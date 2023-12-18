Lance Jones and Braden Smith knock down two long balls to help extend Purdue's lead vs. Arizona. (0:31)

No. 3 Purdue drains back-to-back 3s as they knock off No. 1 Arizona (0:31)

Open Extended Reactions

Purdue's slide from No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 men's college basketball poll turned out to be brief.

The Boilermakers headlined Monday's latest poll for the second time this season after beating former No. 1 Arizona over the weekend. The Wildcats had spent two weeks at No. 1 after Purdue's loss to Northwestern ended the Boilermakers' stint at the top after one week.

Purdue received 48 of 62 first-place votes in the latest poll to jump from third with the Arizona win, which marked the program's first win against a No. 1 team in 23 years. It also marked the latest impressive nonconference win to a résumé that already includes ranked teams in Gonzaga, Tennessee and Marquette.

Preseason No. 1 Kansas stayed at No. 2 with six first-place votes, while Houston moved up one spot to No. 3 and had the other eight votes. Arizona fell to fourth.

AP men's basketball Top 25 poll First-place votes in parenthesis: Team Record 1. Purdue (48) 10-1 2. Kansas (6) 10-1 3. Houston (8) 11-0 4. Arizona 8-1 5. UConn 10-1 6. Marquette 9-2 7. Oklahoma 10-0 8. Tennessee 8-3 9. Kentucky 8-2 10. Baylor 9-1 11. North Carolina 7-3 12. Creighton 9-2 13. Illinois 8-2 14. Florida Atlantic 9-2 15. Gonzaga 8-3 16. Colorado State 10-1 17. BYU 10-1 18. Clemson 9-1 19. Texas 8-2 20. James Madison 10-0 21. Duke 7-3 22. Virginia 9-1 23. Memphis 8-2 24. Wisconsin 8-3 25. Ole Miss 10-0

UConn, Marquette, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Kentucky and Baylor rounded out the top 10.

Of that group, the Sooners are making their first appearance inside the top 10 since February 2021. The Wildcats cracked the top 10 for the first time this season after beating North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic.

MOVING UP; MOVING DOWN

Kentucky's five-spot rise marked the biggest jump of the week. Oklahoma and Tennessee were next with four spots to push inside the top 10, while No. 13 Illinois rose three spots. In all, 10 teams climbed from last week's poll.

No. 15 Gonzaga and No. 18 Clemson took the biggest tumbles, with each falling five spots after losses. Baylor, which lost in a blowout to Michigan State, and No. 12 Creighton were next, falling four spots. A total of seven teams slid from last week's rankings.

STATUS QUO

Six teams held their position from last week, including UConn, No. 19 Texas, No. 20 James Madison, No. 21 Duke and No. 22 Virginia.

WELCOME ABOARD

No. 23 Memphis and No. 25 Ole Miss were the week's new additions.

Memphis handed Clemson its first loss after a 9-0 start to jump into the rankings for the first time this season.

As for Ole Miss, the Rebels (10-0) are off to their best start since opening at 13-0 in 2007-08. The program, in its first season under Chris Beard, is ranked for the first time since January 2019.

Miami (No. 24) and Northwestern (No. 25) fell out from last week.

CONFERENCE WATCH

The Big 12 led all conferences with six ranked teams, including No. 17 BYU. The Atlantic Coast Conference was next with four teams, followed by three each for the Big East, Big Ten and Southeastern conferences.

The American Athletic Conference had two ranked teams, while the Pac-12, West Coast, Mountain West and Sun Belt conferences each had one.