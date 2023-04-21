Gonzaga has landed a commitment from Wyoming transfer Graham Ike, who was the preseason Mountain West Player of the Year last fall.

Ike missed this past season with a lower right leg injury, but averaged 19.5 points and 9.6 rebounds in the 2021-22 season.

"The family environment there gave me a great feeling," Ike told ESPN. "The culture is phenomenal and so are the people."

A 6-foot-9 big man from Colorado, Ike earned first-team All-Mountain West honors from the media after ranking in the top 30 nationally in both scoring and rebounding in 2021-22. He helped lead Wyoming to the 2022 NCAA tournament, where he had 17 points and nine rebounds against Trayce Jackson-Davis in a First Four loss to Indiana.

Ike scored at least 25 points in nine games that season, including 35 against Denver and 33 against Boise State. He scored in double-figures in all but one game.

Ike is Gonzaga's second transfer addition of the offseason after landing Big Sky Player of the Year Steele Venters from Eastern Washington this month. The Bulldogs are also considered one of the favorites for Creighton transfer Ryan Nembhard, the best guard in the portal.

Mark Few is rebuilding this spring following the departures of program legend Drew Timme, starters Julian Strawther, Rasir Bolton and Anton Watson and rotation piece Hunter Sallis.