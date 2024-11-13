Who are the tallest college basketball players in D-I history?

Open Extended Reactions

Florida recruit Olivier Rioux is already making a strong impression on the college basketball landscape. Stepping onto the Division I basketball scene, Rioux stands at 7-foot-9. He previously garnered a Guinness Book of World Records title as the World's Tallest Teenager. Originally from Montreal, Rioux cemented his high school basketball legacy at IMG Academy in Florida.

Rioux is in good company with other college basketball players 7-4 and above:

7-7

Kenny George, 2006-2008, UNC Asheville

Mike Lanier, 1988-1993, Hardin-Simmons/UCLA

7-6

John Hollinden, 1976-1978, Oral Roberts

Mamadou Ndiaye, 2013-2016, UC Irvine

Neil Fingleton, 2001-2004, Holy Cross/North Carolina

Shawn Bradley, 1990-1991, Brigham Young

Tacko Fall, 2015-2019, UCF

7-5

Chuck Nevitt, 1978-1982, NC State

Connor Vanover, 2018-2024, Cal/Arkansas/Oral Roberts/Missouri

Greg Ritter, 1989-1991, Portland

Jamarion Sharp, 2021-2024, Ole Miss/Western Kentucky

Sim Bhullar, 2012-2014, New Mexico State

Will Foster, 2006-2010, Gonzaga

7-4

Alan Bannister, 1985-1990, Arkansas State/Oklahoma State

Blake Vedder, 2010-2015, Kent State/Rhode Island

Chase Metheney, 1995-1998, Virginia

Christ Koumadje, 2015-2019, Florida State

Daniel Jacobsen, 2024-present, Purdue

Jakub Kusmieruk, 2008-2013, Idaho State/UCF

Lonnie Boeckman, 1973-1977, Oklahoma State

Mark Eaton, 1980-1982, UCLA

Matt Van Komen, 2019-2021, St. Mary's (CA)/Utah

Naheem McLeod, 2021-2024, Florida State/Syracuse

Ralph Sampson, 1979-1983, Virginia

Rik Smits, 1984-1988, Marist

Riley Sorn, 2019-2022, Washington

Rolf Mayr, 1987-1988, Duquesne

Steve Turner, 1969-1973, Vanderbilt

Zach Edey, 2020-2024, Purdue

