Which NCAA men's conference has the most basketball titles?

Open Extended Reactions

In the 2025 NCAA men's championship, Florida beat Houston to take home their third title and bring glory to the SEC conference.

Which conference has won the most national championships in men's NCAA tournament history?

Pac-12, 15 titles

ACC, 15 titles

SEC, 12 titles

Big East, 11 titles

Big Ten, 10 titles

Independent, 6 titles

Missouri Valley, 4 titles

Big 12, 3 titles

Metro, 2 titles

Big Eight, 2 titles

West Coast, 2 titles

New York Metropolitan, 1 title

Skyline, 1 title

Big West, 1 title

AAC, 1 title

Check out ESPN's men's college basketball coverage, including scores, schedules and more.