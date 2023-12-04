Open Extended Reactions

UConn guard Stephon Castle, a projected lottery pick, will likely be available for the Huskies' showdown with North Carolina in the Jimmy V Classic on Tuesday, coach Dan Hurley told reporters on Monday.

Hurley added that it depends on how Castle feels on Tuesday, and that his playing time will likely be restricted.

Castle has missed the last six games with a knee injury, undergoing a minor procedure in mid-November. He last played in a win over Stonehill, when he finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

He initially targeted UConn's game last Friday against Kansas as his return date, but it ultimately came too soon.

A 6-foot-6 guard from Covington, Georgia, Castle was ranked No. 12 in the ESPN 100 coming out of high school and is No. 8 in ESPN's 2024 NBA draft rankings.

He averaged 14.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in his two games so far this season.

Without Castle, UConn has turned to freshman Solomon Ball in the starting lineup. Ball is averaging 5.6 points on the season.

No. 5 UConn heads to Madison Square Garden on Tuesday for its game against the No. 9 Tar Heels, before returning home for a game against Arkansas Pine Bluff. The Huskies wrap up the nonconference portion of their season with a trip to Seattle to face No. 7 Gonzaga on Dec. 15.