Hockey India League: Which team will reach semifinals?

Update: Following Soorma HC's 3-0 (1-1) shootout win over Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, and the UP Rudras 3-2 (2-2) shootout win over Tamil Nadu Dragons on the final day, Schrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, Soorma HC, Hyderabad Toofans and Tamil Nadu Dragons finished in the top four spots of the Hockey India League 2024-25 group stage. The Tigers will face the Dragons and Soorma take on the Toofans in the semifinals.

The men's Hockey India League has reached its final stage with just two more matches to go in the league phase. The top four teams out of eight make it to the semifinals with the final being played on February 1 at Rourkela's Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium.

Here's a look at who made it to the semifinals and which teams still have a chance.

Remaining matches:

JSW Soorma Hockey Club vs Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers at 6 PM.

UP Rudras vs Tamil Nadu Dragons at 8:15 PM.

Which team has qualified for the semifinals?

Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers and Hyderabad Toofans have qualified for the semifinals. Bengal Tigers are leading the table with 18 points, followed by Toofans who also have 18 points but with lesser outright wins. Their last match draw against Gonasika earned them a point which confirmed their place in the semifinal.

However, the top three sports are not confirmed with Bengal Tigers, Soorma, and the Dragons in contention to finish at the top.

Team M Pt W SW L SL GF GA GD Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers 10 19 6 0 3 1 24 22 2 Soorma Hockey Club 10 19 4 3 2 1 19 18 1 Hyderabad Toofans 10 18 4 2 2 2 26 16 10 Tamil Nadu Dragons 10 18 4 2 2 2 22 23 -1 UP Rudras 10 17 5 1 4 0 18 17 1 Vedanta Kalinga Lancers 10 12 3 1 5 1 31 31 0 Team Gonasika 10 12 3 1 5 1 21 22 -1 Delhi SG Pipers 10 5 0 1 6 3 18 30 -12

Which teams have been eliminated?

Vedanta Kalinga Lancers, Team Gonasika, and Delhi SG Pipers have no chances to make it to the semifinals. Kalinga have finished sixth followed by Gonasika and Delhi SG Pipers.

What's the scenario for the remaining matches of the league phase?

If Bengal Tigers win against Soorma, they will finish on top with 21 points -- three points for an outright win, two for a shootout win and one for a draw.

Soorma, who have 17 points, will confirm their spot in the semifinal if they beat Bengal Tigers or secure a draw. In this case, the next match between Dragons and Rudras becomes a must-win for Rudras while Dragons will need only a draw to go through.

If Soorma suffers an outright loss, their semifinal hopes will hinge on Dragons beating Rudras or the latter not earning a shootout bonus after a draw.

If Rudras secure an outright win over Dragons after Soorma's loss then then goal difference will come into play to determine who will go through between Soorma and Dragons since both teams would've won four matches each.

If teams are level on points then outright wins will be counted for qualification to the semifinal, followed by the goal difference, followed by the number of field goals scored followed results in the league phase between the two concerned teams.