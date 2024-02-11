Men's March Madness 2024 schedule, sites, locations

As we near the end of the 2023-24 regular season, let's take a look at the schedule for the 2024 men's basketball NCAA tournament.
March Madness begins with First Four games on Tuesday, March 19 in Dayton, Ohio, and ends with the Final Four on April 6 and 8 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
The cities for the first and second rounds of the tournament are: Brooklyn, New York; Charlotte, North Carolina; Indianapolis, Indiana; Omaha, Nebraska; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Salt Lake City, Utah; Spokane, Washington; and Memphis, Tennessee.
The regional semifinals (Sweet 16) and finals (Elite Eight) will take place in Boston, Massachusetts (East); Dallas, Texas (South); Detroit, Michigan (Midwest); and Los Angeles, California (West).
Selection Sunday, and the announcement of the 68-team bracket, will precede the games on Sunday, March 17. Complete dates and venue information for the 2024 Division I men's NCAA tournament are below.
Meanwhile, bookmark Joe Lunardi's ESPN Bracketology for projections of the field, including teams considered to be "on the bubble." The bracket will be updated regularly throughout the 2023-24 regular season and during conference tournaments -- a.k.a. "Champ Week" -- in the lead up to Selection Sunday.
What to watch for before March Madness begins:
Selection Sunday: March 17
First Four: March 19-20
UD Arena, Dayton
First round (round of 64): March 21
Spectrum Center, Charlotte
CHI Health Center, Omaha
PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh
Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City
First round (round of 64): March 22
Barclays Center, Brooklyn
Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis
FedExForum, Memphis
Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena, Spokane
Second round (round of 32): March 23
Spectrum Center, Charlotte
CHI Health Center, Omaha
PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh
Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City
Second round (round of 32): March 24
Barclays Center, Brooklyn
Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis
FedExForum, Memphis
Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena, Spokane
Sweet 16 (regional semifinals): March 28
TD Garden, Boston
Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles
Sweet 16 (regional semifinals): March 29
American Airlines Center, Dallas
Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
Elite Eight (regional finals): March 30
TD Garden, Boston
Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles
Elite Eight (regional finals): March 31
American Airlines Center, Dallas
Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
Final Four (national semifinals & national championship): April 6, 8
State Farm Stadium, Glendale