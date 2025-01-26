Odisha Warriors vs JSW Soorma HC live in Women's Hockey India League final

Open Extended Reactions

JSW Soorma Hockey Club will face Odisha Warriors in the final of the inaugural women's Hockey India League at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi on Sunday evening. The two teams, coached by Janneke Schopman and Jude Menezes have been the best teams in the competition, and deservedly play in the summit clash.

It's also a rematch between Janneke Schopman and Jude Menezes, the coaches of Odisha and Soorma respectively. In January last year, Schopman's Indian women's team were denied a spot at the Paris Olympics by Menezes's Japan, so there's a fascinating subplot to this final.

Another huge narrative in the final will be the attacking contrasts between the two sides. Soorma struggle to score from penalty corners, but are a highly impressive side in open play, having scored the most field goals in the league this season. Odisha, meanwhile, have the best dragflicker in the league in Yibbi Jansen. In fact, her prowess is so good that captain Neha, at the pre-match press conference, said that their focus in the final would be to try and create as many opportunities as possibe for Jansen to score from penalty corners.

In the league stage, the two matches between these two teams were really tight. Soorma won one game 2-1, while the other finished in a 0-0 draw, following which Odisha won in a shootout. The final is expected to be just as tight, with very little to separate these two excellent teams.

