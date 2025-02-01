Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers vs Hyderbad Toofans: HIL Final live

Open Extended Reactions

Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers and Hyderabad Toofans will vie for the 2024-25 Hockey India League title when the two face each other in the HIL final at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha.

The rebooted Hockey India League has produced plenty of thrills and high-octane action over the last two months, and it all comes down to a Tigers side with the big names against the youth of the Toofans.

While the two teams were separated only by a point after the league stage, they reached the final in contrasting fashion. The Bengal Tigers endured a nervy 6-5 shootout victory after their semifinal against the Tamil Nadu Dragons finished 2-2 after regulation time, with the Tigers coming back to equalize twice. As for the Toofans, they romped into the final with a 3-1 win over Soorma HC, breezing past Harmanpreet Singh's side with ease.

The beaten India captain was full of praise for the Toofans, saying "Their PC defence was good, and Bikramjit made many good saves. There is Jugraj Singh also for the Tigers, and, Amandeep and Arshdeep for Toofans. Acchi baat hai bhai (It's a good thing) I hope they continue this. I feel proud as the Indian captain. This is a competition, of course, but it seriously feels good to see the youngsters perform so well."

Toofans coach Pasha Gademan also isn't over-awed by facing table-toppers Tigers, saying "I think we are the team who can play the most complete hockey. And I think they are the team who knows best. They're a little bit more limited, but they know very well what they can do."

Indeed, both teams began their HIL campaign by facing each other, and now close it out in the same way. That game saw the Tigers take a 3-0 lead before the Toofans made it close at the end, but ended up losing 2-3.

Given all the hockey we've witnessed since, it's unlikely that the game will play out the same way, but it is anyone's guess who will be celebrating with the trophy tonight.

You can follow all the action from the final in our live blog, below: