Welcome to Bubble Watch 2024! This bubble season promises to be yet another wild ride all the way to Selection Sunday. The only safe prediction is that there will be surprises.

After all, Wisconsin started the season unranked (barely) and picked to finish fifth in the Big Ten. Now, the Badgers are already a lock along with Purdue on Day 1 at Bubble Watch.

On the flip side, Gonzaga, Miami and Arkansas were all ranked in the top 15 of the preseason AP poll. Fast forward to February and you'll find the Bulldogs listed under "Work to do." Meanwhile, the Hurricanes and Razorbacks are nowhere to be seen.

More surprises like these are likely to hit the bubble. Through it all, we'll help you draw the most informed line between "in" and "out" for the 2024 NCAA tournament.

Then, as always, the committee will do whatever it wants. A rite of March, right? We say embrace the suspense.

Once again, the Watch will be updated continuously from now until Selection Sunday on March 17. Anytime a team's bubble situation has changed, its entry will be updated with up-to-the-minute analysis.

Teams that are "Locks" could theoretically lose literally every remaining game and still make the tournament. No team has ever tried this experiment, though, and it is not recommended by the Bubble Watch staff.

"Should be in" teams will be fine if they just keep taking care of business and winning the games they're supposed to win.

That leaves "Work to do," where the real drama happens. Some teams will rise dramatically from "Work to do" and become "Locks." Others will fall out of the Watch entirely.

When Selection Sunday arrives, about a dozen teams will still be stuck in "Work to do." By that point, time has run out and there's no more work to be done. All these teams can do then is hope for a miracle. Like we said, drama!

To estimate the actual size of the 2024 bubble, we're projecting there will be 22 one-bid conferences. If the field shifts and the number changes, we'll adjust accordingly.

