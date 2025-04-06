Open Extended Reactions

Editor's note: This story was first published in November and has been updated to include Cooper Flagg -- as well as Tyler Hansbrough, who should have made the initial edition. Brandon Miller and Paolo Banchero were removed to keep true to a top 25.

Cooper Flagg has been the most hyped freshman in men's college basketball in years.

The projected top pick in the 2025 NBA draft has been praised by NBA superstars who will soon become his peers. And to become one of the greatest freshmen in recent college basketball history, he had to play at a level few have reached, sweeping national player of the year awards.

Here's where his campaign stands in the top 25 seasons by freshmen over the past 25 years. There were many more standout performances to consider. Sorry, we couldn't include them all.

Kentucky's 2016-17 season featured a trio of freshmen -- De'Aaron Fox, Bam Adebayo, Malik Monk -- who would all go on to have varying levels of success in the NBA. While Monk hasn't quite reached the all-star status of the other two, he had the best collegiate season. The team lost to North Carolina in the Elite Eight, but Monk won SEC player of the year after averaging 19.8 PPG that season for the Wildcats.

The 2016-17 was a wild year that introduced the world to LaVar Ball, the father of future NBA players Lonzo and Lamelo. LaVar's presence was still a sidebar to the elder Ball's production at UCLA, where he averaged 14.6 PPG, 7.6 APG (leading the nation in assists) and connected on 41% of his 3-point attempts. The Bruins reached the Sweet 16 that year.

23. RJ Barrett, G (Duke, 2018-19)

Although his teammate Zion Williamson won the 2019 Wooden Award, anyone who watched Duke during the 2018-19 campaign knew Barrett was the stabilizing force for a team hampered by key injuries. Barrett was the only player on the roster to start all 38 games for the 32-6 Blue Devils, who made it all the way to the Elite Eight. And he was rewarded when he joined Williamson that year, as a first team AP All-American after averaging 22.6 PPG.

22. DeMarcus Cousins, C (Kentucky, 2009-10)

Cousins was the first superstar big man at Kentucky under John Calipari. With John Wall anchoring the action on the perimeter, Cousins was a dominant force, averaging 15.1 PPG, 9.8 RPG and 1.8 BPG. He finished second in offensive rebounding percentage that year, per KenPom, and helped Kentucky end its season with a 35-3 record and an Elite Eight appearance. He earned a first team AP All-America spot, and remains one of most dominant post players on this list.

There were a lot of odd moments for Simmons, who was followed by a film crew throughout his time in Baton Rouge. The 6-10 standout also averaged 19.2 PPG, 11.8 RPG and 4.8 APG, impacting the game in ways few freshmen had before he arrived on the scene. The Tigers eventually fell short of expectations with Simmons on the roster, but his production was enough to earn a spot as a second team AP All-American.

20. Marvin Bagley III, F (Duke, 2017-18)

Bagley, the No. 1 recruit in the ESPN class of 2017, earned Coach K's trust early in his career -- a sign of his maturity -- when the legendary leader said he felt comfortable with Bagley taking the last shot in a close game during a tough non-conference loss. During his freshman season in Durham, Bagley averaged 21.0 PPG and 11.1 RPG and also made 65% of his shots inside the arc. He also finished with a double-double in his team's overtime loss to Kansas in the Elite Eight.

The 2014-15 Kentucky team is one of the greatest that failed to win a national title. And Towns was a key piece for the Wildcats, who went on a 38-game winning streak before losing to Wisconsin in the Final Four. While the raw numbers don't seem significant, it's important to note Towns (10.2 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 2.3 BPG) played just 21 minutes per game on a squad with nine future NBA players before he became a second team AP All-American and the No. 1 pick in the 2015 NBA draft.

Ayton was the top player in ESPN's recruiting class of 2017 before Michael Porter Jr. and then Marvin Bagley III surpassed him. Yet, Ayton arguably had the best statistical season of the trio, all of whom entered the NBA draft in 2018. Ayton won Pac-12 player of the year and a first team AP All-America spot after averaging 20.1 PPG and 11.6 RPG.

Late in the season, Kansas had just hit its stride when Joel Embiid suffered an injury that ended his collegiate year. But Wiggins, who averaged 17.1 PPG and 5.9 RPG and was eventually the No. 1 pick in the 2014 NBA draft, continued his excellent effort -- which included a 41-point performance in the Jayhawks' regular season finale loss at West Virginia. Kansas wasn't at full strength in the postseason, exiting in the second round of the NCAA tournament, but Wiggins still put together one of the greatest freshman seasons in recent memory.

16. Jabari Parker, F (Duke, 2013-14)

In his effort to stand out in the recruiting battle for Parker, Mike Krzyzewski showed up to Parker's Chicago high school in a limo for one game. It worked. Parker signed with Duke, averaged 19.7 PPG as a freshman with the Blue Devils and secured a slot on the AP All-America first team. He led a Duke roster that finished first in adjusted offensive efficiency on KenPom that season.

The 7-foot-1 star's idol is Kevin Durant. Like the NBA superstar, Holmgren challenged the conventional wisdom about what the tallest guy on the court was capable of achieving in college basketball. It wasn't just the numbers -- 14.1 PPG, 9.9 RPG, 3.7 BPG, 39% from the 3-point line -- that impressed the country as he earned a second team AP All-America nod and helped his team reach the Sweet 16. It was also the sheer dominance from a player who showcased a versatility few players his size had ever exhibited at this level.

14. Tyler Hansbrough, F (North Carolina, 2005-06)

Hansbrough wasn't in the original version of these rankings, but he should have been. The former North Carolina star averaged 18.9 PPG and 7.8 RPG as a freshman with the Tar Heels. He also made 57% of his shots inside the arc that season. He was an Associated Press All-America third team selection, too -- the first of four consecutive appearances on an AP All-America team in his career.

13. Kevin Love, F (UCLA, 2007-08)

On a team with four future NBA players, Love emerged as the leader, and helped the Bruins reach their third consecutive Final Four. With averages of 17.5 points, 10.6 rebounds and a 61% clip inside the arc, Love finished his freshman season as the Pac-12's player of the year and a first team AP All-American. His final college statline -- the Final Four loss to Memphis -- was 12 points, 9 rebounds and 3 blocks.

12. John Wall, G (Kentucky, 2009-10)

The "John Wall dance" was the former Kentucky star's most viral contribution to college basketball in 2009-10 -- also John Calipari's first in Lexington. Wall was also memorable because few collegiate freshmen have ever played with his explosiveness and aggression. In his lone season in Lexington, Wall averaged 16.6 PPG, 6.5 APG and 1.8 SPG, led his team to the Elite Eight after earning a spot as a Wooden Award finalist, winning SEC player of the year and being named to the AP All-America first team. He also finished third in the country in assists per game.

11. Jared Sullinger, C (Ohio State, 2010-11)

A year before he led Ohio State to the Final Four as a sophomore, Sullinger was a catalyst for the Buckeyes' 24-0 start and top seed in the NCAA tournament. Behind 17.2 PPG, 10.2 RPG and a 55% clip inside the arc, Sullinger earned a spot on the AP All-America first team -- an honor he would repeat a year later.

10. Jahlil Okafor, C (Duke, 2014-15)

Okafor and his 2014-15 Duke teammates were just the second freshman nucleus to secure a national title in the one-and-done era -- which started with the 2007 NBA draft. While Okafor lost the Wooden Award race to Wisconsin star Frank Kaminsky, he put up big numbers (17.3 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 66% clip inside the arc) and ended his season with Mike Krzyzewski's fifth -- and final -- national title, along with a first team AP All-America spot.

9. Derrick Rose, G (Memphis, 2007-08)

Rose was seconds from ending his first and only season of college basketball even higher on this list. But former Kansas standout Mario Chalmers hit the game-tying 3-pointer in the Jayhawks' national title game victory over the Tigers, and changed history. The all-Conference USA first team selection averaged 20.8 PPG, 6.0 APG and 6.5 RPG during the NCAA tournament and won a national championship, which would have punctuated a remarkable year on a stacked roster.

8. Michael Beasley, F (Kansas State, 2007-08)

There is no reputable top-25 list about freshman performances in men's college basketball that does not include Beasley in the top-10. With the Wildcats, Beasley averaged 26.2 PPG, 12.4 RPG and shot 38% from beyond the arc, joining former Loyola Marymount star Hank Gathers to lead the nation in both scoring and rebounding that season. K-State lost in the second round of the NCAA tournament, but Beasley's numbers that year did not seem real -- especially for a freshman.

When Young was on the court for Oklahoma seven years ago, it wasn't uncommon for him to see NBA star Russell Westbrook in the stands or to get a text message from future hall-of-famer Chris Paul after a great game. Young became the first player in men's college basketball history to lead the nation in assists (271, averaging 8.7 APG) and points (848, averaging 27.4 PPG), manufacturing an unrivaled résumé. The biggest mark on it: The Sooners lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament to Rhode Island.

6. Greg Oden, C (Ohio State, 2006-07)

The No. 1 pick in the 2007 NBA draft battled a right wrist injury all season, so we'll never know how good a college basketball player he could really have been when healthy. And yet, he averaged an incredible 15.7 PPG, 9.6 RPG and 3.3 BPG, won the NABC defensive player of the year award and was a first team AP All-American, after he led his team to a 35-win season and the national championship game.

5. Zion Williamson, F (Duke, 2018-19)

The day after Williamson's shoe broke during a home game against North Carolina, Nike's stock value reportedly dropped by more than $1 billion. Williamson's impact was felt not just in the stock market though, but also on the court. He averaged 22.6 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 2.1 SPG and 1.8 BPG and led the Blue Devils to the Elite Eight. His stature was proven by his dominant, uncontested run to the Wooden Award (he was the third freshman to achieve the honor) and the ACC player of the year nod.

4. Cooper Flagg, F (Duke, 2024-25)

Although he fell short of his dream to lead Duke to a national championship, Flagg -- just the fourth freshman to win the Wooden Award -- had one of the greatest freshman seasons in NCAA history. Overall, he averaged 18.9 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 4.2 APG, 1.3 BPG and 1.4 SPG. He also made 37% of his 3-point attempts. Even without a ring, few freshmen have matched Flagg's freshman campaign.

3. Carmelo Anthony, F (Syracuse, 2002-03)

Last week, Anthony's son, Kiyan, committed to Syracuse. When he arrives, he'll see his father's name on the practice facility -- which is not the full extent of Anthony's legacy. During the 2002-03 season, the all-Big East first team selection and rookie of the year carried Syracuse to its lone national championship and won Most Outstanding Player after averaging 20.1 PPG and 9.8 RPG, while connecting on 48% of his 3-point attempts.

Durant never experienced a deep run in the NCAA tournament, after his team was ousted in the second round. But he saw an abundance of meaningful achievements during his short stint with the Longhorns: He won the Wooden Award after averaging 25.8 PPG, 11.1 RPG and 1.9 BPG, while also connecting on 40% of his 3-point attempts and 81% of his free throws. His rookie season featured one of the greatest offensive displays in college basketball history.

1. Anthony Davis, F (Kentucky, 2011-12)

Davis ended his lone season in college basketball with Kentucky's first national championship in 14 years and a collection of accolades no freshman in America has matched over the past 25 seasons. That list includes the Wooden Award, Most Outstanding Player in the NCAA tournament and the NABC defensive player of the year award. Davis (14.2 PPG, 10.4 RPG, 4.7 BPG in 2011-12) also led the nation in blocks.