic Players:

Category B Domestic Players: Guman Singh (Raider, Rs. 85 lakhs), Mahender Singh (Defender, Rs. 40.25 lakhs), Girish Maruti Ernak (Defender, Rs. 20 lakhs)

Category C Domestic Players:

Category D Domestic Players:

UP Yoddha

Elite Retained Players: Nitesh Kumar (Defender), Pardeep Narwal (Raider)

Retained Young Players: Surender Gill (Raider), Sumit (Defender), Ashu Singh (Defender)

Existing New Young Players: Mahipal (Raider), Anil Kumar (Raider)

Overseas Players:

Category A domestic Player: Vijay Malik (All-Rounder, Rs. 85 lakhs)

Category B domestic Player:

Category C Domestic Players:

Category D Domestic Players:

