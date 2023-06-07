Check out some of the top moments from Rutgers guard Cam Spencer as he transfers to the defending champion UConn Huskies. (1:53)

Rutgers transfer Cam Spencer committed to UConn on Tuesday night, sources told ESPN.

Spencer chose the Huskies after visiting the school's campus earlier this week. He visited Miami last week.

A 6-foot-4 graduate transfer who started his career at Loyola Maryland, Spencer was the best guard left in the portal. He's one of the premier shooters in college basketball, making 43.4% of his 3-pointers last season while averaging 13.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Scarlet Knights.

Spencer was a first-team All-Patriot League selection during his junior season at Loyola in 2021-22, averaging 18.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

With Spencer in the fold, UConn has finished reloading following its national championship run last season. He fills a major void given his outside shooting ability and should immediately slot into the Huskies' starting lineup.

Dan Hurley brings back Tristen Newton and Alex Karaban from the starting lineup, while center Donovan Clingan is poised for a breakout season. UConn also welcomes the No. 3-ranked recruiting class in the country, a group that features four ESPN 100 prospects, including five-star guard Stephon Castle.