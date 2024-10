Pro Kabaddi League 2024-25: PKL 11 News, Schedule, Scores, Results, Points table

Open Extended Reactions

Stay updated with the latest scores, results, schedule, points table and other news from the Pro Kabaddi League Season 11. Featuring 12 teams, the 2024-25 PKL season begins from October 18 in Hyderabad with home side Telugu Titans up against former champions Bengaluru Bulls which will be followed by a clash between Dabang Delhi K.C. and U Mumba at the GMC Balayogi Sports Complex .

Kabaddi home | PKL 11: Full coverage

Points Table

Team M Pt W L T PD Bengal Warriorz 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bengaluru Bulls 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dabang Delhi K.C. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Gujarat Giants 0 0 0 0 0 0 Haryana Steelers 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jaipur Pink Panthers 0 0 0 0 0 0 Patna Pirates 0 0 0 0 0 0 Puneri Paltan 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tamil Thalaivas 0 0 0 0 0 0 Telugu Titans 0 0 0 0 0 0 U Mumba 0 0 0 0 0 0 UP Yoddhas 0 0 0 0 0 0

Schedule

Hyderabad leg

October 18, Friday

8 PM: Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls

9 PM: Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba

October 19, Saturday

8 PM: Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas

9 PM: Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers

October 20, Sunday

8 PM: Bengal Warriorz vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

9 PM: Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls

October 21, Monday

8 PM: UP Yoddhas vs Daband Delhi KC

9 PM: Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates

October 22, Tuesday

8 PM: Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

9 PM: UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls

October 23, Wednesday

8 PM: Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan

9 PM: Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba

October 24, Thursday

8 PM: Bengal Warriorz vs UP Yoddhas

9 PM: Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

October 25, Friday

8 PM: Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas

9 PM: Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan

October 26, Saturday

8 PM: U Mumba vs Bengal Warriorz

9 PM: Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC.

October 27, Sunday

8 PM: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas

9 PM: UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants

October 28, Monday

8 PM: Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi KC

9 PM: Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates

October 29, Tuesday

8 PM: Bengal Warriorz vs Puneri Paltan

9 PM: Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi KC.

October 30, Wednesday

8 PM: Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas

9 PM: UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers

October 31, Thursday

8 PM: Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC

9 PM: U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

November 2, Saturday

8 PM: UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates

9 PM: Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans

November 3, Sunday

8 PM: Bengal Warriorz vs Haryana Steelers

9 PM: Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba

November 4, Monday

8 PM: Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants

9 PM: Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas

November 5, Tuesday

8 PM: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas

9 PM: U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi KC

November 6, Wednesday

8 PM: Patna Pirates vs U Mumba

9 PM: Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans

November 7, Thursday

8 PM: Bengal Warriorz vs Dabang Delhi KC

9 PM: Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants

November 8, Friday

8 PM: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates

9 PM: Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas

November 9, Saturday

8 PM: Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan

9 PM: Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriorz

Season 11 coverage:

Pro Kabaddi League Player Auctions Report Card: Who got an A+?

Pro Kabaddi League Season 10: Full list of players bought and for what price

Pro Kabaddi League auctions: Will Pawan or Shadloui get the biggest bid?

Background reading

PKL @10: A gamechanger for the sport, challenge is to build on the success

Kabaddi 101: Raid, defend, revive, repeat

The improbable success of the Pro Kabaddi League