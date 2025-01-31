Vandana, Sushila use WHIL to link the present and future of Indian women's hockey

Open Extended Reactions

After the conclusion of the Women's Hockey India League last week, a 24-member India (W) squad was named for the upcoming FIH Pro League games in Bhubaneswar. Positively, there were a bunch of new names who made it to the squad and the reserve list based on their impressive performances in the league.

This was good news because one of the aims of the women's HIL was to provide opportunities and develop the next generation of Indian hockey players. At the same time, there were also the names of Vandana Katariya and Sushila Chanu -- two Indian hockey veterans who have played for India for more than a decade. At the WHIL, both 32-year-olds -playing for the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers team - showed no signs of slowing down.

In the WHIL, Vandana and Sushila did what they have been doing for more than a decade -- giving their all on the pitch. The Bengal Tigers didn't make it to the final, but the two veterans led by example. Sushila, playing at the back, was outstanding with her defending while also initiating attacks for her team. Vandana showed her attacking prowess with non-stop running and creating chances for her teammates. Their work on the pitch may not be the most eye-catching but watching the two play is a lesson for youngsters on hard work, commitment and longevity.

Speaking to ESPN India in Ranchi, both Vandana and Sushila said WHIL is needed to generate more young talents in the country but also reiterated their desire to play more.

"My mindset is to play more. I don't know what will happen in future, the upcoming players are playing at the highest level. I am not thinking much, at present I want to continue playing," says Vandana. Sushila is also vocal about her target. "My target is the next Olympics, my dream is to win a gold medal at the Asian Games. The youngsters are doing good, but we have to do more. If they are at level five, we want to be at level eight," says Sushila.

The likes of Sonam, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Sakshi Rana, Jyoti, and Akshata Abaso Dhekale have made it to the senior squad based on their performances in the WHIL. They will push their case to be India's future. While competing for their place, they will also want to learn from Vandana and Sushila. Fitness and honest mentality are the two defining qualities of the two long-serving Indian players.

Whether she makes it to the LA 2028 Olympics or not, Vandana Katariya will provide enough inspiration for her junior teammates with her work ethic. Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

"For me, it's important to be in the present moment. First and foremost, you have to keep yourself fit. You're playing at the highest level because you're physically fit and that's why you need to take care of fitness, including the diet. If I do it, then others will see and take inspiration," says Vandana when asked about her secret to success.

"For me, honesty is most important. You need to be honest to yourself. You need to be honest and dedicated in the training sessions. We have to do it with honesty. It's because of this I have played for so long," says Sushila.

Even now, when Vandana sprints with the ball, the best of foreign defenders fail to catch her. For Sushila, the fact that she overcame two career-threatening knee injuries, showed her elite mentality. The best part is that the two players have taken inspiration from each other. They first met back in 2010 at the SAI centre of excellence in Bhopal. Since then, their relationship blossomed from being fierce competitors to a close friendship.

"Fitness ke liye uska paagalpan hai (she's mad about fitness.) I've learnt it from her. Sometimes, when I don't feel like it, no matter who tells me, I won't do it. But I learned from Vandana that you need to do it. You need to put in the time no matter what," says Sushila.

"The youngsters are doing good, but we have to do more. If they are at level five, we want to be at level eight" - Sushila Chanu. PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Vandana also points out how Sushila bounced back not once but twice from injuries, both physically and mentally. "Not only me but the whole team has taken inspiration from how she tackled two knee surgeries and made her comeback. It takes a lot to become mentally stronger and get back on the field. And to maintain the same tempo as a player while also helping others on the field. When I need motivation, I speak to her," says Vandana.

The Indian women's hockey team have started a new journey towards the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. After missing qualification for the Paris Olympics, the pressure is on the team to turn it around and get the train back on track. The start of WHIL is an important step in that direction and soon players will find themselves vying for the veterans' spot in the team.

Vandana's effectiveness in front of goal will not be the same and Sushila will face competition from somebody like Jyoti, who was named WHIL Player of the Tournament.

The truth is that even though they don't want to stop soon, Vandana and Sushila might not make it to LA 2028. But what's important is that the younger players need to imbibe the best qualities of their two seniors. To become top professionals, to play for decades and to be effective on the pitch, they don't have to look far. They have Vandana and Sushila.