          Who has won the men's Big 12 tournament? All-time winners list

          Scott Winters/Getty Images
          • ESPN
          Mar 16, 2025, 12:25 AM

          Houston beat Arizona to take home the men's Big 12 title in 2025. Let's review winners throughout the history of the tournament.

          1997: Kansas

          1998: Kansas

          1999: Kansas

          2000: Iowa State

          2001: Oklahoma

          2002: Oklahoma

          2003: Oklahoma

          2004: Oklahoma State

          2005: Oklahoma State

          2006: Kansas

          2007: Kansas

          2008: Kansas

          2009: Missouri

          2010: Kansas

          2011: Kansas

          2012: Missouri

          2013: Kansas

          2014: Iowa State

          2015: Iowa State

          2016: Kansas

          2017: Iowa State

          2018: Kansas

          2019: Iowa State

          2020: No tournament held

          2021: Texas

          2022: Kansas

          2023: Texas

          2024: Iowa State

          2025: Houston

