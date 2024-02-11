Men's March Madness 2024 schedule, sites, locations

Open Extended Reactions

As we near the end of the 2023-24 regular season, let's take a look at the schedule for the 2024 men's basketball NCAA tournament.

March Madness begins with First Four games on Tuesday, March 19 in Dayton, Ohio, and ends with the Final Four on April 6 and 8 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The cities for the first and second rounds of the tournament are: Brooklyn, New York; Charlotte, North Carolina; Indianapolis, Indiana; Omaha, Nebraska; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Salt Lake City, Utah; Spokane, Washington; and Memphis, Tennessee.

The regional semifinals (Sweet 16) and finals (Elite Eight) will take place in Boston, Massachusetts (East); Dallas, Texas (South); Detroit, Michigan (Midwest); and Los Angeles, California (West).

Selection Sunday, and the announcement of the 68-team bracket, will precede the games on Sunday, March 17. Complete dates and venue information for the 2024 Division I men's NCAA tournament are below.

Meanwhile, bookmark Joe Lunardi's ESPN Bracketology for projections of the field, including teams considered to be "on the bubble." The bracket will be updated regularly throughout the 2023-24 regular season and during conference tournaments -- a.k.a. "Champ Week" -- in the lead up to Selection Sunday.

What to watch for before March Madness begins:

Selection Sunday: March 17

First Four: March 19-20

UD Arena, Dayton

First round (round of 64): March 21

Spectrum Center, Charlotte

CHI Health Center, Omaha

PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh

Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City

First round (round of 64): March 22

Barclays Center, Brooklyn

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

FedExForum, Memphis

Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena, Spokane

Second round (round of 32): March 23

Spectrum Center, Charlotte

CHI Health Center, Omaha

PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh

Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City

Second round (round of 32): March 24

Barclays Center, Brooklyn

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

FedExForum, Memphis

Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena, Spokane

Sweet 16 (regional semifinals): March 28

TD Garden, Boston

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Sweet 16 (regional semifinals): March 29

American Airlines Center, Dallas

Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

Elite Eight (regional finals): March 30

TD Garden, Boston

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Elite Eight (regional finals): March 31

American Airlines Center, Dallas

Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

Final Four (national semifinals & national championship): April 6, 8