Manpreet's golden dream achieved: Haryana Steelers' diamond Shadloui brings home first PKL trophy

"100% champion."

Mohammadreza Shadloui was in no doubt ahead of the game. He was the missing piece in the Haryana Steelers puzzle last year, and was the diamond that Manpreet Singh wanted.

₹2.07 crore at the Pro Kabaddi League auction, and perennial bridesmaid as a coach, Manpreet Singh won his first final in four attempts to give Haryana Steelers their first-ever PKL title. The pain of three silvers as coach, gone with this gold medal - to add to the gold jewelry adorning him already.

It came in typical Steelers fashion. Manpreet had fashioned a team that squeezed the life out of the opposition with a stellar defence, and that's exactly what they did in the final. The best raiding unit in the PKL - Devank and Ayan Lohchab of Patna Pirates, 477 points between them - were limited to 8 in Pune tonight, and the Steelers triumphed 32-23 to lift the PKL 11 trophy.

After an ill-tempered contest on December 6th in the league stage, there was no love lost between the two teams. Manpreet Singh had called the Pirates 'the weakest team' and Shadloui was all bravado in the pre-final utterances. Fans and the neutrals were ready for the PKL's best raiders to give the Steelers their come-uppance. The only problem was, the Steelers came prepared, all ready to back up their big words.

Shadloui walked out with a swagger of a champion, certain in the knowledge that he was the best, ever ready to prove it. At the other end, Devank had thrown the gauntlet down with inflammatory pre-match quotes, and Shadloui grabbed it immediately, The Iranian was at his tiger-ish best, swiftly grabbing Devank's right ankle and never letting go, his ankle-hold sending the Pirates raider out in the second raid of the game.

Ayan went soon after, and just minutes into the game the Pirates were without their best raiders, both falling to Shadloui's inescapable attentions. This had turned into exactly the game Manpreet wanted, with defences thriving and his Iranian ace in title-winning form.