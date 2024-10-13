Hockey India League auction 2024 - Full list of players bought and for what price

The Hockey India League auction started with a bang on Sunday, with national captain Harmanpreet Singh being the most expensive player at 78 lakh. The first day featured only the men's player auction, with the Indian national team in the fray attracting big bids.
The HIL is back after a gap of seven years and is expected to be a big-scale enterprise with the eight men's teams and six women's teams in action.
As HIL auction day 1 progresses, here is a full list of the players picked by each team and the bids they attracted:
Soorma Hockey Club (Punjab)
Gurjant Singh - 19 lakh
Vivek Sagar Prasad - 40 lakh
Harmanpreet Singh - 78 lakh
Tamil Nadu Dragons
Amit Rohidas - 48 lakh
UP Rudras
Lalit Kumar Upadhyaya - 28 lakh
Hardik Singh - 70 lakh
Delhi SG Pipers
Shamsher Singh - 42 lakh
Jarmanpreet Singh - 83 lakh
Raj Kumar Pal - 40 lakh
Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
Sukhjeet Singh - 42 lakh
Abhishek - 72 lakh
Jugraj Singh - 48 lakh
Vedanta Kalinga Lancers
Sanjay - 38 lakh
Krishan Bahadur Pathak - 32 lakh
Hyderabad Toofans
Nilakanta Sharma - 34 lakh
Sumit Walmiki - 46 lakh
Team Gonasika
Mandeep Singh - 25 lakh
Manpreet Singh - 42 lakh