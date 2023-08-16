Meet Gholamreza Mazandarani: Coach behind Iran's historic Asiad gold joins U Mumba for PKL

For 28 years, the Indian men's kabaddi team ruled Asia. They won gold in every edition of the Asian Games since 1990 and in the four editions of the Kabaddi World Cup.

That nearly three-decade streak of dominance was snapped by 12 men from Iran at the 2018 Asian Games. And the architect of that famous win, a former wrestler-judoka-baker turned kabaddi coach, will now sharpen India's best kabaddi talents in the Pro Kabaddi League.

Meet Gholamreza Mazandarani, who joins former PKL champions U Mumba.

Gholamreza, who is the current Iran national team coach, returns to U Mumba after guiding them to their first playoff appearance in PKL 6. Gholamreza then worked with the Telugu Titans the following season before resuming full-time coaching duties in Iran.

The Iranian is the first and only foreign coach in the PKL and hopes to form a long-term association with Mumba.

"I've had very good memories at U Mumba and want to make a strong team again to win the league. Our immediate target is to build a strong defensive unit and sign some young players in the raiding department. However, our focus is on the long-term plan," he tells ESPN from Ahmedabad, where he has been camping for the last few days.

The long-term plan that Gholamreza speaks of is to create a feeder system within the club and offer players more holistic development, not just on the mat. As Suhail Chandhok, the newly-appointed CEO of U Sports, says, "The game is changing, and our focus is on form over reputation. We can't just go with the big old boys anymore. There are so many young talents across the country, and giving them a platform and grooming them is what it is all about," he says.

He adds that they're willing to play the waiting game. "U Mumba may or may not find success this season, but it will come going forward. We have top-end goals but want to build for the future and not just be a one-season wonder," he asserts.

Gholamreza fits perfectly into that plan, as he's moulded many a youngster into a polished product. It was under his tutelage that Iran's Fazel Atrachali became the phenom he is today, and many young players such as Siddharth Desai and U Mumba captain Surinder Singh became better players when they worked under Gholamreza.

The main reason for that is Iranian's obsession with fitness. And rightly so, as he explains, "This game is all about constant attacking and contact. Fitness comes first for me because when you're strong, you can use techniques and skills and come out unscathed after some contact. But if your body is weak, then you will get injured after the first or second contact and be off the mat for two-three months. This is why I focus on fitness so much. We work on a player's skills and tactics only if he is strong and has good speed and power," says the strapped Iranian, who himself looks like a muscleman. Suhail echoes that, saying, "He's in the gym more than the players!" Gholamreza smiles but doesn't deny it. He gives his players a run for their money.

While he's here to help U Mumba with their scouting and auction strategy, he emphasizes that his main priority at this juncture remains the Iran national team. The pressure is squarely on them, as it's the first time that Iran is going into the Games as the defending champions.

"At this point in time, my main focus is on that side- with the Iran team. I'm here only for some auction preparation discussions. The Asian Games gold medal is very important for us, as it is for India. We are coming with a stronger team than the one they fielded at the Asian Championships for the Asian Games, and the matches will be tough. The Indian team has big names and star players, but we also have some experienced players. We want to fight for gold; we will not be going only for the silver medal."