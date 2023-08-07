Superstars like Pawan Kumar Sehrawat and Vikash Kandola will be up for grabs at the Pro Kabaddi League auction ahead of the upcoming season, which will be the league's tenth. This announced by the league in a press release which listed out the retained players in various categories - elite, young and exciting new young.

A total of 84 players were retained across these three categories, with 22 of them being in the elite category. Among those retained Naveen Kumar (Dabang Delhi), Pardeep Narwal (UP Yoddhas), Aslam Inamdar (Puneri Paltan) and Arjun Deshwal (Jaipur Pink Panthers), who was the MVP last season, were stand out names.

Here's a full list of players retained by their respective franchise:

Bengal Warriors

Elite Players - 0

Young Players - 0

Exciting new young players - Vaibhav Garje, R Guhan, Suyog Gaikar, Parshant Kumar

Bengaluru Bulls

Elite Players - Neeraj Narwal

Young Players - Bharat, Saurabh Nandal

Exciting new young players - Aman, Yash Hooda

Dabang Delhi KC

Elite Players - 0

Young Players - Naveen Kumar

Exciting new young players - Vijay, Manjeet, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar

Gujarat Giants

Elite Players - Manuj, Sonu

Young Players - Rakesh

Exciting new young players - Rohan Singh, Parteek Dahiya

Haryana Steelers

Elite Players - K Prapanjan

Young Players - Vinay, Jaideep, Mohit

Exciting new young players - Naveen, Monu, Harsh, Sunny

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Elite Players - Sunil Kumar, Ajith Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Bhavani Rajput, Arjun Deshwal, Sahul Kumar

Young Players - 0

Exciting new young players - Ankush, Abhishek, Ashish, Suraj

Patna Pirates

Elite Players - Sachin, Neeraj Kumar

Young Players - Manish

Exciting new young players - Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Ranjit Naik, Anuj Kumar

Puneri Paltan

Elite Players - Abinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri

Young Players - Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde

Exciting new young players - Badal Singh, Aditya Shinde

Tamil Thalaivas

Elite Players - Ajinkya Pawar

Young Players - Sagar, Himanshu, M Abishek, Sahil, Mohit, Aashish

Exciting new young players - Narender, Himanshu, Jatin

Telugu Titans

Elite Players - Parvesh Bhainswal

Young Players - Rajnish

Exciting new young players - Mohit, Nitin, Vinay

U Mumba

Elite Players - Surinder Singh, Jai Bhagwan, Rinku, Heiderali Ekrami

Young Players - Shivam

Exciting new young players - Shivansh Thakur, Pranay Rane, Rupesh, Sachin

UP Yoddhas