While the 2023-24 men's college basketball season officially ended on April 8 in Glendale, Arizona, the offseason roster machinations have been busier than the actual season of games. Between the coaching carousel, NBA draft decisions, high school recruitments, the transfer portal -- especially the transfer portal -- and the extra year of eligibility for seniors, the personnel movement around the country has been endless.

Keeping track of the comings and goings has become borderline impossible, but that's where we come in. As we've done the past couple of years, we're sharing all of our roster changes research.

Some of the classifications are self-explanatory, but here's a quick refresher on others.

Departed or expected to depart: Includes players who declared for the NBA draft, seniors who are not returning and players who have entered the transfer portal.

In limbo: Includes players whose status is up in the air -- such as those waiting on waiver decisions from the NCAA, or high schoolers who could reclassify into the class of 2024.

Expected to return: Includes players who have confirmed they're returning to school, or haven't yet made other plans.

Newcomer rankings are according to ESPN's recruiting database.

This page will be constantly updated throughout the offseason. I'm bound to make mistakes or miss some decisions -- particularly when it comes to seniors returning to school -- so point out any errors to me on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @jeffborzello.

Last updated: September 12, 2024

ACC

Departed or expected to depart: Quinten Post (17.0 PPG), Claudell Harris Jr. (13.7 PPG), Jaeden Zackery (11.3 PPG), Devin McGlockton (10.2 PPG), Mason Madsen (8.1 PPG), Prince Aligbe (4.7 PPG), Armani Mighty (0.8 PPG)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Donald Hand Jr. (5.0 PPG), Chas Kelley III (3.7 PPG), Elijah Strong (2.7 PPG), Fred Payne (1.6 PPG), Jayden Hastings (redshirt)

Incoming transfers: Dion Brown (19.0 PPG at UMBC), Roger McFarlane (14.8 PPG at SE Louisiana), Chad Venning (13.4 PPG at St. Bonaventure), Josh Beadle (3.0 PPG at Clemson)

Incoming freshmen: Luke Toews (NR), Nick Petronio (NR), Kany Tchanda (four-star)

Head coach: Earl Grant

Departed or expected to depart: Jaylon Tyson (19.6 PPG), Fardaws Aimaq (14.5 PPG), Jalen Cone (13.4 PPG), Keonte Kennedy (9.3 PPG), Jalen Celestine (8.7 PPG), Devin Askew (6.2 PPG), Grant Newell (5.5 PPG), Rodney Brown Jr. (3.5 PPG), ND Okafor (1.9 PPG), Gus Larson (1.4 PPG), Monty Bowser (0.3 PPG)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Vladimir Pavlovic (0.9 PPG), Devin Curtis (0.4 PPG)

Incoming transfers: B.J. Omot (16.7 PPG at North Dakota), Rytis Petraitis (15.7 PPG at Air Force), DJ Campbell (11.6 PPG at Western Carolina), Christian Tucker (11.3 PPG at UTSA), Andrej Stojakovic (7.8 PPG at Stanford), Joshua Ola-Joseph (7.5 PPG at Minnesota), Jovan Blacksher Jr. (4.8 PPG at Grand Canyon), Mady Sissoko (3.3 PPG at Michigan State), Lee Dort (1.0 PPG at Vanderbilt), Spencer Mahoney (redshirt at Washington State)

Incoming freshmen: Jeremiah Wilkinson (NR)

Head coach: Mark Madsen

Departed or expected to depart: PJ Hall (18.3 PPG), Joseph Girard III (15.1 PPG), RJ Godfrey (6.1 PPG), Alex Hemenway (5.2 PPG), Jack Clark (4.7 PPG), Josh Beadle (3.0 PPG), Bas Leyte (0.8 PPG)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Chase Hunter (12.9 PPG), Ian Schieffelin (10.1 PPG), Chauncey Wiggins (5.4 PPG), Dillon Hunter (2.3 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Jake Heidbreder (15.1 PPG at Air Force in 2022-23), Myles Foster (12.4 PPG at Illinois State), Jaeden Zackery (11.3 PPG at Boston College), Viktor Lakhin (9.2 PPG at Cincinnati), Christian Reeves (1.7 PPG at Duke)

Incoming freshmen: Dallas Thomas (No. 83 in ESPN 100), Del Jones (four-star), Ace Buckner (three-star), Asa Thomas (redshirt)

Head coach: Brad Brownell

Departed or expected to depart: Kyle Filipowski (16.4 PPG), Jared McCain (14.3 PPG), Jeremy Roach (14.0 PPG), Mark Mitchell (11.6 PPG), Ryan Young (2.8 PPG), Sean Stewart (2.6 PPG), TJ Power (2.1 PPG), Jaylen Blakes (1.8 PPG), Christian Reeves (1.7 PPG)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Tyrese Proctor (10.5 PPG), Caleb Foster (7.7 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Sion James (14.0 PPG at Tulane), Maliq Brown (9.5 PPG at Syracuse), Cameron Sheffield (7.6 PPG at Rice), Mason Gillis (6.5 PPG at Purdue)

Incoming freshmen: Cooper Flagg (No. 1 in ESPN 100), Isaiah Evans (No. 14 in ESPN 100), Kon Knueppel (No. 18 in ESPN 100), Pat Ngongba (No. 25 in ESPN 100), Darren Harris (No. 29 in ESPN 100), Khaman Maluach (five-star)

Head coach: Jon Scheyer

Departed or expected to depart: Darin Green Jr. (11.3 PPG), Primo Spears (10.6 PPG), Cam Corhen (9.4 PPG), Baba Miller (7.6 PPG), Jalen Warley (7.5 PPG), Cam'Ron Fletcher (6.7 PPG), De'Ante Green (4.5 PPG), Jaylan Gainey (2.8 PPG), Josh Nickelberry (2.5 PPG), Tom House (1.4 PPG), Waka Mbatch, Sola Adebisi

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Jamir Watkins (15.6 PPG), Chandler Jackson (4.9 PPG), Taylor Bol Bowen (3.1 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Bostyn Holt (12.3 PPG at South Dakota), Jerry Deng (10.1 PPG at Hampton), Justin Thomas (7.3 PPG at UTSA in 2022-23), Malique Ewin (JUCO)

Incoming freshmen: Alier Maluk (No. 72 in ESPN 100 for 2025), DaQuan Davis (four-star), A.J. Swinton (four-star), Christian Nitu (NR), Anastasios Rozakeas (NR)

Head coach: Leonard Hamilton

Departed or expected to depart: Miles Kelly (13.9 PPG), Kyle Sturdivant (8.8 PPG), Dallan Coleman (5.9 PPG), Tafara Gapare (5.1 PPG), Tyzhaun Claude (4.8 PPG), Amaree Abram (3.4 PPG), Ibrahima Sacko (2.2 PPG), Carter Murphy (1.8 PPG), Ebenezer Dowuona (1.0 PPG)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Baye Ndongo (12.4 PPG), Lance Terry (10.1 PPG in 2022-23), Naithan George (9.8 PPG), Kowacie Reeves Jr. (8.8 PPG), Ibrahim Souare (redshirt)

Incoming transfers: Javian McCollum (13.3 PPG at Oklahoma), Duncan Powell (12.1 PPG at Sacramento State), Luke O'Brien (6.7 PPG at Colorado), Ryan Mutombo (0.7 PPG at Georgetown)

Incoming freshmen: Jaeden Mustaf (No. 63 in ESPN 100), Darrion Sutton (four-star), Doryan Onwuchekwa (four-star)

Head coach: Damon Stoudamire

Departed or expected to depart: Skyy Clark (13.2 PPG), Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (12.9 PPG), Mike James (12.6 PPG), Tre White (12.3 PPG), JJ Traynor (10.1 PPG), Ty-Laur Johnson (8.7 PPG), Kaleb Glenn (3.9 PPG), Curtis Williams (5.3 PPG), Emmanuel Okorafor (2.4 PPG), Dennis Evans (1.6 PPG), Danilo Jovanovich (1.2 PPG), Hercy Miller (1.1 PPG), Zan Payne, Koron Davis

In limbo: None

Expected to return: None

Incoming transfers: Terrence Edwards Jr. (17.2 PPG at James Madison), Kasean Pryor (13.0 PPG at South Florida), Reyne Smith (12.8 PPG at Charleston), Aboubacar Traore (12.0 PPG at Long Beach State), J'Vonne Hadley (11.6 PPG at Colorado), Koren Johnson (11.1 PPG at Washington), Kobe Rodgers (9.7 PPG at Charleston), Noah Waterman (9.5 PPG at BYU), Chucky Hepburn (9.2 PPG at Wisconsin), Aly Khalifa (5.7 PPG at BYU), James Scott (5.0 PPG at Charleston), Frank Anselem-Ibe (2.6 PPG at Georgia)

Incoming freshmen: Khani Rooths (No. 40 in ESPN 100)

Head coach: Pat Kelsey

Departed or expected to depart: Norchad Omier (17.0 PPG), Wooga Poplar (13.1 PPG), Bensley Joseph (9.6 PPG), Kyshawn George (7.6 PPG), Christian Watson (2.8 PPG), Michael Nwoko (2.7 PPG), AJ Casey (1.9 PPG), Jakai Robinson (1.0 PPG)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Matthew Cleveland (13.7 PPG), Nijel Pack (13.3 PPG), Paul Djobet (2.4 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Jalen Blackmon (21.3 PPG at Stetson), Brandon Johnson (14.0 PPG at East Carolina), Lynn Kidd (13.2 PPG at Virginia Tech), A.J. Staton-McCray (11.5 PPG at Samford), Kiree Huie (11.3 PPG at Idaho State), Yussif Basa-Ama (1.1 PPG at Yale)

Incoming freshmen: Jalil Bethea (No. 10 in ESPN 100), Austin Swartz (No. 47 in ESPN 100), Isaiah Johnson-Arigu (four-star), Divine Ugochukwu (three-star)

Head coach: Jim Larrañaga

Departed or expected to depart: DJ Horne (16.9 PPG), DJ Burns Jr. (12.9 PPG), Casey Morsell (11.1 PPG), Mohamed Diarra (6.3 PPG), MJ Rice (4.1 PPG), LJ Thomas (2.6 PPG), Kam Woods (1.2 PPG), Ernest Ross (0.3 PPG)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Jayden Taylor (11.2 PPG), Ben Middlebrooks (5.7 PPG), Michael O'Connell (5.7 PPG), Dennis Parker Jr. (4.7 PPG), Breon Pass (1.3 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Marcus Hill (20.5 PPG at Bowling Green), Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (12.9 PPG at Louisville), Dontrez Styles (12.8 PPG at Georgetown), Mike James (12.6 PPG at Louisville), Ismael Diouf (10.1 PPG at Laval University)

Incoming freshmen: Paul McNeil (No. 45 in ESPN 100), Bryce Heard (four-star), Tremayne Parker (three-star)

Head coach: Kevin Keatts

Departed or expected to depart: Armando Bacot (14.5 PPG), Harrison Ingram (12.2 PPG), Cormac Ryan (11.5 PPG), Paxson Wojcik (1.6 PPG), James Okonkwo (1.0 PPG), Zayden High (0.8 PPG)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: RJ Davis (21.2 PPG), Elliot Cadeau (7.3 PPG), Seth Trimble (5.2 PPG), Jae'Lyn Withers (4.2 PPG), Jalen Washington (3.9 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Cade Tyson (16.2 PPG at Belmont), Ven-Allen Lubin (12.3 PPG at Vanderbilt), Tyzhaun Claude (4.8 PPG at Georgia Tech)

Incoming freshmen: Ian Jackson (No. 7 in ESPN 100), Drake Powell (No. 13 in ESPN 100), James Brown (No. 66 in ESPN 100)

Head coach: Hubert Davis

Departed or expected to depart: Carey Booth (6.4 PPG), Matt Zona (2.3 PPG)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Markus Burton (17.5 PPG), Braeden Shrewsberry (10.2 PPG), Tae Davis (9.2 PPG), J.R. Konieczny (7.7 PPG), Julian Roper II (5.4 PPG), Kebba Njie (4.3 PPG), Logan Imes (2.0 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Matt Allocco (12.7 PPG at Princeton), Nikita Konstantynovskyi (9.3 PPG at Monmouth), Burke Chebuhar (7.5 PPG at Lehigh)

Incoming freshmen: Nasir Mohammed (No. 57 in ESPN 100), Cole Certa (No. 89 in ESPN 100), Garrett Sundra (four-star)

Head coach: Micah Shrewsberry

Departed or expected to depart: Blake Hinson (18.5 PPG), Carlton Carrington (13.8 PPG), Federiko Federiko (4.7 PPG), Michael Hueitt Jr. (3.2 PPG), William Jeffress (1.6 PPG)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Ishmael Leggett (12.3 PPG), Jaland Lowe (9.6 PPG), Guillermo Diaz Graham (6.7 PPG), Zack Austin (6.5 PPG), Jorge Diaz Graham (3.5 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Cam Corhen (9.4 PPG at Florida State), Damian Dunn (6.4 PPG at Houston)

Incoming freshmen: Brandin Cummings (four-star), Amdy Ndiaye (NR), Amsal Delalic (NR), Marlon Barnes Jr. (redshirt), Papa Kante (redshirt)

Head coach: Jeff Capel

Departed or expected to depart: Zhuric Phelps (14.8 PPG), Samuell Williamson (8.3 PPG), Tyreek Smith (8.2 PPG), Ricardo Wright (6.7 PPG), Jalen Smith (5.9 PPG), Ja'Heim Hudson (5.4 PPG), Emory Lanier (3.8 PPG), Mo Njie (0.8 PPG), Denver Anglin, Xavier Foster

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Chuck Harris (13.4 PPG), Keon Ambrose-Hylton (6.9 PPG), B.J. Edwards (3.7 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Kevin Miller (15.6 PPG at Wake Forest), Matt Cross (15.3 PPG at UMass), Yohan Traore (14.5 PPG at UC Santa Barbara), Tibet Gorener (11.4 PPG at San José State), AJ George (10.6 PPG at Long Beach State), Kario Oquendo (7.2 PPG at Oregon), Jerrell Colbert (2.6 PPG at Kansas State)

Incoming freshmen: Chance Puryear (three-star), Mitchell Holmes (NR), Samet Yigitoglu (NR)

Head coach: Andy Enfield

Departed or expected to depart: Brandon Angel (13.0 PPG), Spencer Jones (11.7 PPG), Kanaan Carlyle (11.5 PPG), Michael Jones (10.8 PPG), Andrej Stojakovic (7.8 PPG), Jared Bynum (6.9 PPG), James Keefe (2.4 PPG), Max Murrell (2.6 PPG)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Maxime Raynaud (15.5 PPG), Benny Gealer (4.2 PPG), Ryan Agarwal (2.4 PPG), Jaylen Thompson (1.0 PPG), Aidan Cammann

Incoming transfers: Chisom Okpara (16.5 PPG at Harvard), Derin Saran (10.1 PPG at UC Irvine), Oziyah Sellers (5.2 PPG at USC), Jaylen Blakes (1.8 PPG at Duke), Cole Kastner (lacrosse at Virginia)

Incoming freshmen: Anthony Batson Jr. (NR), Evan Stinson (NR), Tallis Toure (NR), Donavin Young (NR)

Head coach: Kyle Smith

Departed or expected to depart: Judah Mintz (18.8 PPG), Quadir Copeland (9.6 PPG), Maliq Brown (9.5 PPG), Benny Williams (5.4 PPG), Justin Taylor (5.0 PPG), Peter Carey (0.6 PPG), Mounir Hima (0.3 PPG), William Patterson

In limbo: None

Expected to return: JJ Starling (13.3 PPG), Chris Bell (12.0 PPG), Naheem McLeod (3.9 PPG), Kyle Cuffe Jr. (3.2 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Jyare Davis (17.1 PPG at Delaware), Lucas Taylor (14.5 PPG at Georgia State), Eddie Lampkin Jr. (10.6 PPG at Colorado), Jaquan Carlos (10.4 PPG at Hofstra), Chance Westry (2.5 PPG at Auburn in 2022-23)

Incoming freshmen: Donavan Freeman (No. 6 in ESPN 100), Elijah Moore (four-star), Petar Majstorovic (NR)

Head coach: Adrian "Red" Autry

Departed or expected to depart: Reece Beekman (14.3 PPG), Ryan Dunn (8.1 PPG), Jacob Groves (7.4 PPG), Jordan Minor (4.3 PPG), Leon Bond III (4.1 PPG)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Isaac McKneely (12.3 PPG), Andrew Rohde (4.3 PPG), Blake Buchanan (3.4 PPG), Elijah Gertrude (3.4 PPG), Taine Murray (3.3 PPG), Dante Harris (2.5 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Jalen Warley (7.5 PPG at Florida State), Elijah Saunders (6.2 PPG at San Diego State), Dai Dai Ames (5.2 PPG at Kansas State), TJ Power (2.1 PPG at Duke), Carter Lang (1.8 PPG at Vanderbilt)

Incoming freshmen: Jacob Cofie (No. 56 in ESPN 100), Ishan Sharma (three-star), Christian Bliss (redshirt), Anthony Robinson (redshirt)

Head coach: Tony Bennett

Departed or expected to depart: Sean Pedulla (16.4 PPG), Hunter Cattoor (13.5 PPG), Lynn Kidd (13.2 PPG), Tyler Nickel (8.8 PPG), MJ Collins (7.4 PPG), Rodney Rice (7.4 PPG), Robbie Beran (5.6 PPG), Mekhi Long (3.7 PPG), John Camden (1.9 PPG)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Mylyjael Poteat (6.4 PPG), Brandon Rechsteiner (1.8 PPG), Jaydon Young (1.8 PPG), Patrick Wessler (0.9 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Hysier Miller (15.9 PPG at Temple), Ben Burnham (11.9 PPG at Charleston), Toibu Lawal (7.7 PPG at VCU), Rodney Brown Jr. (3.5 PPG at Cal), Jaden Schutt (2.1 PPG at Duke in 2022-23)

Incoming freshmen: Ryan Jones (No. 70 in ESPN 100), Tyler Johnson (four-star), Ben Hammond (three-star)

Head coach: Mike Young

Departed or expected to depart: Kevin Miller (15.6 PPG), Andrew Carr (13.5 PPG), Damari Monsanto (5.1 PPG), Matthew Marsh (1.7 PPG), Zach Keller (1.6 PPG), Abramo Canka (0.5 PPG), Jao Ituka, Aaron Clark

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Hunter Sallis (18.0 PPG), Cameron Hildreth (13.8 PPG), Efton Reid III (9.6 PPG), Parker Friedrichsen (5.1 PPG), Marqus Marion (1.1 PPG)

Incoming transfers: TreVon Spillers (12.8 PPG at Appalachian State), Ty-Laur Johnson (8.7 PPG at Louisville), Churchill Abass (3.9 PPG at DePaul), Davin Cosby Jr. (3.6 PPG at Alabama), Omaha Biliew (2.4 PPG at Iowa State)

Incoming freshmen: Juke Harris (No. 77 in ESPN 100), Mason Hagedorn (NR)

Head coach: Steve Forbes

Big East

Departed or expected to depart: DJ Davis (13.5 PPG), Posh Alexander (11.3 PPG), Jalen Thomas (7.7 PPG), Connor Turnbull (4.1 PPG), Artemios Gavalas

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Pierre Brooks (14.8 PPG), Jahmyl Telfort (13.9 PPG), Andre Screen (5.2 PPG), Finley Bizjack (4.2 PPG), Landon Moore (3.8 PPG), Boden Kapke (2.0 PPG), Augusto Cassia (0.6 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Kolby King (10.4 PPG at Tulane), Patrick McCaffery (8.9 PPG at Iowa), Jamie Kaiser Jr. (4.1 PPG at Maryland)

Incoming freshmen: Colt Langdon (three-star), Evan Haywood (NR)

Head coach: Thad Matta

Departed or expected to depart: Baylor Scheierman (18.5 PPG), Trey Alexander (17.6 PPG), Francisco Farabello (3.8 PPG), Josiah Dotzler (1.3 PPG), Johnathan Lawson (0.6 PPG), Brock Vice

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Ryan Kalkbrenner (17.3 PPG), Steven Ashworth (11.1 PPG), Mason Miller (5.6 PPG), Isaac Traudt (2.9 PPG), Fredrick King (2.6 PPG), Jasen Green (1.6 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Pop Isaacs (15.8 PPG at Texas Tech), Jamiya Neal (11.0 PPG at Arizona State)

Incoming freshmen: Jackson McAndrew (No. 36 in ESPN 100), Larry Johnson (No. 75 in ESPN 100), Ty Davis (three-star), Sterling Knox (redshirt), Fedor Zugic (NR)

Head coach: Greg McDermott

Departed or expected to depart: Chico Carter Jr. (10.9 PPG), Elijah Fisher (10.2 PPG), Da'Sean Nelson (9.7 PPG), Jaden Henley (8.6 PPG), Jalen Terry (8.5 PPG), Jeremiah Oden (7.6 PPG), K.T. Raimey (6.8 PPG), Caleb Murphy (5.6 PPG), Churchill Abass (3.9 PPG), Keyondre Young (3.0 PPG), Mac Etienne (1.6 PPG), Dramane Camara, Mo Sall

In limbo: None

Expected to return: None

Incoming transfers: Jacob Meyer (15.7 PPG at Coastal Carolina), Isaiah Rivera (15.4 PPG at UIC), David Skogman (13.3 PPG at Davidson), David Thomas (11.0 PPG at Mercer), JJ Traynor (10.1 PPG at Louisville), Troy D'Amico (9.3 PPG at Southern Illinois), N.J. Benson (8.6 PPG at Missouri State), Conor Enright (6.9 PPG at Drake), CJ Gunn (3.9 PPG at Indiana), Layden Blocker (3.7 PPG at Arkansas)

Incoming freshmen: Chris Riddle (three-star), Sekou Konneh (NR)

Head coach: Chris Holtmann

Departed or expected to depart: Dontrez Styles (12.8 PPG), Supreme Cook (10.5 PPG), Rowan Brumbaugh (8.3 PPG), Jay Heath (8.2 PPG), Ismael Massoud (5.6 PPG), Wayne Bristol Jr. (3.7 PPG), Cam Bacote (0.7 PPG), Ryan Mutombo (0.7 PPG)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Jayden Epps (18.5 PPG), Drew Fielder (5.2 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Malik Mack (17.2 PPG at Harvard), Micah Peavy (10.9 PPG at TCU), Curtis Williams (5.3 PPG at Louisville), Jordan Burks (1.9 PPG at Kentucky)

Incoming freshmen: Thomas Sorber (No. 53 in ESPN 100), Kayvaun Mulready (No. 79 in ESPN 100), Caleb Williams (four-star), , Jayden Fort (three-star), Drew McKenna (redshirt), Julius Halaifonua (NR), Seal Diouf (NR)

Head coach: Ed Cooley

Departed or expected to depart: Tyler Kolek (15.3 PPG), Oso Ighodaro (13.4 PPG)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Kam Jones (17.2 PPG), David Joplin (10.8 PPG), Stevie Mitchell (8.8 PPG), Chase Ross (6.1 PPG), Sean Jones (5.8 PPG), Ben Gold (5.0 PPG), Tre Norman (2.0 PPG), Zaide Lowery (1.6 PPG), Al Amadou (1.2 PPG)

Incoming transfers: None

Incoming freshmen: Damarius Owens (No. 81 in ESPN 100), Royce Parham (four-star), Caedin Hamilton (redshirt), Joshua Clark (NR)

Head coach: Shaka Smart

Departed or expected to depart: Devin Carter (19.7 PPG), Josh Oduro (15.9 PPG), Ticket Gaines (8.5 PPG), Garwey Dual (3.3 PPG), Rafael Castro (2.9 PPG)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Bryce Hopkins (15.5 PPG), Jayden Pierre (9.5 PPG), Corey Floyd (4.8 PPG), Rich Barron (4.4 PPG), Justyn Fernandez (4.1 PPG at George Mason in 2022-23), Eli DeLaurier, Anton Bonke

Incoming transfers: Wesley Cardet Jr. (18.7 PPG at Chicago State), Jabri Abdur-Rahim (12.2 PPG at Georgia), Bensley Joseph (9.6 PPG at Miami), Christ Essandoko (8.2 PPG at Saint Joseph's)

Incoming freshmen: Oswin Erhunmwunse (No. 31 in ESPN 100 for 2025), Ryan Mela (NR)

Head coach: Kim English

Departed or expected to depart: Kadary Richmond (15.7 PPG), Al-Amir Dawes (15.0 PPG), Dre Davis (15.0 PPG), Jaden Bediako (8.1 PPG), Elijah Hutchins-Everett (3.5 PPG), Jaquan Sanders (2.7 PPG), Malachi Brown (1.3 PPG), Sadraque NgaNga (1.1 PPG), Arda Ozdogan (0.7 PPG), JaQuan Harris

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Dylan Addae-Wusu (8.6 PPG), Isaiah Coleman (5.4 PPG), David Tubek (0.8 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Chaunce Jenkins (15.9 PPG at Old Dominion), Zion Harmon (14.6 PPG at Bethune-Cookman), Yacine Toumi (10.8 PPG at Evansville), Prince Aligbe (4.7 PPG at Boston College), Scotty Middleton (4.4 PPG at Ohio State), Garwey Dual (3.3 PPG at Providence), Emmanuel Okorafor (2.4 PPG at Louisville), Gus Yalden (redshirt at Wisconsin)

Incoming freshmen: Godswill Erheriene (four-star), Jahseem Felton (three-star), Assane Mbaye (NR)

Head coach: Shaheen Holloway

Departed or expected to depart: Daniss Jenkins (14.9 PPG), Joel Soriano (13.8 PPG), Jordan Dingle (11.6 PPG), Chris Ledlum (9.5 PPG), Nahiem Alleyne (6.4 PPG), Glenn Taylor Jr. (4.4 PPG), Sean Conway (2.0 PPG), Cruz Davis (1.8 PPG), Drissa Traore (1.7 PPG)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: RJ Luis Jr. (10.9 PPG), Zuby Ejiofor (4.3 PPG), Brady Dunlap (3.2 PPG), Simeon Wilcher (2.8 PPG), Sadiku Ibine Ayo

Incoming transfers: Kadary Richmond (15.7 PPG at Seton Hall), Deivon Smith (13.3 PPG at Utah), Aaron Scott (11.0 PPG at North Texas), Vincent Iwuchukwu (5.5 PPG at USC)

Incoming freshmen: Jaiden Glover (No. 72 in ESPN 100), Khaman Maker (four-star), Lefteris Liotopoulos (NR), Ruben Prey (NR)

Head coach: Rick Pitino

Departed or expected to depart: Tristen Newton (15.1 PPG), Cam Spencer (14.3 PPG), Donovan Clingan (13.0 PPG), Stephon Castle (11.1 PPG), Apostolos Roumoglou (1.0 PPG)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Alex Karaban (13.3 PPG), Hassan Diarra (6.1 PPG), Samson Johnson (5.4 PPG), Solomon Ball (3.3 PPG), Jaylin Stewart (2.5 PPG), Jayden Ross (0.7 PPG), Youssouf Singare (0.2 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Aidan Mahaney (13.9 PPG at Saint Mary's), Tarris Reed Jr. (9.0 PPG at Michigan)

Incoming freshmen: Liam McNeeley (No. 9 in ESPN 100), Ahmad Nowell (No. 34 in ESPN 100), Isaiah Abraham (No. 58 in ESPN 100)

Head coach: Dan Hurley

Departed or expected to depart: TJ Bamba (10.1 PPG), Justin Moore (9.8 PPG), Mark Armstrong (8.4 PPG), Tyler Burton (7.5 PPG), Hakim Hart (6.3 PPG), Brendan Hausen (6.2 PPG), Lance Ware (1.2 PPG), Chris Arcidiacono (0.1 PPG), Trey Patterson

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Eric Dixon (16.6 PPG), Jordan Longino (6.6 PPG), Nnanna Njoku (0.8 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Jhamir Brickus (13.9 PPG at La Salle), Tyler Perkins (13.7 PPG at Penn), Wooga Poplar (13.1 PPG at Miami), Enoch Boakye (7.5 PPG at Fresno State), Kris Parker (redshirt at Alabama)

Incoming freshmen: Josiah Moseley (No. 69 in ESPN 100), Matthew Hodge (No. 92 in ESPN 100), Malcolm Thomas (three-star), Jordann Dumont (redshirt), Aleksandar Gavalyugov (NR)

Head coach: Kyle Neptune

Departed or expected to depart: Quincy Olivari (19.1 PPG), Desmond Claude (16.6 PPG), Abou Ousmane (6.7 PPG), Gytis Nemeiksa (5.2 PPG), Lazar Djokovic (2.8 PPG), Kam Craft (2.6 PPG in 2022-23), Sasa Ciani (2.5 PPG), Kachi Nzeh (2.5 PPG), Reid Ducharme (0.4 PPG), Logan Duncomb

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Zach Freemantle (15.2 PPG in 2022-23), Dayvion McKnight (12.4 PPG), Jerome Hunter (7.8 PPG in 2022-23), Trey Green (5.6 PPG), Dailyn Swain (4.6 PPG), Brad Colbert (1.3 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Marcus Foster (17.0 PPG at Furman), Ryan Conwell (16.6 PPG at Indiana State), Dante Maddox Jr. (15.6 PPG at Toledo), Lassina Traore (11.9 PPG at Long Beach State), John Hugley IV (8.4 PPG at Oklahoma), Cam'Ron Fletcher (6.7 PPG at Florida State), Roddie Anderson III (6.5 PPG at Boise State)

Incoming freshmen: None

Head coach: Sean Miller

Big Ten

Departed or expected to depart: Terrence Shannon Jr. (23.0 PPG), Marcus Domask (15.9 PPG), Coleman Hawkins (12.1 PPG), Quincy Guerrier (9.6 PPG), Dain Dainja (6.1 PPG), Luke Goode (5.7 PPG), Justin Harmon (5.6 PPG), Sencire Harris (3.7 PPG in 2022-23), Amani Hansberry (2.4 PPG), Niccolo Moretti (1.5 PPG)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Ty Rodgers (6.2 PPG), Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn (2.4 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Ben Humrichous (14.7 PPG at Evansville), Tre White (12.3 PPG at Louisville), Kylan Boswell (9.6 PPG at Arizona), Jake Davis (9.0 PPG at Mercer), Carey Booth (6.4 PPG at Notre Dame)

Incoming freshmen: Will Riley (No. 24 in ESPN 100 for 2025), Morez Johnson (No. 28 in ESPN 100), Jason Jakstys (four-star), Tomislav Ivisic (NR), Kasparas Jakucionis (NR)

Head coach: Brad Underwood

Departed or expected to depart: Kel'el Ware (15.9 PPG), Xavier Johnson (7.6 PPG), Anthony Walker (5.1 PPG), CJ Gunn (3.9 PPG), Kaleb Banks (2.6 PPG), Payton Sparks (2.1 PPG)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Malik Reneau (15.4 PPG), Mackenzie Mgbako (12.2 PPG), Trey Galloway (10.6 PPG), Gabe Cupps (2.6 PPG), Anthony Leal (2.4 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Myles Rice (14.8 PPG at Washington State), Oumar Ballo (14.2 PPG at Arizona), Kanaan Carlyle (11.5 PPG at Stanford), Langdon Hatton (10.5 PPG at Bellarmine), Luke Goode (5.7 PPG at Illinois), Dallas James (0.8 PPG at South Carolina State)

Incoming freshmen: Bryson Tucker (No. 20 in ESPN 100), Jakai Newton (redshirt)

Head coach: Mike Woodson

Departed or expected to depart: Tony Perkins (14.0 PPG), Ben Krikke (13.8 PPG), Patrick McCaffery (8.9 PPG), Dasonte Bowen (4.4 PPG), Amarion Nimmers

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Payton Sandfort (16.4 PPG), Owen Freeman (10.6 PPG), Josh Dix (8.9 PPG), Brock Harding (3.4 PPG), Pryce Sandfort (2.3 PPG), Ladji Dembele (2.2 PPG), Even Brauns (0.6 PPG), Riley Mulvey (redshirt)

Incoming transfers: Seydou Traore (11.8 PPG at Manhattan), Drew Thelwell (10.0 PPG at Morehead State)

Incoming freshmen: Cooper Koch (No. 64 in ESPN 100), Chris Tadjo (NR)

Head coach: Fran McCaffrey

Departed or expected to depart: Jahmir Young (20.4 PPG), Donta Scott (11.2 PPG), Jamie Kaiser Jr. (4.4 PPG), Noah Batchelor (1.7 PPG), Caelum Swanton-Rodger (1.5 PPG), Mady Traore (1.3 PPG), Jahnathan Lamothe (0.8 PPG)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Julian Reese (13.7 PPG), DeShawn Harris-Smith (7.3 PPG), Jordan Geronimo (5.4 PPG), Jahari Long (4.7 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Ja'Kobi Gillespie (17.2 PPG at Belmont), Selton Miguel (14.7 PPG at South Florida), Rodney Rice (7.4 PPG at Virginia Tech in 2022-23), Chance Stephens (6.0 PPG at Loyola Marymount in 2022-23), Tafara Gapare (5.1 PPG at Georgia Tech), Jayhlon Young (2.2 PPG at Memphis)

Incoming freshmen: Derik Queen (No. 8 in ESPN 100), Malachi Palmer (four-star), Braden Pierce (redshirt)

Head coach: Kevin Willard

Departed or expected to depart: Dug McDaniel (16.3 PPG), Olivier Nkamhoua (14.8 PPG), Terrance Williams II (12.4 PPG), Tarris Reed Jr. (9.0 PPG), Jaelin Llewellyn (5.2 PPG), Tray Jackson (5.0 PPG), Youssef Khayat (1.4 PPG), George Washington III (1.2 PPG)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Nimari Burnett (9.6 PPG), Will Tschetter (6.8 PPG), Jace Howard (2.6 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Vladislav Goldin (15.7 PPG at Florida Atlantic), Danny Wolf (14.1 PPG at Yale), Roddy Gayle Jr. (13.5 PPG at Ohio State), Rubin Jones (12.1 PPG at North Texas), Tre Donaldson (6.7 PPG at Auburn), Sam Walters (5.4 PPG at Alabama)

Incoming freshmen: Justin Pippen (No. 73 in ESPN 100), Durral Brooks (four-star), Lorenzo Cason (NR)

Head coach: Dusty May

Departed or expected to depart: Tyson Walker (18.4 PPG), Malik Hall (12.7 PPG), A.J. Hoggard (10.7 PPG), Mady Sissoko (3.3 PPG)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Jaden Akins (10.4 PPG), Tre Holloman (5.7 PPG), Xavier Booker (3.7 PPG), Jeremy Fears Jr. (3.5 PPG), Carson Cooper (3.4 PPG), Coen Carr (3.1 PPG), Jaxon Kohler (2.0 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Frankie Fidler (20.1 PPG at Omaha), Szymon Zapala (9.8 PPG at Longwood)

Incoming freshmen: Jase Richardson (No. 24 in ESPN 100), Kur Teng (No. 52 in ESPN 100), Jesse McCullough (No. 99 in ESPN 100), Gehrig Normand (redshirt)

Head coach: Tom Izzo

Departed or expected to depart: Cam Christie (11.3 PPG), Pharrel Payne (10.0 PPG), Elijah Hawkins (9.5 PPG), Joshua Ola-Joseph (7.5 PPG), Braeden Carrington (4.6 PPG), Isaiah Ihnen (3.4 PPG), Jack Wilson (1.6 PPG), Kris Keinys (1.4 PPG)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Dawson Garcia (17.6 PPG), Mike Mitchell Jr. (10.2 PPG), Parker Fox (5.1 PPG), Kadyn Betts (1.3 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Caleb Williams (19.6 PPG at Macalester - D-III), Lu'Cye Patterson (14.6 PPG at Charlotte), Tyler Cochran (14.4 PPG at Toledo), Frank Mitchell (12.1 PPG at Canisius), Femi Odukale (10.7 PPG at New Mexico State), Trey Edmonds (7.0 PPG at UTSA), Brennan Rigsby (6.1 PPG at Oregon)

Incoming freshmen: Isaac Asuma (four-star), Grayson Grove (NR)

Head coach: Ben Johnson

Departed or expected to depart: Keisei Tominaga (15.1 PPG), C.J. Wilcher (7.7 PPG), Josiah Allick (7.3 PPG), Jamarques Lawrence (6.9 PPG), Eli Rice (4.2 PPG), Jarron Coleman (2.4 PPG), Matar Diop (0.8 PPG), Blaise Keita, Ramel Lloyd Jr.

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Brice Williams (13.4 PPG), Rienk Mast (12.3 PPG), Juwan Gary (11.6 PPG), Sam Hoiberg (3.4 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Andrew Morgan (12.9 PPG at North Dakota State), Rollie Worster (9.9 PPG at Utah), Ahron Ulis (6.1 PPG at Iowa in 2022-23), Gavin Griffiths (5.8 PPG at Rutgers), Braxton Meah (5.3 PPG at Washington), Berke Buyuktuncel (4.5 PPG at UCLA), Connor Essegian (3.2 PPG at Wisconsin)

Incoming freshmen: Nick Janowski (four-star), Braden Frager (NR)

Head coach: Fred Hoiberg

Departed or expected to depart: Boo Buie (19.0 PPG), Ryan Langborg (12.7 PPG), Blake Preston (2.1 PPG), Parker Strauss

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Brooks Barnhizer (14.6 PPG), Ty Berry (11.6 PPG), Nick Martinelli (8.8 PPG), Matthew Nicholson (5.3 PPG), Luke Hunger (3.8 PPG), Blake Smith (2.4 PPG), Justin Mullins (0.4 PPG), Jordan Clayton (0.3 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Jalen Leach (16.2 PPG at Fairfield), Keenan Fitzmorris (10.9 PPG at Stony Brook)

Incoming freshmen: KJ Windham (three-star), Angelo Ciaravino (NR), Blake Barkley (redshirt)

Head coach: Chris Collins

Departed or expected to depart: Jamison Battle (15.3 PPG), Roddy Gayle Jr. (13.5 PPG), Zed Key (6.6 PPG), Felix Okpara (6.6 PPG), Dale Bonner (4.9 PPG), Scotty Middleton (4.4 PPG), Bowen Hardman (1.8 PPG)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Bruce Thornton (15.7 PPG), Devin Royal (4.7 PPG), Evan Mahaffey (4.3 PPG), Taison Chatman (1.0 PPG), Austin Parks (0.3 PPG), Kalen Etzler

Incoming transfers: Meechie Johnson (14.1 PPG at South Carolina), Micah Parrish (9.3 PPG at San Diego State), Aaron Bradshaw (4.9 PPG at Kentucky), Sean Stewart (2.6 PPG at Duke), Ques Glover (14.7 PPG at Samford in 2022-23)

Incoming freshmen: John Mobley (No. 41 in ESPN 100), Colin White (four-star), Ivan Njegovan (NR)

Head coach: Jake Diebler

Departed or expected to depart: N'Faly Dante (17.0 PPG), Jermaine Couisnard (16.6 PPG), Jesse Zarzuela (10.0 PPG), Kario Oquendo (7.2 PPG), Brennan Rigsby (6.1 PPG), Mahamadou Diawara (2.0 PPG)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Jackson Shelstad (12.8 PPG), Nate Bittle (10.0 PPG), Keeshawn Barthelemy (7.9 PPG), Jadrian Tracey (7.6 PPG), Kwame Evans Jr. (7.3 PPG), Mookie Cook (1.2 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Ra'Heim Moss (15.5 PPG at Toledo), Jayson Williams-Johnson (14.2 PPG at Muhlenberg College - D-III), Brandon Angel (13.0 PPG at Stanford), Supreme Cook (10.5 PPG at Georgetown), TJ Bamba (10.1 PPG at Villanova), Dez Lindsay (JUCO)

Incoming freshmen: Jamari Phillips (No. 44 in ESPN 100)

Head coach: Dana Altman

Departed or expected to depart: Kanye Clary (16.7 PPG), Qudus Wahab (9.8 PPG), Jameel Brown (4.0 PPG), RayQuawndis Mitchell (3.1 PPG), Demetrius Lilley (2.8 PPG), Leo O'Boyle (2.0 PPG), Bragi Gudmundsson (0.9 PPG), Favour Aire (0.6 PPG)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Ace Baldwin Jr. (14.2 PPG), Nick Kern Jr. (8.7 PPG), Zach Hicks (8.4 PPG), Puff Johnson (7.3 PPG), D'Marco Dunn (6.8 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Yanic Konan Niederhauser (7.3 PPG at Northern Illinois), Eli Rice (4.2 PPG at Nebraska), Kachi Nzeh (2.5 PPG at Xavier), Freddie Dilione V (1.7 PPG at Tennessee)

Incoming freshmen: Miles Goodman (four-star), Jahvin Carter (NR), Dominick Stewart (NR), Hudson Ward (NR)

Head coach: Mike Rhoades

Departed or expected to depart: Zach Edey (25.2 PPG), Lance Jones (11.7 PPG), Mason Gillis (6.5 PPG), Ethan Morton (0.6 PPG), Chase Martin

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Braden Smith (12.0 PPG), Fletcher Loyer (10.3 PPG), Trey Kaufman-Renn (6.4 PPG), Myles Colvin (3.3 PPG), Camden Heide (3.3 PPG), Will Berg (2.6 PPG), Caleb Furst (2.2 PPG), Brian Waddell (1.1 PPG)

Incoming transfers: None

Incoming freshmen: Gicarri Harris (No. 88 in ESPN 100), Raleigh Burgess (four-star), Daniel Jacobsen (four-star), CJ Cox (three-star), Jack Benter (three-star)

Head coach: Matt Painter

Departed or expected to depart: Aundre Hyatt (10.5 PPG), Clifford Omoruyi (10.4 PPG), Mawot Mag (9.1 PPG), Derek Simpson (8.3 PPG), Noah Fernandes (6.4 PPG), Gavin Griffiths (5.8 PPG), Austin Williams (4.0 PPG), Antwone Woolfolk (3.3 PPG), Oskar Palmquist (2.7 PPG), Antonio Chol (1.7 PPG)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Jeremiah Williams (12.2 PPG), Jamichael Davis (5.6 PPG), Emmanuel Ogbole (2.1 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Tyson Acuff (21.7 PPG at Eastern Michigan), Jordan Derkack (17.0 PPG at Merrimack), PJ Hayes (10.5 PPG at San Diego), Zach Martini (8.4 PPG at Princeton)

Incoming freshmen: Airious Bailey (No. 2 in ESPN 100), Dylan Harper (No. 4 in ESPN 100), Dylan Grant (four-star), Lathan Sommerville (four-star), Bryce Dortch (three-star)

Head coach: Steve Pikiell

Departed or expected to depart: Adem Bona (12.4 PPG), Berke Buyuktuncel (4.5 PPG), Will McClendon (4.1 PPG), Jan Vide (1.9 PPG), Kenneth Nwuba (1.3 PPG), Ilane Fibleuil (1.0 PPG), Logan Cremonesi

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Dylan Andrews (12.9 PPG), Sebastian Mack (12.1 PPG), Lazar Stefanovic (11.5 PPG), Aday Mara (3.5 PPG), Brandon Williams (3.1 PPG), Devin Williams (1.4 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Tyler Bilodeau (14.3 PPG at Oregon State), Dominick Harris (14.3 PPG at Loyola Marymount), Skyy Clark (13.2 PPG at Louisville), William Kyle III (13.1 PPG at South Dakota State), Kobe Johnson (10.9 PPG at USC), Eric Dailey Jr. (9.3 PPG at Oklahoma State)

Incoming freshmen: Trent Perry (No. 27 in ESPN 100), Eric Freeny (No. 97 in ESPN 100)

Head coach: Mick Cronin

Departed or expected to depart: Boogie Ellis (16.5 PPG), Isaiah Collier (16.3 PPG), Kobe Johnson (10.9 PPG), DJ Rodman (8.4 PPG), Joshua Morgan (5.7 PPG), Vincent Iwuchukwu (5.5 PPG), Oziyah Sellers (5.2 PPG), Bronny James (4.8 PPG), Kijani Wright (3.9 PPG), Arrinten Page (3.1 PPG), Brandon Gardner (redshirt)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Harrison Hornery (3.3 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Saint Thomas (19.7 PPG at Northern Colorado), Bryce Pope (18.3 PPG at UC San Diego), Clark Slajchert (18.0 PPG at Pennsylvania), Desmond Claude (16.6 PPG at Xavier), Josh Cohen (15.9 PPG at Massachusetts), Chibuzo Agbo (13.7 PPG at Boise State), Rashaun Agee (13.3 PPG at Bowling Green), Terrance Williams II (12.4 PPG at Michigan), Matt Knowling (11.6 PPG at Yale); Kevin Patton Jr. (9.8 PPG at San Diego), Wesley Yates III (redshirt at Washington)

Incoming freshmen: Jalen Shelley (No. 50 in ESPN 100), Isaiah Elohim (No. 55 in ESPN 100)

Head coach: Eric Musselman

Departed or expected to depart: Keion Brooks Jr. (21.1 PPG), Sahvir Wheeler (14.3 PPG), Moses Wood (11.9 PPG), Koren Johnson (11.1 PPG), Paul Mulcahy (5.5 PPG), Braxton Meah (5.3 PPG), Nate Calmese (4.1 PPG), Anthony Holland (2.6 PPG), Wesley Yates III (redshirt), Samuel Ariyibi

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Franck Kepnang (8.3 PPG), Wilhelm Breidenbach (5.3 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Great Osobor (17.7 PPG at Utah State), Tyree Ihenacho (14.5 PPG at North Dakota), Mekhi Mason (14.0 PPG at Rice), DJ Davis (13.5 PPG at Butler), Tyler Harris (12.1 PPG at Portland), Chris Conway (10.0 PPG at Oakland), Luis Kortright (10.0 PPG at Rhode Island), KC Ibekwe (5.1 PPG at Oregon State)

Incoming freshmen: Zoom Diallo (No. 43 in ESPN 100), Jase Butler (four-star), Christian King (redshirt), Dominique Diomande (NR)

Head coach: Danny Sprinkle

Departed or expected to depart: AJ Storr (16.8 PPG), Tyler Wahl (10.6 PPG), Chucky Hepburn (9.2 PPG), Connor Essegian (3.2 PPG), Isaac Lindsey (0.6 PPG), Gus Yalden, Luke Haertle, Ross Candelino

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Steven Crowl (11.2 PPG), Max Klesmit (9.9 PPG), John Blackwell (8.0 PPG), Nolan Winter (2.4 PPG), Kamari McGee (2.1 PPG), Carter Gilmore (1.8 PPG), Markus Ilver (1.1 PPG), Chris Hodges (0.1 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Camren Hunter (16.9 PPG at Central Arkansas in 2022-23), Xavier Amos (13.8 PPG at Northern Illinois), John Tonje (2.6 PPG at Missouri)

Incoming freshmen: Daniel Freitag (four-star), Jack Robison (four-star), Riccardo Greppi (NR)

Head coach: Greg Gard

Big 12

Departed or expected to depart: Oumar Ballo (12.9 PPG), Pelle Larsson (12.8 PPG), Keshad Johnson (11.5 PPG), Kylan Boswell (9.6 PPG), Paulius Murauskas (2.7 PPG), Filip Borovicanin (2.3 PPG), Dylan Anderson (1.4 PPG in 2022-23), Grant Weitman (0.4 PPG)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Caleb Love (18.0 PPG), Jaden Bradley (7.0 PPG), KJ Lewis (6.1 PPG), Motiejus Krivas (5.4 PPG), Henri Veesaar (2.4 PPG in 2022-23), Conrad Martinez (0.9 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Anthony Dell'Orso (20.2 at Campbell), Trey Townsend (17.3 PPG at Oakland), Tobe Awaka (5.1 PPG at Tennessee)

Incoming freshmen: Carter Bryant (No. 19 in ESPN 100), Emmanuel Stephen (No. 93 in ESPN 100)

Head coach: Tommy Lloyd

Departed or expected to depart: Frankie Collins (13.8 PPG), Jose Perez (13.5 PPG), Jamiya Neal (11.0 PPG), Alonzo Gaffney (6.3 PPG), Bryant Selebangue (4.8 PPG), Kamari Lands (4.5 PPG), Brycen Long (4.0 PPG), Zane Meeks (3.6 PPG), Akil Watson (1.8 PPG), Braelon Green (0.9 PPG), Malachi Davis (0.6 PPG)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Adam Miller (12.0 PPG), Shawn Phillips Jr. (5.5 PPG), Brycen Long (4.0 PPG), Bobby Hurley Jr.

Incoming transfers: BJ Freeman (21.1 PPG at Milwaukee), Basheer Jihad (18.6 PPG at Ball State), Alston Mason (17.5 PPG at Missouri State), Austin Nunez (0.7 PPG at Ole Miss), Brandon Gardner (Redshirt at USC)

Incoming freshmen: Jayden Quaintance (No. 16 in ESPN 100), Joson Sanon (No. 22 in ESPN 100), Amier Ali (No. 51 in ESPN 100)

Head coach: Bobby Hurley

Departed or expected to depart: Ja'Kobe Walter (14.5 PPG), RayJ Dennis (13.6 PPG), Jalen Bridges (12.2 PPG), Yves Missi (10.7 PPG), Dantwan Grimes (4.7 PPG), Caleb Lohner (2.4 PPG), Miro Little (1.7 PPG), Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (1.4 PPG)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Langston Love (11.0 PPG), Jayden Nunn (10.5 PPG), Josh Ojianwuna (4.9 PPG), Yanis Ndjonga (redshirt)

Incoming transfers: Norchad Omier (17.0 PPG at Miami), Davidson Hubbard (14.9 PPG at Hampden-Sydney - D-II), Jeremy Roach (14.0 PPG at Duke), Jalen Celestine (8.7 PPG at Cal)

Incoming freshmen: V.J. Edgecombe (No. 3 in ESPN 100), Robert Wright III (No. 23 in ESPN 100), Jason Asemota (No. 48 in ESPN 100), Marino Dubravcic (NR)

Head coach: Scott Drew

Departed or expected to depart: Jaxson Robinson (14.2 PPG), Spencer Johnson (10.3 PPG), Noah Waterman (9.5 PPG), Aly Khalifa (5.7 PPG), Atiki Ally Atiki (4.0 PPG), Tanner Hayhurst, Marcus Adams

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Fousseyni Traore (10.9 PPG), Trevin Knell (10.6 PPG), Richie Saunders (9.6 PPG), Dallin Hall (9.0 PPG), Dawson Baker (5.0 PPG), Trey Stewart (2.0 PPG), Townsend Tripple (1.6 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Mawot Mag (9.1 PPG at Rutgers), Keba Keita (8.3 PPG at Utah), Max Triplett (JUCO)

Incoming freshmen: Kanon Catchings (No. 35 in ESPN 100), Brody Kozlowski (No. 94 in ESPN 100), Elijah Crawford (No. 98 in ESPN 100), Egor Demin (NR), Khadim Mboup (NR), Mihailo Boskovic (NR)

Head coach: Kevin Young

Departed or expected to depart: Viktor Lakhin (9.2 PPG), John Newman III (9.2 PPG), Jamille Reynolds (5.5 PPG), Ody Oguama (2.3 PPG), Sage Tolentino

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Dan Skillings Jr. (12.9 PPG), Simas Lukosius (11.8 PPG), Day Day Thomas (10.4 PPG), Jizzle James (8.8 PPG), Aziz Bandaogo (6.6 PPG), CJ Fredrick (6.1 PPG), Josh Reed (2.0 PPG), Rayvon Griffith (redshirt)

Incoming transfers: Connor Hickman (14.5 PPG at Bradley), Dillon Mitchell (9.6 PPG at Texas), Arrinten Page (3.1 PPG at USC)

Incoming freshmen: Tyler Betsey (No. 59 in ESPN 100), Tyler McKinley (No. 82 in ESPN 100)

Head coach: Wes Miller

Departed or expected to depart: KJ Simpson (19.7 PPG), Tristan da Silva (16.0 PPG), Cody Williams (11.9 PPG), J'Vonne Hadley (11.6 PPG), Eddie Lampkin Jr. (10.6 PPG), Luke O'Brien (6.7 PPG), Tristan Jackson, Joe Hurlburt

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Julian Hammond III (7.4 PPG), RJ Smith (2.9 PPG), Javon Ruffin (2.1 PPG), Bangot Dak (1.7 PPG), Assane Diop (1.3 PPG), Harrison Carrington (1.1 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Trevor Baskin (18.2 PPG at Colorado Mesa - D-II), Elijah Malone (17.3 PPG at Grace College - NAIA), Andrej Jakimovski (9.7 PPG at Washington State)

Incoming freshmen: Andrew Crawford (No. 85 in ESPN 100), Sebastian Rancik (three-star), Felix Kossaras (NR), Courtney Anderson Jr. (redshirt)

Head coach: Tad Boyle

Departed or expected to depart: Jamal Shead (12.9 PPG), Damian Dunn (6.4 PPG), Ryan Elvin (0.9 PPG)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: L.J. Cryer (15.5 PPG), Emanuel Sharp (12.6 PPG), J'Wan Roberts (9.5 PPG), Ja'Vier Francis (6.0 PPG), Terrance Arceneaux (5.5 PPG), Mylik Wilson (4.4 PPG), Joseph Tugler (3.8 PPG), Ramon Walker Jr. (2.0 PPG), Cedric Lath (0.2 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Milos Uzan (9.0 PPG at Oklahoma)

Incoming freshmen: Mercy Miller (No. 68 in ESPN 100), Chase McCarty (four-star), Jacob McFarland (redshirt), Kordelius Jefferson (redshirt)

Head coach: Kelvin Sampson

Departed or expected to depart: Tre King (9.0 PPG), Robert Jones (7.7 PPG), Hason Ward (6.0 PPG), Jackson Paveletzke (3.4 PPG), Omaha Biliew (2.4 PPG), Kayden Fish, Jelani Hamilton

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Keshon Gilbert (13.7 PPG), Tamin Lipsey (12.4 PPG), Curtis Jones (11.0 PPG), Milan Momcilovic (10.9 PPG), Demarion Watson (1.9 PPG), Kayden Fish (1.5 PPG), J.T. Rock (redshirt)

Incoming transfers: Nate Heise (13.5 PPG at Northern Iowa), Dishon Jackson (11.4 PPG at Charlotte), Joshua Jefferson (10.2 PPG at Saint Mary's), Brandton Chatfield (9.4 PPG at Seattle)

Incoming freshmen: Nojus Indrusaitis (No. 67 in ESPN 100)

Head coach: T.J. Otzelberger

Departed or expected to depart: Kevin McCullar Jr. (18.3 PPG), Johnny Furphy (9.0 PPG), Nicolas Timberlake (5.2 PPG), Parker Braun (2.2 PPG), Michael Jankovich (1.6 PPG)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Hunter Dickinson (17.9 PPG), K.J. Adams Jr. (12.6 PPG), Dajuan Harris Jr. (8.5 PPG), Elmarko Jackson (4.3 PPG), Jamari McDowell (1.8 PPG), Zach Clemence (1.4 PPG in 2022-23)

Incoming transfers: David Coit (20.8 PPG at Northern Illinois), Zeke Mayo (18.8 PPG at South Dakota State), AJ Storr (16.8 PPG at Wisconsin), Rylan Griffen (11.2 PPG at Alabama), Shakeel Moore (7.9 PPG at Mississippi State), Noah Shelby (3.9 PPG at Rice)

Incoming freshmen: Flory Bidunga (No. 17 in ESPN 100), Rakease Passmore (No. 32 in ESPN 100)

Head coach: Bill Self

Departed or expected to depart: Tylor Perry (15.3 PPG), Cam Carter (14.6 PPG), Arthur Kaluma (14.4 PPG), Will McNair Jr. (8.0 PPG), Dai Dai Ames (5.2 PPG), Dorian Finister (2.8 PPG), Jerrell Colbert (2.6 PPG), R.J. Jones (2.4 PPG)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: David N'Guessan (7.8 PPG), Macaleab Rich (3.8 PPG), Taj Manning (1.0 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Dug McDaniel (16.3 PPG at Michigan), Achor Achor (16.1 PPG at Samford), Max Jones (15.3 PPG at Cal State Fullerton), Coleman Hawkins (12.1 PPG at Illinois), CJ Jones (11.4 PPG at UIC), Brendan Hausen (6.2 PPG at Villanova), Ugonna Onyenso (3.6 PPG at Kentucky), Baye Fall (0.8 PPG at Arkansas), Mobi Ikegwuruka (JUCO)

Incoming freshmen: David Castillo (No. 46 in ESPN 100)

Head coach: Jerome Tang

Departed or expected to depart: Javon Small (15.1 PPG), Eric Dailey Jr. (9.3 PPG), John-Michael Wright (8.7 PPG), Brandon Garrison (7.5 PPG), Quion Williams (7.5 PPG), Jarius Hicklen (4.6 PPG), Mike Marsh (3.4 PPG), Isaiah Miranda (2.7 PPG), Justin McBride (2.5 PPG)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Bryce Thompson (11.6 PPG), Jamyron Keller (6.5 PPG), Connor Dow (1.9 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Khalil Brantley (15.0 PPG at La Salle), Arturo Dean (13.4 PPG at FIU), Brandon Newman (10.1 PPG at Western Kentucky), Mikey Kelvin II (10.1 PPG at Queens University in Canada), Marchelus Avery (7.6 PPG at UCF), Abou Ousmane (6.7 PPG at Xavier), Davonte Davis (5.9 PPG at Arkansas), Robert Jennings (4.4 PPG at Texas Tech), Patrick Suemnick (4.1 PPG at West Virginia), Tyler Caron (12.1 PPG at St. Mary's -- D-II), C.J. Smith (JUCO)

Incoming freshmen: Andrija Vukovic (NR)

Head coach: Steve Lutz

Departed or expected to depart: Emanuel Miller (15.8 PPG), Jameer Nelson Jr. (11.2 PPG), Micah Peavy (10.9 PPG), JaKobe Coles (10.0 PPG), Trevian Tennyson (8.4 PPG), Avery Anderson III (7.8 PPG), Chuck O'Bannon Jr. (5.5 PPG), Xavier Cork (4.2 PPG), Essam Mostafa (2.8 PPG)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Ernest Udeh Jr. (4.3 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Noah Reynolds (20.0 PPG at Green Bay), Trazarien White (19.8 PPG at UNC Wilmington), Vasean Allette (17.4 PPG at Old Dominion), Frankie Collins (13.8 PPG at Arizona State), Brendan Wenzel (11.6 PPG at Wyoming), R.J. Jones (2.4 PPG at Kansas State)

Incoming freshmen: Micah Robinson (No. 65 in ESPN 100), David Punch (No. 100 in ESPN 100), Malick Diallo (three-star), Ashton Simmons (three-star), Adam Stewart (three-star in 2022), Jace Posey (redshirt), Isaiah Manning (redshirt)

Head coach: Jamie Dixon

Departed or expected to depart: Pop Isaacs (15.8 PPG), Joe Toussaint (12.2 PPG), Warren Washington (9.7 PPG), Robert Jennings (4.4 PPG), KyeRon Lindsay (2.7 PPG), Lamar Washington (2.1 PPG), D'Maurian Williams, Drew Steffe

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Darrion Williams (11.4 PPG), Chance McMillian (10.8 PPG), Devan Cambridge (10.5 PPG), Kerwin Walton (8.5 PPG), Eemeli Yalaho (2.5 PPG)

Incoming transfers: JT Toppin (12.4 PPG at New Mexico), Kevin Overton (11.1 PPG at Drake), Elijah Hawkins (9.5 PPG at Minnesota), Federiko Federiko (4.7 PPG at Pitt)

Incoming freshmen: Christian Anderson (three-star), Leon Horner (NR)

Head coach: Grant McCasland

Departed or expected to depart: C.J. Walker (7.8 PPG), Marchelus Avery (7.6 PPG), Shemarri Allen (7.3 PPG), Ibrahima Diallo (6.3 PPG), Antwann Jones (4.3 PPG), Thierno Sylla (4.3 PPG), Omar Payne (4.2 PPG), Comeh Emuobor (1.9 PPG), DeMarr Langford Jr. (1.6 PPG), Mintautas Mockus (0.9 PPG)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Jaylin Sellers (15.9 PPG), Darius Johnson (15.2 PPG), Tyler Hendricks (2.6 PPG), Nils Machowski (2.0 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Jordan Ivy-Curry (17.1 PPG at UTSA), Keyshawn Hall (16.6 PPG at George Mason), Rokas Jocius (8.5 PPG at La Salle), Dallan Coleman (5.9 PPG at Georgia Tech), Benny Williams (5.4 PPG at Syracuse), Elijah Hulsewe (4.4 PPG at Bethune-Cookman), Dior Johnson (JUCO), JJ Taylor (three games at Memphis), Mikey Williams (redshirt)

Incoming freshmen: Moustapha Thiam (No. 28 in 2025 ESPN 100), Cameron Simpson (three-star)

Head coach: Johnny Dawkins

Departed or expected to depart: Branden Carlson (17.0 PPG), Deivon Smith (13.3 PPG), Rollie Worster (9.9 PPG), Cole Bajema (9.0 PPG), Keba Keita (8.3 PPG), Ben Carlson (5.6 PPG), Wilguens Exacte Jr. (3.6 PPG in 2022-23), Luka Tarlac (0.6 PPG)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Gabe Madsen (13.6 PPG), Lawson Lovering (6.2 PPG), Hunter Erickson (4.7 PPG), Jayden Teat (1.3 PPG), Jake Wahlin (0.7 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Ezra Ausar (11.4 PPG at East Carolina), Mason Madsen (8.1 PPG at Boston College), Mike Sharavjamts (7.7 PPG at San Francisco), Keanu Dawes (6.6 PPG at Rice), Caleb Lohner (2.4 PPG at Baylor), Miro Little (1.7 PPG at Baylor), Zach Keller (1.6 PPG at Wake Forest)

Incoming freshmen: Jaxon Johnson (No. 91 in ESPN 100), David Katoa (three-star), Ibrahima Traore (three-star)

Head coach: Craig Smith

Departed or expected to depart: RaeQuan Battle (16.1 PPG), Jesse Edwards (15.0 PPG), Quinn Slazinski (12.3 PPG), Kerr Kriisa (11.0 PPG), Noah Farrakhan (7.7 PPG), Kobe Johnson (6.0 PPG), Josiah Harris (5.0 PPG), Patrick Suemnick (4.1 PPG), Seth Wilson (3.5 PPG), Akok Akok (3.0 PPG), Jeremiah Bembry, Ali Ragab (redshirt)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Ofri Naveh (2.6 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Tucker DeVries (21.6 PPG at Drake), Jayden Stone (20.8 PPG at Detroit Mercy), Javon Small (15.1 PPG at Oklahoma State), Haris Elezovic (12.2 PPG at Laval University in Canada), Toby Okani (11.1 PPG at UIC), Eduardo Andre (7.3 PPG at Fresno State), Joseph Yesufu (6.2 PPG at Washington State), Sencire Harris (3.7 PPG at Illinois in 2022-23), Amani Hansberry (2.4 PPG at Illinois)

Incoming freshmen: Jonathan Powell (four-star), KJ Tenner (three-star), Abraham Oyeadier (NR)

Head coach: Darian DeVries

SEC

Departed or expected to depart: Aaron Estrada (13.4 PPG), Rylan Griffen (11.2 PPG), Nick Pringle (6.8 PPG), Sam Walters (5.4 PPG), Davin Cosby Jr. (3.6 PPG), Mohamed Wague (3.1 PPG), Kris Parker (redshirt)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Mark Sears (21.5 PPG), Grant Nelson (11.9 PPG), Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (8.9 PPG), Jarin Stevenson (5.3 PPG), Mouhamed Dioubate (2.9 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Chris Youngblood (15.3 PPG at South Florida), Houston Mallette (14.7 PPG at Pepperdine), Clifford Omoruyi (10.4 PPG at Rutgers), Aden Holloway (7.3 PPG at Auburn)

Incoming freshmen: Derrion Reid (No. 11 in ESPN 100), Aiden Sherrell (No. 21 in ESPN 100), Labaron Philon (No. 30 in ESPN 100), Naasir Cunningham (No. 62 in ESPN 100)

Head coach: Nate Oats

Departed or expected to depart: Tramon Mark (16.2 PPG), Khalif Battle (14.8 PPG), Makhi Mitchell (8.6 PPG), Keyon Menifield Jr. (7.9 PPG), Jalen Graham (7.6 PPG), El Ellis (6.5 PPG), Davonte Davis (5.9 PPG), Jeremiah Davenport (5.0 PPG), Layden Blocker (3.7 PPG), Chandler Lawson (3.7 PPG), Joseph Pinion (2.4 PPG), Baye Fall (0.8 PPG), Denijay Harris (0.6 PPG)

In limbo: None.

Expected to return: Trevon Brazile (8.6 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Johnell Davis (18.2 PPG at Florida Atlantic), Melo Sanchez (14.6 PPG at Hawai'i Pacific - D-II), Jonas Aidoo (11.4 PPG at Tennessee), D.J. Wagner (9.9 PPG at Kentucky), Adou Thiero (7.2 PPG at Kentucky), Zvonimir Ivisic (5.5 PPG at Kentucky)

Incoming freshmen: Johnuel Fland (No. 14 in ESPN 100), Karter Knox (No. 26 in ESPN 100), Billy Richmond (No. 38 in ESPN 100), Casmir Chavis (three-star), Jaden Karuletwa (NR)

Head coach: John Calipari

Departed or expected to depart: Jaylin Williams (12.4 PPG), Aden Holloway (7.3 PPG), K.D. Johnson (7.1 PPG), Tre Donaldson (6.7 PPG), Lior Berman (1.7 PPG)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Johni Broome (16.5 PPG), Chad Baker-Mazara (10.0 PPG), Denver Jones (9.1 PPG), Dylan Cardwell (5.3 PPG), Chaney Johnson (4.7 PPG), Chris Moore (2.5 PPG), Addarin Scott (0.4 PPG)

Incoming transfers: JP Pegues (18.4 PPG at Furman), Miles Kelly (13.9 PPG at Georgia Tech), Ja'Heim Hudson (5.4 PPG at SMU)

Incoming freshmen: Tahaad Pettiford (No. 33 in ESPN 100), Jahki Howard (No. 60 in ESPN 100)

Head coach: Bruce Pearl

Departed or expected to depart: Zyon Pullin (15.5 PPG), Tyrese Samuel (13.9 PPG), Riley Kugel (9.2 PPG), Julian Rishwain (1.6 PPG), Aleks Szymczyk

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Walter Clayton Jr. (17.6 PPG), Will Richard (11.4 PPG), Alex Condon (7.7 PPG), Micah Handlogten (5.3 PPG), Thomas Haugh (3.9 PPG), Denzel Aberdeen (3.3 PPG), Kajus Kublickas (0.8 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Alijah Martin (13.1 PPG at Florida Atlantic), Sam Alexis (10.8 PPG at Chattanooga), Rueben Chinyelu (4.7 PPG at Washington State)

Incoming freshmen: Isaiah Brown (four-star), Urban Klavzar (NR), Viktor Mikic (NR), Olivier Rioux (NR)

Head coach: Todd Golden

Departed or expected to depart: Noah Thomasson (13.1 PPG), Jabri Abdur-Rahim (12.2 PPG), RJ Melendez (9.6 PPG), Justin Hill (9.5 PPG), Russel Tchewa (7.4 PPG), Jalen DeLoach (3.6 PPG), Frank Anselem-Ibe (2.6 PPG), RJ Sunahara (2.0 PPG), Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe (1.1 PPG), Lamariyon Jordan (redshirt)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Silas Demary Jr. (9.7 PPG), Blue Cain (7.4 PPG), Dylan James (4.0 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Dakota Leffew (17.6 PPG at Mount St. Mary's), Tyrin Lawrence (13.8 PPG at Vanderbilt), De'Shayne Montgomery (13.2 PPG at Mount St. Mary's), Justin Abson (7.9 PPG at Appalachian State), RJ Godfrey (6.1 PPG at Clemson)

Incoming freshmen: Asa Newell (No. 12 in ESPN 100), Somto Cyril (No. 49 in ESPN 100), Savo Drezgic (four-star), Jordyn Kee (four-star)

Head coach: Mike White

Departed or expected to depart: Antonio Reeves (20.2 PPG), Rob Dillingham (15.2 PPG), Reed Sheppard (12.5 PPG), Tre Mitchell (10.7 PPG), D.J. Wagner (9.9 PPG), Justin Edwards (8.8 PPG), Adou Thiero (7.2 PPG), Zvonimir Ivisic (5.5 PPG), Aaron Bradshaw (4.9 PPG), Ugonna Onyenso (3.6 PPG), Jordan Burks (1.9 PPG), Joey Hart (1.9 PPG)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: None

Incoming transfers: Ansley Almonor (16.4 PPG at Fairleigh Dickinson), Jaxson Robinson (14.2 PPG at BYU), Andrew Carr (13.5 PPG at Wake Forest), Amari Williams (12.2 PPG at Drexel), Otega Oweh (11.4 PPG at Oklahoma), Koby Brea (11.1 PPG at Dayton), Kerr Kriisa (11.0 PPG at West Virginia), Lamont Butler (9.4 PPG at San Diego State), Brandon Garrison (7.5 PPG at Oklahoma State)

Incoming freshmen: Collin Chandler (No. 32 in 2022 ESPN 100), Travis Perry (No. 74 in ESPN 100), Trent Noah (NR)

Head coach: Mark Pope

Departed or expected to depart: Jalen Cook (15.6 PPG), Jordan Wright (15.1 PPG), Will Baker (11.0 PPG), Trae Hannibal (7.0 PPG), Carlos Stewart (4.7 PPG), Hunter Dean (4.2 PPG), Mwani Wilkinson (2.1 PPG)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Tyrell Ward (9.1 PPG), Jalen Reed (7.9 PPG), Mike Williams III (7.2 PPG), Derek Fountain (5.3 PPG), Daimion Collins (4.3 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Jordan Sears (21.6 PPG at UT Martin), Cam Carter (14.6 PPG at Kansas State), Dji Bailey (10.2 PPG at Richmond), Noah Boyde (JUCO)

Incoming freshmen: Curtis Givens (No. 39 in ESPN 100), Vyctorius Miller (No. 42 in ESPN 100), Robert Miller (No. 86 in ESPN 100), Corey Chest (redshirt)

Head coach: Matt McMahon

Departed or expected to depart: Tolu Smith (15.0 PPG), Shakeel Moore (7.9 PPG), Dashawn Davis (6.6 PPG), D.J. Jeffries (6.5 PPG), Jimmy Bell Jr. (5.0 PPG), Trey Fort (5.0 PPG), Andrew Taylor (3.9 PPG), Jaquan Scott (1.2 PPG)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Josh Hubbard (17.1 PPG), Cameron Matthews (9.4 PPG), KeShawn Murphy (4.7 PPG), Shawn Jones Jr. (4.5 PPG), Gai Chol (2.1 PPG), Adrian Myers (1.0 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Kanye Clary (16.7 PPG at Penn State), Claudell Harris Jr. (13.7 PPG at Boston College), RJ Melendez (9.6 PPG at Georgia), Riley Kugel (9.2 PPG at Florida), Jeremy Foumena (5.3 PPG at Rhode Island), Michael Nwoko (2.7 PPG at Miami)

Incoming freshmen: Dellquan Warren (No. 78 in ESPN 100), Eric Paymon (four-star), Chol Machot (NR)

Head coach: Chris Jans

Departed or expected to depart: Sean East II (17.6 PPG), Nick Honor (11.1 PPG), Noah Carter (11.0 PPG), Connor Vanover (4.2 PPG), John Tonje (2.6 PPG), Jesus Carralero Martin (2.1 PPG), Jordan Butler (2.0 PPG), Curt Lewis (2.0 PPG), Kaleb Brown (1.0 PPG), Mabor Majak (0.5 PPG)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Tamar Bates (13.5 PPG), Caleb Grill (8.4 PPG), Anthony Robinson (3.9 PPG), Aidan Shaw (3.6 PPG), Trent Pierce (1.8 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Marques Warrick (19.9 PPG at Northern Kentucky), Jacob Crews (19.1 PPG at UT Martin), Tony Perkins (14.0 PPG at Iowa), Mark Mitchell (11.6 PPG at Duke), Josh Gray (3.2 PPG at South Carolina), Jeremy Sanchez (2.6 PPG at Saint Leo - D-II)

Incoming freshmen: K. Annor Boateng (No. 31 in ESPN 100), Marcus Allen (No. 71 in ESPN 100), Peyton Marshall (four-star), T.O. Barrett (four-star), Trent Burns (four-star)

Head coach: Dennis Gates

Departed or expected to depart: Javian McCollum (13.3 PPG), Otega Oweh (11.4 PPG), Rivaldo Soares (9.4 PPG), Milos Uzan (9.0 PPG), John Hugley IV (8.4 PPG), Le'Tre Darthard (6.7 PPG), Maks Klanjscek (2.0 PPG), Kaden Cooper (1.5 PPG)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Jalon Moore (11.2 PPG), Sam Godwin (6.7 PPG), Luke Northweather (2.0 PPG), Yaya Keita (0.8 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Duke Miles (17.5 PPG at High Point), Brycen Goodine (13.9 PPG at Fairfield), Jadon Jones (12.1 PPG at Long Beach State), Kobe Elvis (9.4 PPG at Dayton), Glenn Taylor Jr. (4.4 PPG at St. John's), Mohamed Wague (3.1 PPG at Alabama), Jeff Nwankwo (JUCO)

Incoming freshmen: Jeremiah Fears (No. 24 in ESPN 100 for 2025), Kuol Atak (four-star), Dayton Forsythe (three-star), Jacob Cole (redshirt)

Head coach: Porter Moser

Departed or expected to depart: Allen Flanigan (14.8 PPG), Moussa Cisse (4.5 PPG), Brandon Murray (4.3 PPG), Jamarion Sharp (3.3 PPG), Rashaud Marshall (1.4 PPG), Austin Nunez (0.7 PPG), Cameron Barnes, Jacob Gazzo

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Matthew Murrell (16.2 PPG), Jaylen Murray (13.8 PPG), Jaemyn Brakefield (12.9 PPG), TJ Caldwell (5.5 PPG), Robert Cowherd (1.0 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Mikeal Brown-Jones (18.9 PPG at UNC Greensboro), Malik Dia (16.9 PPG at Belmont), Sean Pedulla (16.4 PPG at Virginia Tech), Dre Davis (15.0 PPG at Seton Hall), Davon Barnes (13.5 PPG at Sam Houston State), Ja'Von Benson (7.2 PPG at Hampton)

Incoming freshmen: John Bol (No. 54 in ESPN 100), Eduardo Klafke (three-star)

Head coach: Chris Beard

Departed or expected to depart: Meechie Johnson (14.1 PPG), BJ Mack (13.6 PPG), Ta'Lon Cooper (9.9 PPG), Josh Gray (3.2 PPG), Stephen Clark (2.2 PPG), Ebrima Dibba

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Collin Murray-Boyles (10.4 PPG), Myles Stute (8.3 PPG), Jacobi Wright (5.9 PPG), Zachary Davis (5.9 PPG), Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk (2.5 PPG), Morris Ugusuk (2.2 PPG), Austin Herro (redshirt)

Incoming transfers: Jamarii Thomas (16.9 PPG at Norfolk State), Nick Pringle (6.8 PPG at Alabama), Jordan Butler (2.0 PPG at Missouri)

Incoming freshmen: Cameron Scott (No. 37 in ESPN 100), Okku Federiko (NR), Arden Conyers (redshirt), Lance Piper (NR)

Head coach: Lamont Paris

Departed or expected to depart: Dalton Knecht (21.7 PPG), Jonas Aidoo (11.4 PPG), Josiah-Jordan James (8.4 PPG), Santiago Vescovi (6.3 PPG), Tobe Awaka (5.1 PPG), Freddie Dilione V (1.7 PPG), D.J. Jefferson

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Zakai Zeigler (11.8 PPG), Jordan Gainey (6.8 PPG), Jahmai Mashack (4.5 PPG), Cameron Carr (1.6 PPG), J.P. Estrella (1.6 PPG), Cade Phillips (0.9 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Chaz Lanier (19.7 PPG at North Florida), Darlinstone Dubar (17.8 PPG at Hofstra), Igor Milicic Jr. (12.8 PPG at Charlotte), Felix Okpara (6.6 PPG at Ohio State)

Incoming freshmen: Bishop Boswell (No. 61 in ESPN 100)

Head coach: Rick Barnes

Departed or expected to depart: Max Abmas (16.8 PPG), Dylan Disu (15.5 PPG), Tyrese Hunter (11.1 PPG), Dillon Mitchell (9.6 PPG), Ithiel Horton (5.9 PPG), Brock Cunningham (4.4 PPG), Chris Johnson (1.1 PPG), Alex Anamekwe

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Kadin Shedrick (7.7 PPG), Chendall Weaver (6.2 PPG), Ze'Rik Onyema (3.3 PPG), Devon Pryor

Incoming transfers: Jordan Pope (17.6 PPG at Oregon State), Tramon Mark (16.2 PPG at Arkansas), Arthur Kaluma (14.4 PPG at Kansas State), Jayson Kent (13.5 PPG at Indiana State), Julian Larry (11.0 PPG at Indiana State), Malik Presley (2.2 PPG at Vanderbilt)

Incoming freshmen: Tre Johnson (No. 5 in ESPN 100), Nic Codie (No. 76 in ESPN 100), Jamie Vinson (three-star)

Head coach: Rodney Terry

Departed or expected to depart: Tyrece Radford (16.5 PPG), Julius Marble (9.1 PPG in 2022-23), Eli Lawrence (2.1 PPG), Bryce Lindsay (1.8 PPG), Wildens Leveque (1.6 PPG)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Wade Taylor IV (19.1 PPG), Henry Coleman III (8.8 PPG), Solomon Washington (7.4 PPG), Manny Obaseki (7.0 PPG), Jace Carter (6.9 PPG), Andersson Garcia (6.0 PPG), Hayden Hefner (5.0 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Zhuric Phelps (14.7 PPG at SMU), Pharrel Payne (10.0 PPG at Minnesota), C.J. Wilcher (7.7 PPG at Nebraska)

Incoming freshmen: Andre Mills (four-star), George Turkson (four-star), Chris McDermott (four-star), Rob Dockery (redshirt)

Head coach: Buzz Williams

Departed or expected to depart: Ezra Manjon (14.7 PPG), Tyrin Lawrence (13.8 PPG), Ven-Allen Lubin (12.3 PPG), Evan Taylor (8.0 PPG), Colin Smith (7.1 PPG), Jason Rivera-Torres (6.4 PPG), Tasos Kamateros (4.5 PPG), Paul Lewis (4.4 PPG), Isaiah West (2.8 PPG), Malik Presley (2.2 PPG), Carter Lang (1.8 PPG), Lee Dort (1.0 PPG)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: JaQualon Roberts (2.3 PPG), Jordan Williams (1.5 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Jason Edwards (19.1 PPG at North Texas), Grant Huffman (12.8 PPG at Davidson), Chris Manon (12.5 PPG at Cornell), A.J. Hoggard (10.7 PPG at Michigan State), Devin McGlockton (10.2 PPG at Boston College), Tyler Nickel (8.8 PPG at Virginia Tech), MJ Collins (7.4 PPG at Virginia Tech), Jaylen Carey (7.0 PPG at James Madison), Alex Hemenway (5.2 PPG at Clemson), Kijani Wright (3.9 PPG at USC)

Incoming freshmen: Karris Bilal (NR), Tyler Tanner (NR)

Head coach: Mark Byington

OTHER NOTABLES

Mountain West

Departed or expected to depart: Chibuzo Agbo (13.7 PPG), Max Rice (12.2 PPG), Roddie Anderson III (6.5 PPG), Cam Martin (5.3 PPG), Jace Whiting (3.3 PPG), Kobe Young (1.1 PPG)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Tyson Degenhart (16.7 PPG), O'Mar Stanley (12.7 PPG), Andrew Meadow (3.2 PPG), RJ Keene (1.8 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Javan Buchanan (20.5 PPG at Indiana Wesleyan - NAIA), Alvaro Cardenas (13.2 PPG at San José State), Dominic Parolin (11.5 PPG at Lehigh), Dylan Anderson (1.4 PPG at Arizona in 2022-23)

Incoming freshmen: Moses Hipps (three-star), Julian Bowie (NR), Pearson Carmichael (NR), Ethan Lathan (NR), Chris Lockett Jr. (redshirt), Emmanuel Ugbo (redshirt)

Head coach: Leon Rice

Departed or expected to depart: Isaiah Stevens (16.0 PPG), Joel Scott (13.1 PPG), Patrick Cartier (10.3 PPG), Joe Palmer (5.0 PPG), Josiah Strong (6.6 PPG), Taviontae Jackson (2.0 PPG), Kyle Evans (2.0 PPG), Javonte Johnson (1.9 PPG), Cam Lowe, Jack Payne

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Nique Clifford (12.2 PPG), Jalen Lake (6.1 PPG), Rashaan Mbemba (3.8 PPG), Kyan Evans (1.7 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Keshawn Williams (17.9 PPG at Northern Illinois in 2022-23), Bowen Born (13.3 PPG at Northern Iowa), Jaylen Crocker-Johnson (9.1 PPG at Little Rock), Nikola Djapa (6.1 PPG at Long Island), Ethan Morton (0.6 PPG at Purdue)

Incoming freshmen: Kyle Jorgensen (NR), Jonathan Mekonnen (NR), Jaden Steppe (four-star), Darnez Slater (NR)

Head coach: Niko Medved

Departed or expected to depart: Jarod Lucas (17.8 PPG), Kenan Blackshear (15.1 PPG), Hunter McIntosh (5.9 PPG), Tylan Pope (3.6 PPG), Jazz Gardner (2.5 PPG), Tyler Powell, Snookey Wigington

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Nick Davidson (12.2 PPG), Tre Coleman (8.5 PPG), K.J. Hymes (5.7 PPG), Daniel Foster (4.3 PPG), Tyler Rolison (3.8 PPG), Jeriah Coleman (0.8 PPG), Amire Robinson (0.5 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Kobe Sanders (19.6 PPG at Cal Poly), Xavier DuSell (11.5 PPG at Fresno State), Brandon Love (10.4 PPG at Texas State), Yuto Yamanouchi-Williams (8.6 PPG at Wyoming), Chuck Bailey III (8.4 PPG at Evansville), Justin McBride (2.5 PPG at Oklahoma State)

Incoming freshmen: None

Head coach: Steve Alford

Departed or expected to depart: Jaelen House (15.9 PPG), Jamal Mashburn Jr. (14.1 PPG), JT Toppin (12.4 PPG), Jemarl Baker Jr. (4.4 PPG), Isaac Mushila (1.8 PPG), Sebastian Forsling (1.0 PPG)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Donovan Dent (14.1 PPG), Nelly Junior Joseph (8.9 PPG), Mustapha Amzil (6.7 PPG), Tru Washington (6.6 PPG), Braden Appelhans (2.5 PPG), Quinton Webb (2.0 PPG)

Incoming transfers: CJ Noland (10.9 PPG at North Texas), Atiki Ally Atiki (4.0 PPG at BYU), Filip Borovicanin (2.3 PPG at Arizona), Ibrahima Sacko (2.2 PPG at Georgia Tech)

Incoming freshmen: Kayde Dotson (NR), Jovan Milicevic (NR), Daniel Thomas (NR)

Head coach: Richard Pitino

Departed or expected to depart: Jaedon LeDee (21.4 PPG), Lamont Butler (9.3 PPG), Micah Parrish (9.3 PPG), Darrion Trammell (7.8 PPG), Elijah Saunders (6.2 PPG), Jay Pal (5.1 PPG), Cade Alger

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Reese Waters (9.6 PPG), Miles Byrd (4.0 PPG), Miles Heide (1.9 PPG), BJ Davis (1.2 PPG), Demarshay Johnson Jr. (0.4 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Wayne McKinney III (13.5 PPG at San Diego), Jared Coleman-Jones (11.0 PPG at Middle Tennessee), Nicholas Boyd (9.3 PPG at Florida Atlantic), Kimo Ferrari (6.7 PPG at Brown)

Incoming freshmen: Pharaoh Compton (four-star), Taj Degourville (four-star), Thokbor Majak (three-star), Magoon Gwath (redshirt)

Head coach: Brian Dutcher

Departed or expected to depart: Keylan Boone (12.7 PPG), Kalib Boone (11.4 PPG), Luis Rodriguez (10.7 PPG), Justin Webster (7.5 PPG), Jackie Johnson III (5.4 PPG), Shane Nowell (2.0 PPG), Karl Jones (1.3 PPG)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Dedan Thomas Jr. (13.6 PPG), Jalen Hill (10.7 PPG), Rob Whaley Jr. (7.6 PPG), Isaiah Cottrell (3.5 PPG), Brooklyn Hicks (2.6 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Jailen Bedford (14.6 PPG at Oral Roberts), Jaden Henley (8.6 PPG at DePaul), Jace Whiting (3.3 PPG at Boise State), Julian Rishwain (1.6 PPG at Florida), Jeremiah Cherry (JUCO)

Incoming freshmen: James Evans (four-star), Papa N'Diaye (three-star), Jacob Bannarbie (redshirt)

Head coach: Kevin Kruger

Departed or expected to depart: Great Osobor (17.7 PPG), Darius Brown II (12.3 PPG), Josh Uduje (8.7 PPG), Max Agbonkpolo (5.4 PPG), Javon Jackson (4.5 PPG), Kalifa Sakho (2.7 PPG), Jackson Grant (2.2 PPG), Nigel Burris (1.1 PPG), Landon Brenchley (0.7 PPG), Garrison Phelps

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Ian Martinez (13.3 PPG), Mason Falslev (11.3 PPG), Isaac Johnson (6.6 PPG), Karson Templin (2.5 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Deyton Albury (17.0 PPG at Queens), Tucker Anderson (14.5 PPG at Central Arkansas), Drake Allen (11.9 PPG at Utah Valley), Aubin Gateretse (11.6 PPG at Stetson), Dexter Akanno (10.9 PPG at Oregon State), Braden Housley (10.8 PPG at Southern Utah), Pavle Stosic (1.0 PPG at Gonzaga)

Incoming freshmen: Isaac Davis (three-star), Jordy Barnes (NR)

Head coach: Jerrod Calhoun

WCC

Departed or expected to depart: Anton Watson (14.5 PPG), Luka Krajnovic (2.9 PPG), Pavle Stosic (1.0 PPG), Colby Brooks (1.0 PPG)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Graham Ike (16.5 PPG), Steele Venters (15.3 PPG at Eastern Washington in 2022-23), Nolan Hickman (14.0 PPG), Ryan Nembhard (12.6 PPG), Braden Huff (9.3 PPG), Ben Gregg (9.0 PPG), Dusty Stromer (4.8 PPG), Jun Seok Yeo (2.3 PPG), Joe Few (0.3 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Michael Ajayi (17.2 PPG at Pepperdine), Khalif Battle (14.8 PPG at Arkansas), Braeden Smith (12.5 PPG at Colgate), Emmanuel Innocenti (6.6 PPG at Tarleton State)

Incoming freshmen: Ismaila Diagne (NR)

Head coach: Mark Few

Departed or expected to depart: Jordan Pope (17.6 PPG), Tyler Bilodeau (14.3 PPG), Dexter Akanno (10.9 PPG), KC Ibekwe (5.1 PPG), Christian Wright (3.3 PPG), Chol Marial (2.3 PPG), Justin Rochelin (2.1 PPG), Jayden Stevens (1.2 PPG)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Michael Rataj (8.3 PPG), Josiah Lake II (3.5 PPG), DaJohn Craig (2.7 PPG), Thomas Ndong (1.8 PPG), Gavin Marrs (0.8 PPG), Nate Meithof (redshirt)

Incoming transfers: Damarco Minor (15.5 PPG at SIU Edwardsville), Parsa Fallah (13.2 PPG at Southern Utah), Matthew Marsh (1.7 PPG at Wake Forest), Isaiah Sy (JUCO)

Incoming freshmen: Johan Munch (NR), Ja'Quavis Williford (NR), Maxim Logue (NR), Liutauras Lelevicius (NR), Oguz Kaan Yarkut (NR)

Head coach: Wayne Tinkle

Departed or expected to depart: Aidan Mahaney (13.9 PPG), Joshua Jefferson (10.2 PPG), Alex Ducas (9.9 PPG), Mason Forbes (5.3 PPG), Chris Howell (1.5 PPG), Jensen Bradtke

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Augustas Marciulionis (12.4 PPG), Mitchell Saxen (11.8 PPG), Luke Barrett (5.5 PPG), Harry Wessels (4.2 PPG), Rory Hawke (3.8 PPG), Jordan Ross (1.3 PPG), Cade Bennett (0.9 PPG), Andrew McKeever

Incoming transfers: Paulius Murauskas (2.7 PPG at Arizona), Ashton Hardaway (2.3 PPG at Memphis)

Incoming freshmen: Liam Campbell (No. 80 in ESPN 100), Mikey Lewis (No. 95 in ESPN 100), Joshua Dent (NR), Oliver Faubert (NR)

Head coach: Randy Bennett

Departed or expected to depart: Isaac Jones (15.3 PPG), Myles Rice (14.8 PPG), Jaylen Wells (12.6 PPG), Andrej Jakimovski (9.7 PPG), Oscar Cluff (7.0 PPG), Joseph Yesufu (6.2 PPG), Rueben Chinyelu (4.7 PPG), Kymany Houinsou (4.3 PPG), Jabe Mullins (1.6 PPG), AJ Rohosy (0.4 PPG), Dylan Darling, Spencer Mahoney

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Isaiah Watts (3.7 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Cedric Coward (15.4 PPG at Eastern Washington), Ethan Price (12.2 PPG at Eastern Washington), Dane Erikstrup (10.8 PPG at Eastern Washington), LeJuan Watts (9.4 PPG at Eastern Washington), Rihards Vavers (7.9 PPG at Quinnipiac), Nate Calmese (4.1 PPG at Washington), ND Okafor (1.9 PPG at Cal)

Incoming freshmen: Kase Wynott (NR), Tomas Thrastarson (NR), Dimitrije Vukicevic (NR), Marcus Wilson (NR), Parker Gerrits (redshirt)

Head coach: David Riley

American

Departed or expected to depart: Johnell Davis (18.2 PPG), Vladislav Goldin (15.7 PPG), Alijah Martin (13.1 PPG), Nicholas Boyd (9.3 PPG), Brandon Weatherspoon (7.2 PPG), Bryan Greenlee (6.1 PPG), Jalen Gaffney (5.6 PPG), Giancarlo Rosado (4.8 PPG), Brenen Lorient (2.2 PPG), Isaiah Gaines (0.7 PPG)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Tre Carroll (4.0 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Ken Evans Jr. (18.8 PPG at Jackson State), KyKy Tandy (17.8 PPG at Jacksonville State), Leland Walker (15.4 PPG at Eastern Kentucky), Baba Miller (7.6 PPG at Florida State), Kaleb Glenn (3.9 PPG at Louisville), Niccolo Moretti (1.5 PPG at Illinois)

Incoming freshmen: Amar Diop (NR), Mantas Kocanas (NR), Max Langenfeld (NR), Jakel Powell (redshirt), Devin Vanterpool (redshirt), Matas Vokietaitis (NR)

Head coach: John Jakus

Departed or expected to depart: David Jones (21.8 PPG), Nae'Qwan Tomlin (14.0 PPG), Jahvon Quinerly (13.5 PPG), Jaykwon Walton (8.3 PPG), Malcolm Dandridge (8.0 PPG), Caleb Mills (7.9 PPG), Jordan Brown (4.0 PPG), Jayden Hardaway (3.1 PPG), Ashton Hardaway (2.3 PPG), Jayhlon Young (2.2 PPG), Jonathan Pierre (1.8 PPG), Carl Cherenfant (0.6 PPG), JJ Taylor

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Nick Jourdain (6.5 PPG)

Incoming transfers: PJ Haggerty (21.2 PPG at Tulsa), Colby Rogers (16.4 PPG at Wichita State), Tyrese Hunter (11.1 PPG at Texas), PJ Carter (9.5 PPG at UTSA), Tyreek Smith (8.2 PPG at SMU), Baraka Okojie (8.1 PPG at George Mason), Dain Dainja (6.1 PPG at Illinois), Moussa Cisse (4.5 PPG at Ole Miss), Demarien Yates (JUCO), Bouna Kebe (JUCO)

Incoming freshmen: Jared Harris (No. 84 in ESPN 100)

Head coach: Penny Hardaway

Departed or expected to depart: Chris Youngblood (15.3 PPG), Selton Miguel (14.7 PPG), Kasean Pryor (13.0 PPG), Jose Placer (5.8 PPG), Sam Hines Jr. (4.2 PPG), David Ogunleye (1.1 PPG), Gerald Jones III (1.0 PPG)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Kobe Knox (8.4 PPG), Jayden Reid (6.8 PPG), Kasen Jennings (6.2 PPG in 2022-23), Brandon Stroud (5.2 PPG), Corey Walker Jr. (4.0 PPG), Daniel Tobiloba (0.7 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Quincy Ademokoya (10.1 PPG at Kennesaw State), Jamille Reynolds (5.5 PPG at Cincinnati), De'Ante Green (4.5 PPG at Florida State), Jaylen Wharton (JUCO), Jimmie Williams (JUCO)

Incoming freshmen: C.J. Brown (four-star), Kameren Wright (three-star), Mataj Glover (NR)

Head coach: Amir Abdur-Rahim

Atlantic 10

Departed or expected to depart: DaRon Holmes II (20.4 PPG), Koby Brea (11.1 PPG), Kobe Elvis (9.4 PPG), Zimi Nwokeji (2.4 PPG), Petras Padegimas (1.1 PPG)

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Nate Santos (11.7 PPG), Javon Bennett (8.4 PPG), Enoch Cheeks (8.1 PPG), Malachi Smith (7.7 PPG in 2022-23), Isaac Jack (3.1 PPG), Brady Uhl (1.5 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Posh Alexander (11.3 PPG at Butler), Zed Key (6.6 PPG at Ohio State), Jacob Conner (6.1 PPG at Marshall)

Incoming freshmen: Amael L'Etang (NR), Hamad Mousa (NR), Jaiun Simon (redshirt), Marvel Allen (redshirt)

Head coach: Anthony Grant

Departed or expected to depart: Sincere Parker (15.9 PPG), Terrence Hargrove Jr. (13.1 PPG), Bradley Ezewiro (12.0 PPG), Tim Dalger (9.7 PPG), Michael Meadows Jr. (5.7 PPG), Cian Medley (4.3 PPG), Djordje Curcic (2.9 PPG), Bruce Zhang (2.3 PPG), Stef van Bussel (1.6 PPG), Lamont Evans IV (1.3 PPG), Abou Magassa, Alex Nokes, Tsvet Sotirov

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Gibson Jimerson (15.8 PPG), Larry Hughes II (7.4 PPG), Kellen Thames (6.0 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Robbie Avila (17.4 PPG at Indiana State), Isaiah Swope (15.9 PPG at Indiana State), Kalu Anya (9.6 PPG at Brown), Kobe Johnson (6.0 PPG at West Virginia), Kilian Brockhoff (2.6 PPG at UC Santa Barbara), AJ Casey (1.9 PPG at Miami), Josiah Dotzler (1.3 PPG at Creighton)

Incoming freshmen: Amari McCottry (NR), Max Pikaar (NR), Dylan Warlick (three-star)

Head coach: Josh Schertz

Southland Conference

Departed or expected to depart: Shahada Wells (17.8 PPG), Antavion Collum (8.6 PPG), Nasir Mann (7.5 PPG), CJ Felder (6.3 PPG), Dionjahe Thomas (5.3 PPG), Cameron Jones (3.4 PPG), Roberts Berze (3.2 PPG), Wesley Fields (2.5 PPG), Trae English, Ty McMillan

In limbo: None

Expected to return: Christian Shumate (12.1 PPG), DJ Richards Jr. (11.4 PPG), Javohn Garcia (11.2 PPG), Mike Saunders Jr. (6.0 PPG), Omar Cooper (3.9 PPG), T'Johnn Brown (2.3 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Sincere Parker (15.9 PPG at Saint Louis), Jerome Brewer Jr. (13.8 PPG at Texas A&M Commerce), Joe Charles (11.3 PPG at Louisiana), Quadir Copeland (9.6 PPG at Syracuse), Bryant Selebangue (4.8 PPG at Arizona State), Alyn Breed (4.8 PPG at Providence in 2022-23), Brandon Murray (4.3 PPG at Ole Miss), Lamont Evans IV (1.3 PPG at Saint Louis)

Incoming freshmen: Seth Mays (redshirt)

Head coach: Will Wade