Open Extended Reactions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Mikey Williams, a former high school star who never played at Memphis after his April 2023 arrest, is making the most of his "second chance" at UCF, coach Johnny Dawkins said at Big 12 media day Wednesday.

Williams faced nine felonies and a lengthy prison sentence after he was arrested and charged for allegedly firing a gun at a car full of people who had arrived at his home. The charges were reduced, and he pleaded guilty in November to a single felony count of making criminal threats with provisions that would allow him to avoid jail time.

He was sentenced to a year of summary probation in August and his felony charge was reduced to a misdemeanor, clearing the way for him to make his collegiate debut with the Knights this season.

Dawkins said both he and school officials were careful to properly evaluate Williams before his commitment to the program.

"When we brought [Williams] in, of course we met, we did our due diligence," Dawkins said. "We want to see if the young man is the right fit for our program, like we would do with any young player. And we do that for every single player that we admit to our university. And we do our due diligence, and we go through everything and we make a decision. And fortunately, I have a university that trusts me in my evaluation process.

"And I think they did an amazing job at taking in information and making a decision to enroll him. And he's been terrific, I mean, in every sense of the word. I mean, he's been terrific on and off the court, every day."

At one point in his high school career, Williams was a five-star prospect who earned praise from some of the NBA's top stars. LeBron James posted in 2022, "Tough Nephew!!!! Real Tough," in response to a Williams highlight on Instagram. Williams, who has more than 3.4 million Instagram followers, also has a relationship with Drake.

His legal trouble impacted his public profile just as the basketball buzz attached to him also changed. He never played at Memphis as he navigated his legal case.

But Dawkins said Williams deserves another opportunity.

"He's been a joy to coach, and that's what it's about, giving young people second chances," Dawkins said. "And this young man is a teenager, and things happen, unfortunately, in our lives. And if we were in a world where no one got second chances, I don't know where any of us would be right now. And so I'm just really proud of our university for taking that type of stand."