NCAA men's basketball championship: All-time winners list

Next month, March Madness begins and a champion will be crowned.

UCLA holds the NCAA record for the most men's college basketball championships with 11 titles, followed by Kentucky (eight) and North Carolina (six).

Let's take a look back at every national champion in the NCAA tournament era (since 1939):

2023 UConn (31-8)

2022 Kansas (34-6)

2021 Baylor (28-2)

2020 Canceled due to COVID-19

2019 Virginia (35-3)

2018 Villanova (36-4)

2017 North Carolina (33-7)

2016 Villanova (35-5)

2015 Duke (35-4)

2014 Connecticut (32-8)

2013 Louisville (35-5)*

2012 Kentucky (38-2)

2011 Connecticut (32-9)

2010 Duke (35-5)

2009 North Carolina (34-4)

2008 Kansas (37-3)

2007 Florida (35-5)

2006 Florida (33-6)

2005 North Carolina (33-4)

2004 Connecticut (33-6)

2003 Syracuse (30-5)

2002 Maryland (32-4)

2001 Duke (35-4)

2000 Michigan State (32-7)

1999 Connecticut (34-2)

1998 Kentucky (35-4)

1997 Arizona (25-9)

1996 Kentucky (34-2)

1995 UCLA (31-2)

1994 Arkansas (31-3)

1993 North Carolina (34-4)

1992 Duke (34-2)

1991 Duke (32-7)

1990 UNLV (35-5)

1989 Michigan (30-7)

1988 Kansas (27-11)

1987 Indiana (30-4)

1986 Louisville (32-7)

1985 Villanova (25-10)

1984 Georgetown (34-3)

1983 North Carolina State (26-10)

1982 North Carolina (32-2)

1981 Indiana (26-9)

1980 Louisville (33-3)

1979 Michigan State (26-6)

1978 Kentucky (30-2)

1977 Marquette (25-7)

1976 Indiana (32-0)

1975 UCLA (28-3)

1974 North Carolina State (30-1)

1973 UCLA (30-0)

1972 UCLA (30-0)

1971 UCLA (29-1)

1970 UCLA (28-2)

1969 UCLA (29-1)

1968 UCLA (29-1)

1967 UCLA (30-0)

1966 UTEP (28-1)

1965 UCLA (28-2)

1964 UCLA (30-0)

1963 Loyola Chicago (29-2)

1962 Cincinnati (29-2)

1961 Cincinnati (27-3)

1960 Ohio State (25-3)

1959 California (25-4)

1958 Kentucky (23-6)

1957 North Carolina (32-0)

1956 San Francisco (29-0)

1955 San Francisco (28-1)

1954 La Salle (26-4)

1953 Indiana (23-3)

1952 Kansas (28-3)

1951 Kentucky (32-2)

1950 CCNY (24-5)

1949 Kentucky (32-2)

1948 Kentucky (36-3)

1947 Holy Cross (27-3)

1946 Oklahoma State (31-2)

1945 Oklahoma State (27-4)

1944 Utah (21-4)

1943 Wyoming (31-2)

1942 Stanford (28-4)

1941 Wisconsin (20-3)

1940 Indiana (20-3)

1939 Oregon (29-5)

*Vacated due to infractions

