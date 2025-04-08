        <
          Which NCAA men's conference has the most basketball titles?

          • ESPN
          Apr 8, 2025, 03:14 AM

          In the 2025 NCAA men's championship, Florida beat Houston to take home their third title and bring glory to the SEC conference.

          Which conference has won the most national championships in men's NCAA tournament history?

          • Pac-12, 15 titles

          • ACC, 15 titles

          • SEC, 12 titles

          • Big East, 11 titles

          • Big Ten, 10 titles

          • Independent, 6 titles

          • Missouri Valley, 4 titles

          • Big 12, 3 titles

          • Metro, 2 titles

          • Big Eight, 2 titles

          • West Coast, 2 titles

          • New York Metropolitan, 1 title

          • Skyline, 1 title

          • Big West, 1 title

          • AAC, 1 title

