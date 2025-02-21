India vs Germany LIVE: Score, updates and commentary from the FIH Women's Pro League

Open Extended Reactions

The Indian women's hockey team will aim to get their floundering FIH Pro League campaign back on track when they face Germany in Bhubaneswar on February 21, 5:15 PM. Coach Harendra Singh's side began with a stellar 3-2 win over England, but a shootout loss to the same opponents were followed by narrow losses against Spain.

The results have left India in eighth place in the Pro League standings, with only four points from as many games. Germany, meanwhile, are bottom of the standings with only three points from six games, and are yet to win a game outright. The two games against Germany will be crucial for India to get points on the board, although given their inconsistent performances so far, it is easier said than done.

The two games against Spain were especially revelatory, since one game saw an exiciting attack let down by defensive errors, while the next saw a compact defence let down by a blunt attack. There were glimpses of what can become a functional team, but Harendra Singh has to get the balance right sooner than later. It helps that youngsters like Rutuja Pisal and Sakshi Rana are pulling their weight, keeping their form going after an impressive Hockey India League campaign.

Despite their results, Germany can prove awkward opponents and India will have to be at their best to claim all three points. India captain Salima Tete knows as much, saying "We know these upcoming games are very important for us, especially after the close matches we've had. The team has shown a lot of heart and effort, but we need to be more clinical in key moments, especially in converting our chances. Germany are a tough team, and we expect a challenging battle, but we are determined to turn things around."

"We have worked hard in training, focusing on our defense and penalty corner execution. Everyone is motivated and ready to give their best in these crucial games. We know what's at stake, and as a team, we are confident that we can rise to the challenge and deliver a strong performance," she concluded.

