          Hockey India League auction 2024 - Full list of players bought and for what price

          Hockey India
          • ESPN staffOct 13, 2024, 11:10 AM

          The Hockey India League auction started with a bang on Sunday, with national captain Harmanpreet Singh being the most expensive player at 78 lakh. The first day featured only the men's player auction, with the Indian national team in the fray attracting big bids.

          The HIL is back after a gap of seven years and is expected to be a big-scale enterprise with the eight men's teams and six women's teams in action.

          As HIL auction day 1 progresses, here is a full list of the players picked by each team and the bids they attracted:

          Soorma Hockey Club (Punjab)

          Gurjant Singh - 19 lakh

          Vivek Sagar Prasad - 40 lakh

          Harmanpreet Singh - 78 lakh

          Tamil Nadu Dragons

          Amit Rohidas - 48 lakh

          UP Rudras

          Lalit Kumar Upadhyaya - 28 lakh

          Hardik Singh - 70 lakh

          Delhi SG Pipers

          Shamsher Singh - 42 lakh

          Jarmanpreet Singh - 83 lakh

          Raj Kumar Pal - 40 lakh

          Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers

          Sukhjeet Singh - 42 lakh

          Abhishek - 72 lakh

          Jugraj Singh - 48 lakh

          Vedanta Kalinga Lancers

          Sanjay - 38 lakh

          Krishan Bahadur Pathak - 32 lakh

          Hyderabad Toofans

          Nilakanta Sharma - 34 lakh

          Sumit Walmiki - 46 lakh

          Team Gonasika

          Mandeep Singh - 25 lakh

          Manpreet Singh - 42 lakh