Alabama assistant coach Charlie Henry is set to become the next head coach at Georgia Southern, sources told ESPN on Tuesday.

The four-year deal is expected to be finalized later today, sources said.

Henry will continue to coach with Alabama through the rest of the men's NCAA tournament. Alabama is the No. 1 overall seed and will play in the South region, starting its road in Birmingham this week.

Henry has been a linchpin of Nate Oats' Alabama staff. He began his career as Oats' assistant at Romulus High School in Michigan. He has also worked as the head coach of the Windy City Bulls of the G League and as an assistant coach under Fred Hoiberg at Iowa State and with the Chicago Bulls.

Henry rejoined Oats in Tuscaloosa in 2019 and has helped Alabama to one of the best stretches of basketball in school history. Henry runs the Crimson Tide's defense, which ranks No. 1 nationally in effective field goal percentage and third overall in adjusted defensive efficiency on KenPom.com.

Henry replaces Brian Burg, who went 43-45 over his three seasons at the school. Georgia Southern has not reached the NCAA tournament since 1992, when it won the Trans America Athletic Conference tournament and lost to No. 2 seed Oklahoma State of the Big Eight in the first round.

No. 1 Alabama plays the winner of the First Four game between No. 16 Texas A&M Corpus Christi and No. 16 Southeast Missouri State on Thursday afternoon.