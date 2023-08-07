Superstars like Pawan Kumar Sehrawat and Vikash Kandola will be up for grabs at the Pro Kabaddi League auction ahead of the upcoming season, which will be the league's tenth. This announced by the league in a press release which listed out the retained players in various categories - elite, young and exciting new young.
A total of 84 players were retained across these three categories, with 22 of them being in the elite category. Among those retained Naveen Kumar (Dabang Delhi), Pardeep Narwal (UP Yoddhas), Aslam Inamdar (Puneri Paltan) and Arjun Deshwal (Jaipur Pink Panthers), who was the MVP last season, were stand out names.
Here's a full list of players retained by their respective franchise:
Bengal Warriors
Elite Players - 0
Young Players - 0
Exciting new young players - Vaibhav Garje, R Guhan, Suyog Gaikar, Parshant Kumar
Bengaluru Bulls
Elite Players - Neeraj Narwal
Young Players - Bharat, Saurabh Nandal
Exciting new young players - Aman, Yash Hooda
Dabang Delhi KC
Elite Players - 0
Young Players - Naveen Kumar
Exciting new young players - Vijay, Manjeet, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar
Gujarat Giants
Elite Players - Manuj, Sonu
Young Players - Rakesh
Exciting new young players - Rohan Singh, Parteek Dahiya
Haryana Steelers
Elite Players - K Prapanjan
Young Players - Vinay, Jaideep, Mohit
Exciting new young players - Naveen, Monu, Harsh, Sunny
Jaipur Pink Panthers
Elite Players - Sunil Kumar, Ajith Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Bhavani Rajput, Arjun Deshwal, Sahul Kumar
Young Players - 0
Exciting new young players - Ankush, Abhishek, Ashish, Suraj
Patna Pirates
Elite Players - Sachin, Neeraj Kumar
Young Players - Manish
Exciting new young players - Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Ranjit Naik, Anuj Kumar
Puneri Paltan
Elite Players - Abinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri
Young Players - Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde
Exciting new young players - Badal Singh, Aditya Shinde
Tamil Thalaivas
Elite Players - Ajinkya Pawar
Young Players - Sagar, Himanshu, M Abishek, Sahil, Mohit, Aashish
Exciting new young players - Narender, Himanshu, Jatin
Telugu Titans
Elite Players - Parvesh Bhainswal
Young Players - Rajnish
Exciting new young players - Mohit, Nitin, Vinay
U Mumba
Elite Players - Surinder Singh, Jai Bhagwan, Rinku, Heiderali Ekrami
Young Players - Shivam
Exciting new young players - Shivansh Thakur, Pranay Rane, Rupesh, Sachin
UP Yoddhas
Elite Players - Pardeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar
Young Players - Sumit, Ashu Singh, Surender Gill
Exciting new young players - Anil Kumar, Mahipal