There's never been a ring celebrating back-to-back championships in men's college basketball.

Until now.

On Thursday, the UConn Huskies revealed a special ring commemorating their 2023 and 2024 NCAA tournament titles. UConn defeated the 5-seed San Diego State Aztecs 76-59 in 2023 and the 1-seed Purdue Boilermakers 75-60 in 2024.

The ring is laden with small details celebrating the championships. The sides of the ring feature the location and final scores of each respective title (in addition to two Big East tournament trophies), while the ring's face has two NCAA tournament trophies surrounded by stones which pay tribute to the team's long and successful history. The rings are also personalized, with individual recipients' names on the bottom.

UConn, currently ranked No. 3 in the preseason Top 25 poll, will tip off its 2024-25 campaign on Nov. 6 at home against the Sacred Heart Pioneers.