          Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 Auctions: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat among superstars up for grabs

          PKL
          • ESPN staffAug 7, 2023, 10:37 AM

          Superstars like Pawan Kumar Sehrawat and Vikash Kandola will be up for grabs at the Pro Kabaddi League auction ahead of the upcoming season, which will be the league's tenth. This announced by the league in a press release which listed out the retained players in various categories - elite, young and exciting new young.

          A total of 84 players were retained across these three categories, with 22 of them being in the elite category. Among those retained Naveen Kumar (Dabang Delhi), Pardeep Narwal (UP Yoddhas), Aslam Inamdar (Puneri Paltan) and Arjun Deshwal (Jaipur Pink Panthers), who was the MVP last season, were stand out names.

          Here's a full list of players retained by their respective franchise:

          Bengal Warriors

          • Elite Players - 0

          • Young Players - 0

          • Exciting new young players - Vaibhav Garje, R Guhan, Suyog Gaikar, Parshant Kumar

          Bengaluru Bulls

          • Elite Players - Neeraj Narwal

          • Young Players - Bharat, Saurabh Nandal

          • Exciting new young players - Aman, Yash Hooda

          Dabang Delhi KC

          • Elite Players - 0

          • Young Players - Naveen Kumar

          • Exciting new young players - Vijay, Manjeet, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar

          Gujarat Giants

          • Elite Players - Manuj, Sonu

          • Young Players - Rakesh

          • Exciting new young players - Rohan Singh, Parteek Dahiya

          Haryana Steelers

          • Elite Players - K Prapanjan

          • Young Players - Vinay, Jaideep, Mohit

          • Exciting new young players - Naveen, Monu, Harsh, Sunny

          Jaipur Pink Panthers

          • Elite Players - Sunil Kumar, Ajith Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Bhavani Rajput, Arjun Deshwal, Sahul Kumar

          • Young Players - 0

          • Exciting new young players - Ankush, Abhishek, Ashish, Suraj

          Patna Pirates

          • Elite Players - Sachin, Neeraj Kumar

          • Young Players - Manish

          • Exciting new young players - Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Ranjit Naik, Anuj Kumar

          Puneri Paltan

          • Elite Players - Abinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri

          • Young Players - Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde

          • Exciting new young players - Badal Singh, Aditya Shinde

          Tamil Thalaivas

          • Elite Players - Ajinkya Pawar

          • Young Players - Sagar, Himanshu, M Abishek, Sahil, Mohit, Aashish

          • Exciting new young players - Narender, Himanshu, Jatin

          Telugu Titans

          • Elite Players - Parvesh Bhainswal

          • Young Players - Rajnish

          • Exciting new young players - Mohit, Nitin, Vinay

          U Mumba

          • Elite Players - Surinder Singh, Jai Bhagwan, Rinku, Heiderali Ekrami

          • Young Players - Shivam

          • Exciting new young players - Shivansh Thakur, Pranay Rane, Rupesh, Sachin

          UP Yoddhas

          • Elite Players - Pardeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar

          • Young Players - Sumit, Ashu Singh, Surender Gill

          • Exciting new young players - Anil Kumar, Mahipal