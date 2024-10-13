Hockey India League auction 2024 - Full list of players bought and for what price

Open Extended Reactions

The Hockey India League auction started with a bang on Sunday, with national captain Harmanpreet Singh being the most expensive player at 78 lakh. The first day featured only the men's player auction, with the Indian national team in the fray attracting big bids.

The HIL is back after a gap of seven years and is expected to be a big-scale enterprise with the eight men's teams and six women's teams in action.

As HIL auction day 1 progresses, here is a full list of the players picked by each team and the bids they attracted:

Soorma Hockey Club (Punjab)

Gurjant Singh - 19 lakh

Vivek Sagar Prasad - 40 lakh

Harmanpreet Singh - 78 lakh

Tamil Nadu Dragons

Amit Rohidas - 48 lakh

UP Rudras

Lalit Kumar Upadhyaya - 28 lakh

Hardik Singh - 70 lakh

Delhi SG Pipers

Shamsher Singh - 42 lakh

Jarmanpreet Singh - 83 lakh

Raj Kumar Pal - 40 lakh

Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers

Sukhjeet Singh - 42 lakh

Abhishek - 72 lakh

Jugraj Singh - 48 lakh

Vedanta Kalinga Lancers

Sanjay - 38 lakh

Krishan Bahadur Pathak - 32 lakh

Hyderabad Toofans

Nilakanta Sharma - 34 lakh

Sumit Walmiki - 46 lakh

Team Gonasika

Mandeep Singh - 25 lakh

Manpreet Singh - 42 lakh