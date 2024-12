Hockey India League 2024-25: News, Schedule, Scores, Results, Points table

Open Extended Reactions

Stay updated with the latest scores, results, schedule, points table and other news from the Hockey India League. Featuring eight teams in the men's league, the 2024-25 HIL season begins from December 28 in Rourkela. While most of the men's matches will take place at Rourkela's Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Ranchi's Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium will also serve as a host for a few HIL games.

Points Table

Team M Pt W SW D L SL GF GA GD Delhi SG Pipers 1 3 0 1 0 0 0 2 2 0 Team Gonasika 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 2 0 Hyderabad Toofans 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Soorma Hockey Club 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tamil Nadu Dragons 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UP Rudras 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Vedanta Kalinga Lancers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Schedule, league phase 1

December 28, Saturday

Team Gonasika 2-2 Delhi SG Pipers (2-4 SO).

December 29, Sunday

Hyderabad Toofans vs Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers at 6 PM in Rourkela.

Soorma Hockey Club vs Tamil Nadu Dragons at 8:15 PM in Rourkela.

December 30, Monday

UP Rudras vs Vedanta Kalinga Lancers at 8:15 PM in Rourkela.

December 31, Tuesday

Delhi SG Pipers vs Hyderabad Toofans at 8:15 PM in Rourkela.

January 1, Wednesday

Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers vs Team Gonasika at 8:15 PM in Rourkela.

January 2, Thursday

Soorma Hockey Club vs UP Rudras at 8:15 PM in Rourkela.

January 3, Friday

Tamil Nadu Dragons vs Vedanta Kalinga Lancers at 8:15 PM in Rourkela.

January 4, Saturday

Delhi SG Pipers vs Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers at 6 PM in Rourkela.

Hyderabad Toofans vs Team Gonasika at 8:15 PM in Rourkela.

January 5, Sunday

Vedanta Kalinga Lancers vs Soorma Hockey Club at 6 PM in Rourkela.

Tamil Nadu Dragons vs UP Rudras at 8:15 PM in Rourkela.

January 6, Monday

Soorma Hockey Club vs Delhi SG Pipers at 8:15 PM in Rourkela.

January 7, Tuesday

Vedanta Kalinga Lancers vs Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers at 8:15 PM in Rourkela.

January 8, Wednesday

Team Gonasika vs Tamil Nadu Dragons at 6 PM in Rourkela.

UP Rudras vs Hyderabad Toofans at 8:15 PM in Rourkela.

January 9, Thursday

Vedanta Kalinga Lancers vs Team Gonasika at 8:15 PM in Rourkela.

January 10, Friday

Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers vs Tamil Nadu Dragons at 8:15 PM in Rourkela.

January 11, Saturday

Delhi SG Pipers vs UP Rudras at 6 PM in Rourkela.

Hyderabad Toofans vs Soorma Hockey Club at 8:15 PM in Rourkela.

January 12, Sunday

Vedanta Kalinga Lancers vs Hyderabad Toofans at 8:15 PM in Rourkela.

January 13, Monday

Tamil Nadu Dragons vs Delhi SG Pipers at 8:15 PM in Rourkela.

January 14, Tuesday

Team Gonasika vs Soorma Hockey Club at 8:15 PM in Rourkela.

January 15, Tuesday

UP Rudras vs Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers at 8:15 PM in Rourkela.

January 16, Wednesday

Delhi SG Pipers vs Vedanta Kalinga Lancer at 8:15 PM in Rourkela.

January 17, Thursday

Soorma Hockey Club vs Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers at 8:15 PM in Rourkela.

January 18, Friday

Hyderabad Toofans vs Tamil Nadu Dragons at 6 PM in Ranchi.

Team Gonasika vs UP Rudras at 8:15 PM in Ranchi.

League phase 2

Pool A: Delhi SG Pipers, Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, Soorma Hockey Club, Vedanta Kalinga Lancers.

Pool B: Hyderabad Toofans, Tamil Nadu Dragons, Team Gonasika, UP Rudras.

January 19, Saturday

Vedanta Kalinga Lancer vs Delhi SG Pipers at 8:15 PM in Rourkela.

January 20, Sunday

Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers vs Soorma Hockey Club at 8:15 PM in Rourkela.

January 21, Monday

UP Rudras vs Team Gonasika at 8:15 PM in Rourkela.

January 22, Tuesday

Delhi SG Pipers vs Soorma Hockey Club at 8:15 PM in Ranchi.

January 23, Wednesday

Tamil Nadu Dragons vs Hyderabad Toofans at 8:15 PM in Rourkela.

January 24, Thursday

Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers vs Vedanta Kalinga Lancers at 8:15 PM in Ranchi.

January 25, Friday

Tamil Nadu Dragons vs Team Gonasika at 6 PM in Rourkela.

Hyderabad Toofans vs UP Rudras at 8:15 PM in Rourkela.

January 27, Monday

Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers vs Delhi SG Pipers at 6 PM in Rourkela.

Soorma Hockey Club vs Vedanta Kalinga Lancers at 8:15 PM in Rourkela.

January 28, Tuesday

Team Gonasika vs Hyderabad Toofans at 8:15 PM in Rourkela.

January 29, Wednesday

UP Rudras vs Tamil Nadu Dragons at 8:15 PM in Rourkela.

January 31, Friday

Semifinal 1 at 6 PM in Rourkela.

Semifinal 2 at 8:15 PM in Rourkela.

February 1, Saturday

Third/Fourth place match at 6 PM in Rourkela.

Final at 8:15 PM in Rourkela.

