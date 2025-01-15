Open Extended Reactions

AMES, Iowa -- Iowa State forward Milan Momcilovic hurt his hand in practice this week and is out indefinitely, a big blow to the second-ranked Cyclones as they prepared to play No. 9 Kansas in a high-profile Big 12 showdown Wednesday night.

Momcilovic had started all but one game this season for the Cyclones, who were 14-1 and riding a nation-best 11-game winning streak into their game against the Jayhawks. The sophomore was averaging 10.3 points and 3.5 rebounds in nearly 25 minutes per game, and his 44% clip from beyond the arc had been important for Iowa State to stretch the floor.

The Cyclones will likely rely more heavily on Northern Iowa transfer Nate Heise, who is averaging 4.1 points, and Seattle transfer Brandton Chatfield, who has had some of his best games since the start of conference play.

The Cyclones climbed one spot to No. 2 in the AP Top 25 this week. It is the highest ranking in program history.