Tennessee point guard Zakai Zeigler will not play against Florida in Saturday's top-10 matchup, coach Rick Barnes told ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Zeigler left Tuesday's game against Kentucky with a right knee injury, but he came back to start the second half and finished the game. The senior missed practice Thursday and was listed as questionable on the SEC injury report.

One of the best point guards in the country, Zeigler has been a catalyst for the Volunteers at both ends of the court, averaging 12.3 points, 7.4 assists and 2.1 steals per game. He has started 67 games over the past three seasons.

With Zeigler sidelined, Tennessee will likely have to turn to sixth man Jordan Gainey to initiate the offense. A natural shooting guard, Gainey is averaging 10.8 points per game off the bench.

Tennessee starting forward Igor Milicic Jr. is battling an illness and also won't play in Saturday's game, a school spokesperson told ESPN.

Former Hofstra transfer Darlinstone Dubar is starting in place of Milicic, who is averaging 10.4 points and 8.1 rebounds this season.

Without Zeigler and Milicic, the Volunteers are down to seven scholarship players.

Tennessee, which was ranked No. 1 in the country after winning its first 14 games, has lost four of its past seven games -- including two in a row to Auburn and Kentucky.

The No. 8 Volunteers (17-4, 4-4 SEC) host No. 5 Florida (18-2, 5-2 SEC) at noon ET Saturday (ESPN).