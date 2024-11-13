        <
          Who are the tallest college basketball players in D-I history?

          Zach Edey made a big impact with his height during his college basketball career. Will Florida recruit Olivier Rioux follow in his footsteps? Andy Lyons/Getty Images
          Florida recruit Olivier Rioux is already making a strong impression on the college basketball landscape. Stepping onto the Division I basketball scene, Rioux stands at 7-foot-9. He previously garnered a Guinness Book of World Records title as the World's Tallest Teenager. Originally from Montreal, Rioux cemented his high school basketball legacy at IMG Academy in Florida.

          Rioux is in good company with other college basketball players 7-4 and above:

          7-7

          Kenny George, 2006-2008, UNC Asheville

          Mike Lanier, 1988-1993, Hardin-Simmons/UCLA

          7-6

          John Hollinden, 1976-1978, Oral Roberts

          Mamadou Ndiaye, 2013-2016, UC Irvine

          Neil Fingleton, 2001-2004, Holy Cross/North Carolina

          Shawn Bradley, 1990-1991, Brigham Young

          Tacko Fall, 2015-2019, UCF

          7-5

          Chuck Nevitt, 1978-1982, NC State

          Connor Vanover, 2018-2024, Cal/Arkansas/Oral Roberts/Missouri

          Greg Ritter, 1989-1991, Portland

          Jamarion Sharp, 2021-2024, Ole Miss/Western Kentucky

          Sim Bhullar, 2012-2014, New Mexico State

          Will Foster, 2006-2010, Gonzaga

          7-4

          Alan Bannister, 1985-1990, Arkansas State/Oklahoma State

          Blake Vedder, 2010-2015, Kent State/Rhode Island

          Chase Metheney, 1995-1998, Virginia

          Christ Koumadje, 2015-2019, Florida State

          Daniel Jacobsen, 2024-present, Purdue

          Jakub Kusmieruk, 2008-2013, Idaho State/UCF

          Lonnie Boeckman, 1973-1977, Oklahoma State

          Mark Eaton, 1980-1982, UCLA

          Matt Van Komen, 2019-2021, St. Mary's (CA)/Utah

          Naheem McLeod, 2021-2024, Florida State/Syracuse

          Ralph Sampson, 1979-1983, Virginia

          Rik Smits, 1984-1988, Marist

          Riley Sorn, 2019-2022, Washington

          Rolf Mayr, 1987-1988, Duquesne

          Steve Turner, 1969-1973, Vanderbilt

          Zach Edey, 2020-2024, Purdue

