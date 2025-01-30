Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: Want to increase women's HIL teams, match venues

Open Extended Reactions

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey has confirmed the board's intention to expand the Hockey India League, increasing the number of teams in the Women's HIL from four to six and possibly adding more match venues next season onwards.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the HIL in Rourkela, Tirkey said he is happy that revival of the league has been a success considering the quality of both men's and women's matches.

This year's league venues were restricted to just two cities - Ranchi and Rourkela, but that is likely to change from next season. "There have been discussions about other venues as well. There's a possibility of having multiple venues because if it's one venue throughout, the crowd numbers go up and down. So, that's why we are also thinking that it (venues) should increase next year," he said.

The Women's HIL got over on January 26 with the Odisha Warriors beating JSW Soorma Hockey Club in the final. Only four teams were involved in the inaugural edition, the other two being Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers and Delhi SG Pipers.

"Yes, there are chances of increasing (women's HIL teams). We want it to go up to six," Tirkey said. When asked if it could include a team from Ranchi, he replied, "There is a chance. So far, that has not happened, it can happen."

Tirkey is happy that there's constant communication between the board and the owners. The big feedback is that franchises want better marketing of the league. "More marketing is needed because this time we got less time. How should all the players get involved, like this time some players were left out but the good thing is that the owners are showing interest in how we can make it better. So, this is a very good thing for us," he said.

The start date of the league (December 28) also came into question because a few foreign players couldn't make it as it was a holiday season, and they wanted to spend it with their family. When asked if Hockey India can be flexible about the dates, Tirkey said the FIH calendar makes it difficult, but they will request for a few adjustments.

"We understand that the calendar of the FIH is already packed. They created a special window and gave it to us. Still, we will request the FIH. If there's a chance for a week of 10 days adjustment. The final decision is with FIH. We'll request," he said.

According to the president, the standard of both men and women matches have been world class. It's a testament to the league's quality that the two semifinal places were decided on the last day. The men's semifinal will be on January 31 with Bengal Tigers, JSW Soorma Hockey Club, Hyderabad Toofans and Tamil Nadu Dragons competing for the title.

"Till now our aim has been that there should be quality matches. We all want to make Hockey India League the best league in the world," he said.