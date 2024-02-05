NCAA men's basketball championship: All-time winners list

Next month, March Madness begins and a champion will be crowned.
UCLA holds the NCAA record for the most men's college basketball championships with 11 titles, followed by Kentucky (eight) and North Carolina (six).
Let's take a look back at every national champion in the NCAA tournament era (since 1939):
2023 UConn (31-8)
2022 Kansas (34-6)
2021 Baylor (28-2)
2020 Canceled due to COVID-19
2019 Virginia (35-3)
2018 Villanova (36-4)
2017 North Carolina (33-7)
2016 Villanova (35-5)
2015 Duke (35-4)
2014 Connecticut (32-8)
2013 Louisville (35-5)*
2012 Kentucky (38-2)
2011 Connecticut (32-9)
2010 Duke (35-5)
2009 North Carolina (34-4)
2008 Kansas (37-3)
2007 Florida (35-5)
2006 Florida (33-6)
2005 North Carolina (33-4)
2004 Connecticut (33-6)
2003 Syracuse (30-5)
2002 Maryland (32-4)
2001 Duke (35-4)
2000 Michigan State (32-7)
1999 Connecticut (34-2)
1998 Kentucky (35-4)
1997 Arizona (25-9)
1996 Kentucky (34-2)
1995 UCLA (31-2)
1994 Arkansas (31-3)
1993 North Carolina (34-4)
1992 Duke (34-2)
1991 Duke (32-7)
1990 UNLV (35-5)
1989 Michigan (30-7)
1988 Kansas (27-11)
1987 Indiana (30-4)
1986 Louisville (32-7)
1985 Villanova (25-10)
1984 Georgetown (34-3)
1983 North Carolina State (26-10)
1982 North Carolina (32-2)
1981 Indiana (26-9)
1980 Louisville (33-3)
1979 Michigan State (26-6)
1978 Kentucky (30-2)
1977 Marquette (25-7)
1976 Indiana (32-0)
1975 UCLA (28-3)
1974 North Carolina State (30-1)
1973 UCLA (30-0)
1972 UCLA (30-0)
1971 UCLA (29-1)
1970 UCLA (28-2)
1969 UCLA (29-1)
1968 UCLA (29-1)
1967 UCLA (30-0)
1966 UTEP (28-1)
1965 UCLA (28-2)
1964 UCLA (30-0)
1963 Loyola Chicago (29-2)
1962 Cincinnati (29-2)
1961 Cincinnati (27-3)
1960 Ohio State (25-3)
1959 California (25-4)
1958 Kentucky (23-6)
1957 North Carolina (32-0)
1956 San Francisco (29-0)
1955 San Francisco (28-1)
1954 La Salle (26-4)
1953 Indiana (23-3)
1952 Kansas (28-3)
1951 Kentucky (32-2)
1950 CCNY (24-5)
1949 Kentucky (32-2)
1948 Kentucky (36-3)
1947 Holy Cross (27-3)
1946 Oklahoma State (31-2)
1945 Oklahoma State (27-4)
1944 Utah (21-4)
1943 Wyoming (31-2)
1942 Stanford (28-4)
1941 Wisconsin (20-3)
1940 Indiana (20-3)
1939 Oregon (29-5)
*Vacated due to infractions
