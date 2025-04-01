Open Extended Reactions

It didn't take long to see the effects of the NCAA's decision to push back the start date of the men's basketball transfer window by one week.

Last year, there were nearly 300 names in the portal on the first day. It was a record-setting number ... that got absolutely shattered by 2025's opening day.

More than 750 men's basketball student-athletes entered their names into the transfer portal when it opened Monday. Seven hundred and fifty. Combined with the 226 players who were already in the portal because of a coaching change or having status as a graduate transfer -- for which portal window rules don't apply -- and we ended the opening day hovering around 1,000 names in the transfer portal.

For context, last year's total when the portal closed was around 2,100.

More have entered in the week since it opened, so we've expanded our rankings from the top 25 to 50 players. Bookmark this page to follow additional updates before we eventually expand these rankings to 100 after the Final Four.

Note: Rankings as of April 1. Transfer window closes April 22.

1. RJ Luis Jr., 6-7, SF, Jr., St. John's

The Big East Player of the Year and a second-team All-American, Luis was one of the biggest breakout stars in college basketball this season. He averaged 18.2 points and 7.2 rebounds, leading the Red Storm to Big East regular-season and tournament titles.

2. Bennett Stirtz, 6-4, PG, Jr., Drake

Committed to Iowa

Stirtz played one season at Drake and led the Bulldogs to the second round of the NCAA tournament, winning Missouri Valley Player of the Year honors along the way. He averaged 19.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists and was terrific in the postseason. Now, he is following Ben McCollum to Iowa.