Who has won the men's Big 12 tournament? All-time winners list

Houston beat Arizona to take home the men's Big 12 title in 2025. Let's review winners throughout the history of the tournament.
1997: Kansas
1998: Kansas
1999: Kansas
2000: Iowa State
2001: Oklahoma
2002: Oklahoma
2003: Oklahoma
2004: Oklahoma State
2005: Oklahoma State
2006: Kansas
2007: Kansas
2008: Kansas
2009: Missouri
2010: Kansas
2011: Kansas
2012: Missouri
2013: Kansas
2014: Iowa State
2015: Iowa State
2016: Kansas
2017: Iowa State
2018: Kansas
2019: Iowa State
2020: No tournament held
2021: Texas
2022: Kansas
2023: Texas
2024: Iowa State
2025: Houston
