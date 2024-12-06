How to watch men's Jimmy V Classic: ESPN schedule

Open Extended Reactions

The Jimmy V Classic is back. The college basketball doubleheader features top teams taking the court Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden and highlights Jimmy V Week, a weeklong initiative across ESPN platforms to help raise funds for cancer research. The 2024 Jimmy V Classic Presented by Corona features a showdown between the Miami Hurricanes and Tennessee Volunteers, followed by the Michigan Wolverines vs. the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Here are key facts about the 2024 event:

How can fans watch?

*All times Eastern

Miami vs. Tennessee, 6:30 p.m. on ESPN

Michigan vs. Arkansas, 9 p.m. on ESPN

Fans can catch all the action in the men's college basketball streaming hub.

More about the Jimmy V Classic

The Jimmy V Classic, named for legendary college basketball coach Jim Valvano, annually raises money and awareness for the V Foundation for Cancer Research. The men's classic began in 1995 and is in its 30th year -- 21st at Madison Square Garden. The event is part of ESPN's V Week initiative, which uses several platforms to address sports fans about the importance of cancer research. To date, ESPN has helped raise more than $236 million for the V Foundation since 1993. ESPN's annual V Week has helped to raise nearly $89 million over the past 17 years.

More about the V Foundation for Cancer Research

The V Foundation for Cancer Research was founded in 1993 by ESPN and the late Valvano, a former NC State basketball coach and ESPN commentator. The V Foundation has funded over $353 million in cancer research grants nationwide through a competitive process strictly supervised by a world-class scientific advisory committee. Because the V Foundation has an endowment to cover administrative expenses, 100% of direct donations is awarded to cancer research and programs. The V team is committed to accelerating Victory Over Cancer. To learn more, visit v.org.

How can fans access more college basketball content from ESPN?

Check out the men's college basketball hub page for the latest news, analysis, scores, stats, schedules and more.