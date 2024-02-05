        <
          NCAA men's basketball championship: All-time winners list

          Next month, March Madness begins and a champion will be crowned.

          UCLA holds the NCAA record for the most men's college basketball championships with 11 titles, followed by Kentucky (eight) and North Carolina (six).

          Let's take a look back at every national champion in the NCAA tournament era (since 1939):

          2023 UConn (31-8)

          2022 Kansas (34-6)

          2021 Baylor (28-2)

          2020 Canceled due to COVID-19

          2019 Virginia (35-3)

          2018 Villanova (36-4)

          2017 North Carolina (33-7)

          2016 Villanova (35-5)

          2015 Duke (35-4)

          2014 Connecticut (32-8)

          2013 Louisville (35-5)*

          2012 Kentucky (38-2)

          2011 Connecticut (32-9)

          2010 Duke (35-5)

          2009 North Carolina (34-4)

          2008 Kansas (37-3)

          2007 Florida (35-5)

          2006 Florida (33-6)

          2005 North Carolina (33-4)

          2004 Connecticut (33-6)

          2003 Syracuse (30-5)

          2002 Maryland (32-4)

          2001 Duke (35-4)

          2000 Michigan State (32-7)

          1999 Connecticut (34-2)

          1998 Kentucky (35-4)

          1997 Arizona (25-9)

          1996 Kentucky (34-2)

          1995 UCLA (31-2)

          1994 Arkansas (31-3)

          1993 North Carolina (34-4)

          1992 Duke (34-2)

          1991 Duke (32-7)

          1990 UNLV (35-5)

          1989 Michigan (30-7)

          1988 Kansas (27-11)

          1987 Indiana (30-4)

          1986 Louisville (32-7)

          1985 Villanova (25-10)

          1984 Georgetown (34-3)

          1983 North Carolina State (26-10)

          1982 North Carolina (32-2)

          1981 Indiana (26-9)

          1980 Louisville (33-3)

          1979 Michigan State (26-6)

          1978 Kentucky (30-2)

          1977 Marquette (25-7)

          1976 Indiana (32-0)

          1975 UCLA (28-3)

          1974 North Carolina State (30-1)

          1973 UCLA (30-0)

          1972 UCLA (30-0)

          1971 UCLA (29-1)

          1970 UCLA (28-2)

          1969 UCLA (29-1)

          1968 UCLA (29-1)

          1967 UCLA (30-0)

          1966 UTEP (28-1)

          1965 UCLA (28-2)

          1964 UCLA (30-0)

          1963 Loyola Chicago (29-2)

          1962 Cincinnati (29-2)

          1961 Cincinnati (27-3)

          1960 Ohio State (25-3)

          1959 California (25-4)

          1958 Kentucky (23-6)

          1957 North Carolina (32-0)

          1956 San Francisco (29-0)

          1955 San Francisco (28-1)

          1954 La Salle (26-4)

          1953 Indiana (23-3)

          1952 Kansas (28-3)

          1951 Kentucky (32-2)

          1950 CCNY (24-5)

          1949 Kentucky (32-2)

          1948 Kentucky (36-3)

          1947 Holy Cross (27-3)

          1946 Oklahoma State (31-2)

          1945 Oklahoma State (27-4)

          1944 Utah (21-4)

          1943 Wyoming (31-2)

          1942 Stanford (28-4)

          1941 Wisconsin (20-3)

          1940 Indiana (20-3)

          1939 Oregon (29-5)

          *Vacated due to infractions

