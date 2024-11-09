Open Extended Reactions

Five-star guard Trey McKenney announced his commitment to Michigan on Saturday, giving coach Dusty May his first five-star recruit since taking over in Ann Arbor.

McKenney's final list also included USC and Georgetown, but staying home was the difference for the Flint, Michigan, native.

"It's surreal because Michigan was my dream school growing up," McKenney told ESPN. "My grandparents went to Michigan. It's home."

McKenney came away impressed by May's system and pace of play during his time coaching Florida Atlantic.

"Their style of play really fits me," McKenney said. "It's positionless, physical basketball with concepts. They will look to run and make reads at a fast pace like his teams did at FAU. My game is versatile on both ends and I believe I fit well into their plans. In time, I have the chance to be the face of the program. Coach May is a basketball guy. My faith leads me, and I try to think things out. I trust Coach May. He gives off positive vibes."

A 6-foot-4 shooting guard from St. Mary's Preparatory School (Michigan), McKenney is ranked No. 16 in the ESPN 100 for the 2025 class. He played some of his best basketball for The Family grassroots program on the Nike circuit in July, averaging 19.6 points and 6.0 rebounds in eight games, shooting better than 41% from 3-point range and making multiple 3-pointers in every game.

He also won a gold medal with USA Basketball at the FIBA U18 AmeriCup last summer, starting all six games and finishing second on the team in scoring. He averaged 10.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

McKenney is a big-bodied guard whose game should translate to May's system of open-side ball screens, dribble handoffs and high-low actions. He's a mismatch on the block against like-sized or smaller defenders due to his strength and touch, but he's effective on the perimeter due to his ability to get to the basket and knock down 3s.

McKenney is the third commitment for May and the Wolverines in the 2025 class, but the first five-star and first ESPN 100 recruit. He joins four-star small forward Winters Grady and talented Australia native Oscar Goodman in the group.