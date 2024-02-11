        <
          Men's March Madness 2024 schedule, sites, locations

          Feb 11, 2024, 12:30 AM

          As we near the end of the 2023-24 regular season, let's take a look at the schedule for the 2024 men's basketball NCAA tournament.

          March Madness begins with First Four games on Tuesday, March 19 in Dayton, Ohio, and ends with the Final Four on April 6 and 8 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

          The cities for the first and second rounds of the tournament are: Brooklyn, New York; Charlotte, North Carolina; Indianapolis, Indiana; Omaha, Nebraska; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Salt Lake City, Utah; Spokane, Washington; and Memphis, Tennessee.

          The regional semifinals (Sweet 16) and finals (Elite Eight) will take place in Boston, Massachusetts (East); Dallas, Texas (South); Detroit, Michigan (Midwest); and Los Angeles, California (West).

          Selection Sunday, and the announcement of the 68-team bracket, will precede the games on Sunday, March 17. Complete dates and venue information for the 2024 Division I men's NCAA tournament are below.

          Meanwhile, bookmark Joe Lunardi's ESPN Bracketology for projections of the field, including teams considered to be "on the bubble." The bracket will be updated regularly throughout the 2023-24 regular season and during conference tournaments -- a.k.a. "Champ Week" -- in the lead up to Selection Sunday.

          Selection Sunday: March 17

          First Four: March 19-20

          • UD Arena, Dayton

          First round (round of 64): March 21

          • Spectrum Center, Charlotte

          • CHI Health Center, Omaha

          • PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh

          • Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City

          First round (round of 64): March 22

          • Barclays Center, Brooklyn

          • Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

          • FedExForum, Memphis

          • Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena, Spokane

          Second round (round of 32): March 23

          • Spectrum Center, Charlotte

          • CHI Health Center, Omaha

          • PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh

          • Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City

          Second round (round of 32): March 24

          • Barclays Center, Brooklyn

          • Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

          • FedExForum, Memphis

          • Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena, Spokane

          Sweet 16 (regional semifinals): March 28

          • TD Garden, Boston

          • Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

          Sweet 16 (regional semifinals): March 29

          • American Airlines Center, Dallas

          • Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

          Elite Eight (regional finals): March 30

          • TD Garden, Boston

          • Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

          Elite Eight (regional finals): March 31

          • American Airlines Center, Dallas

          • Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

          Final Four (national semifinals & national championship): April 6, 8

          • State Farm Stadium, Glendale