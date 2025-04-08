Which NCAA men's conference has the most basketball titles?

In the 2025 NCAA men's championship, Florida beat Houston to take home their third title and bring glory to the SEC conference.
Which conference has won the most national championships in men's NCAA tournament history?
Pac-12, 15 titles
ACC, 15 titles
SEC, 12 titles
Big East, 11 titles
Big Ten, 10 titles
Independent, 6 titles
Missouri Valley, 4 titles
Big 12, 3 titles
Metro, 2 titles
Big Eight, 2 titles
West Coast, 2 titles
New York Metropolitan, 1 title
Skyline, 1 title
Big West, 1 title
AAC, 1 title
