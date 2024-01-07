Open Extended Reactions

AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas Tech's Pop Isaacs scored 21 points to lead the Red Raiders to 78-67 Big 12-opening win over No. 20 Texas on Saturday night, a day after he was named in a lawsuit alleging sexual assault of a minor.

Isaacs was booed by Texas fans whenever he touched the ball and he at one point put his fingers to his lips after a 3-pointer to tell them to be quiet.

Isaacs is the Red Raiders' leading scorer this season. School officials said he remains in "good standing" and can keep playing despite being named Friday night in the civil lawsuit that alleged the assault took place during the team's trip to the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis in November.

Texas Tech officials have said the school is conducting its own investigation of the claims.

Texas Tech (12-2, 1-0) led 69-63 before Isaacs made a driving layup. Chance McMillian dunked to stretch the lead to 10 as the Red Raiders began to pull away.

Red Raiders fans started chanting "Raider Power" in what may be their last chance on their Big 12 rival's home court. Texas leaves the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference next season.

Tyrese Hunter scored 20 points to lead Texas (11-3, 0-1).

