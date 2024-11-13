Who are the tallest college basketball players in D-I history?

Florida recruit Olivier Rioux is already making a strong impression on the college basketball landscape. Stepping onto the Division I basketball scene, Rioux stands at 7-foot-9. He previously garnered a Guinness Book of World Records title as the World's Tallest Teenager. Originally from Montreal, Rioux cemented his high school basketball legacy at IMG Academy in Florida.
Rioux is in good company with other college basketball players 7-4 and above:
7-7
Kenny George, 2006-2008, UNC Asheville
Mike Lanier, 1988-1993, Hardin-Simmons/UCLA
7-6
John Hollinden, 1976-1978, Oral Roberts
Mamadou Ndiaye, 2013-2016, UC Irvine
Neil Fingleton, 2001-2004, Holy Cross/North Carolina
Shawn Bradley, 1990-1991, Brigham Young
Tacko Fall, 2015-2019, UCF
7-5
Chuck Nevitt, 1978-1982, NC State
Connor Vanover, 2018-2024, Cal/Arkansas/Oral Roberts/Missouri
Greg Ritter, 1989-1991, Portland
Jamarion Sharp, 2021-2024, Ole Miss/Western Kentucky
Sim Bhullar, 2012-2014, New Mexico State
Will Foster, 2006-2010, Gonzaga
7-4
Alan Bannister, 1985-1990, Arkansas State/Oklahoma State
Blake Vedder, 2010-2015, Kent State/Rhode Island
Chase Metheney, 1995-1998, Virginia
Christ Koumadje, 2015-2019, Florida State
Daniel Jacobsen, 2024-present, Purdue
Jakub Kusmieruk, 2008-2013, Idaho State/UCF
Lonnie Boeckman, 1973-1977, Oklahoma State
Mark Eaton, 1980-1982, UCLA
Matt Van Komen, 2019-2021, St. Mary's (CA)/Utah
Naheem McLeod, 2021-2024, Florida State/Syracuse
Ralph Sampson, 1979-1983, Virginia
Rik Smits, 1984-1988, Marist
Riley Sorn, 2019-2022, Washington
Rolf Mayr, 1987-1988, Duquesne
Steve Turner, 1969-1973, Vanderbilt
Zach Edey, 2020-2024, Purdue
For more men's college basketball updates, check out the ESPN hub page for breaking news, standings, rankings, stats, and more.