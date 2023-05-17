All-Big West guard Zyon Pullin plans to enter the transfer portal, his agent told ESPN on Wednesday.

Pullin, who spent the past four seasons at UC Riverside, is entering the portal as a graduate student and therefore did not need to announce his intentions prior to the May 11 portal deadline.

He also entered his name into the NBA draft last month. Scott Nichols of Rize Management told ESPN that Pullin still plans to go through the process, including his agency's pro day in Los Angeles on May 24.

Regardless, Pullin now becomes one of the top-five available guards in the transfer portal. He is coming off a first-team All-Big West season, averaging 18.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists, while shooting 39.4% from 3-point range. The 6-foot-4 California native steadily increased his scoring production in each of his four seasons with Riverside, going from 4.1 points as a freshman to 12.1 as a sophomore and 14.3 as a junior before averaging a career high as a senior.

Pullin, who helped lead the Highlanders to the best Division I season in program history in 2022-23, had 17 points and six rebounds to open the campaign against Colorado, while also putting up 21 points against Oregon and 30 against Portland. He had 24 points and five assists in a conference tournament loss to UC Santa Barbara.