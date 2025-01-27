Open Extended Reactions

Top-ranked senior A.J. Dybantsa headlined the rosters for the 48th annual McDonald's All American boys' game, giving BYU its first participant in 25 years.

The rosters, which feature 22 of the top 24 prospects in the 2025 ESPN 100, were unveiled Monday on ESPN's "NBA Today."

Dybantsa, who committed to BYU over Alabama and North Carolina in December, is the No. 1-ranked player in the 2025 class. He's the first since Garner Meads in 2000 and the sixth in program history, following Meads, Shawn Bradley, Michael Smith, Greg Kite and Devin Durrant.

Duke, which has the No. 1 recruiting class in 2025, and two-time reigning champion UConn lead the way with three signees named to the game. Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils have twin brothers Cameron Boozer (No. 3) and Cayden Boozer (No. 16), as well as forward Nikolas Khamenia (No. 21), while UConn will be represented by Braylon Mullins (No. 14), Eric Reibe (No. 22) and Darius Adams (No. 27).

Arkansas and Houston are the other two schools with multiple recruits on the roster. John Calipari's first full recruiting class in Fayetteville features the only top-10 duo in the country, with Darius Acuff (No. 5) and Meleek Thomas (No. 10), while Houston has Chris Cenac Jr. (No. 6) and Isiah Harwell (No. 13).

Overall, 14 colleges have recruits named to this year's game.

Four uncommitted players were selected to this year's roster: Nate Ament (No. 4), Koa Peat (No. 9), Brayden Burries (No. 11) and Alijah Arenas (No. 12). Ament and Burries are still considering a long list of schools, while Arenas -- son of former NBA All-Star Gilbert -- recently reclassified from 2026 into the senior class. Peat is down to five schools: Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Houston and Texas.

The East team will be led by Lake Clifton High School (Maryland) coach Herman Harried, while Danny Broussard of St. Thomas More Catholic School (Louisiana) will coach the West team.

The McDonald's All American Games for both boys and girls will take place in Brooklyn on April 1 at the Barclays Center.

EAST ROSTER

Shon Abaev, 6-7, F, Cincinnati (No. 24)

Darius Acuff Jr., 6-2, G, Arkansas (No. 5)

Darius Adams, 6-5, G, UConn (No. 27)

Nate Ament, 6-9, F, Uncommitted (No. 4)

Cameron Boozer, 6-9, F, Duke (No. 3)

Cayden Boozer, 6-4, G, Duke (No. 16)

Jalen Haralson, 6-7, F, Notre Dame (No. 19)

Isiah Harwell, 6-6, G, Houston (No. 13)

Trey McKenney, 6-4, F, Michigan (No. 18)

Malachi Moreno, 6-10, C, Kentucky (No. 23)

Braylon Mullins, 6-4, G, UConn (No. 14)

Eric Reibe, 7-0, C, UConn (No. 22)

WEST ROSTER

Alijah Arenas, 6-6, G, Uncommitted (No. 12)

Mikel Brown Jr., 6-3, G, Louisville (No. 8)

Niko Bundalo, 6-10, F, Washington (No. 28)

Brayden Burries, 6-4, G, Uncommitted (No. 11)

Chris Cenac Jr., 6-10, C, Houston (No. 6)

A.J. Dybantsa, 6-9, F, BYU (No. 1)

Nikolas Khamenia, 6-8, Duke (No. 21)

Koa Peat, 6-7, F, Uncommitted (No. 9)

Darryn Peterson, 6-6, G, Kansas (No. 2)

Meleek Thomas, 6-4, G, Arkansas (No. 10)

Caleb Wilson, 6-9, F, North Carolina (No. 7)

Tounde Yessoufou, 6-5, F, Baylor (No. 15)