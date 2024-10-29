PKL 11: Fazel Atrachali makes Pro Kabaddi history with 500 tackle points

Open Extended Reactions

Iranian Fazel Atrachali became the first defender in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League to record 500 tackle points, reaching the feat in Bengal Warriorz's 32-32 draw against Puneri Paltan on Tuesday.

It was fitting that Fazel was the first to reach the landmark. He has, without a shred of doubt, been the PKL's best overseas player and its best defender as well.

Fazel reached the feat towards the end of the first half of the match, with a tackle on Mohit Goyat that put him atop Mount 500.

Apart from being the league's best defender, Fazel has also been its most successful captain, winning the title twice and reaching two other finals.

He made his PKL debut in season 2 with U Mumba, winning the title in his debut season, before moving onto Patna Pirates in season 4 and winning the title there.

He then made the final the following season too, having switched teams to the Gujarat Giants, before also making the final in season 9 - his first with Puneri Paltan, which was also the team's first-ever final in the history of the league.

It's clear, wherever Fazel has been in the last decade of the PKL, excellence has followed. He has set such high standards as both a corner defender and as a captain. When he spoke to ESPN just before Puneri Paltan's first final in December 2022, Fazel spoke of how supporting players through thick and thin was the secret to his leadership, and it has shown at all the five different teams he has led in this competition so far.

However, beyond the leadership, there is a reason why he is still among the most sought-after players in the league - as a left corner defender, he is top-class. He is almost impenetrable. 500 tackle points in 173 PKL games. Averaging nearly three tackle points per game, in addition to all the intangibles he provides, that's why he makes a case for himself to be the PKL's greatest player yet.