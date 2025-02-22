India vs Germany LIVE: Score, updates and commentary from the FIH Pro League (W)

Open Extended Reactions

The Indian women's hockey team will be hoping to bounce back from the absolute hammering delivered to them by Germany with another FIH Pro League clash against the same opponents on February 21, 5:15 PM. Aside from restoring some wounded pride, Harendra Singh's side are now bottom of the standings and face the very real prospect of relegation to the second-tier FIH Nations Cup.

India have won only a single game frome five games in Bhubaneswar, their opening 3-2 win over England. It was followed by a shootout loss against the same opponents, two narrow losses against Spain and then the humbling by Germany. It was Germany's first outright win from seven games in the Pro League so far, but they looked far from a side that was bottom of the standings coming into their contest against India.

Also Read: FIH Pro League: Inconsistency the only constant for Indian teams in early running

Sophia Schwabe took the sword to an Indian team that looked a pale shadow of their former selves, and had it not been for Savita Punia's heroics in goal, the 4-0 scoreline could have been far worse. It was quite the victory for Germany coach Janneke Schopman, whom current India coach Harendra Singh had replaced following India's failure to qualify for the Paris Olympics.

The Indian coach had claimed his team had shown too much respect to their opponents, and less than impressed with his team's leadership, claiming a lack of communiation on the pitch that resulted in his team running helter-skelter. Concerningly for Harendra Singh, India's forwards failed to create much danger against their opponents, and whatever little they managed, they spurned - a continuance from the previous few games.

It's a huge test for this team who are knee-deep in adversity right now, and will put Salima Tete's captaincy skills under the spotlight. Despite only the sixth game of the sixteen that India will play in the Pro League, it is nearing a make-or-break situation for the team's coaching and leadership. Can they step up?

You can follow all the action in our live blog, below: