New Hampshire has hired former Bucknell coach Nathan Davis as its next head coach, the school announced Friday.

Davis will replace Bill Herrion, who was let go last month after 18 seasons at the helm.

A Washington, D.C., native, Davis was once considered one of the hottest mid-major coaches in the country. He took over Bucknell in 2015 and promptly led the Bison to four straight Patriot League regular-season championships to open his tenure. They went to NCAA tournaments in 2017 and 2018.

The success tapered off after those first four seasons, though. Davis and Bucknell went just 40-70 over the past four seasons, culminating in his firing last month.

Davis also has previous experience as the head coach at Randolph-Macon and as an assistant coach at Colgate, Bucknell and Navy.

New Hampshire hired DHR Global to aid with its search.