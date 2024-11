Open Extended Reactions

We won't know the actual men's Elite Eight, or any of the teams who could cut down the final nets, until late March.

All we have right now, at the beginning of the 2024-25 season, are questions, most of which cannot be answered in this first week.

That won't stop us from trying -- after all, we're in the prediction business!

As a new campaign rolls out in earnest, here are eight topics I'll be following closely for each update of Bracketology.

1. Who is the fourth No. 1 seed?