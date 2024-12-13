Dickie V's Super Six: Veteran coaches making magic

Open Extended Reactions

Hello, college hoops fans! We're a month into the season, and let me tell you, some veteran coaches are making noise in their first year with new programs. Taking over a team isn't easy -- new players, new staff, new systems -- it's like having a whole new playbook. But these guys? They're stepping in and delivering results, baby! Let's dive into the veteran coaches making waves in their debut seasons. Here's Dickie V's Super Six of first-year coaches (in no specific order) at their respective teams who are breathing life into their programs.

Dusty May, Michigan Wolverines

Michigan is roaring under Dusty May. The Wolverines won the Fort Myers Tip-Off. That upset over No. 11 Wisconsin? Pure magic, baby! Danny Wolf is anchoring a high-octane offense that's putting opponents on notice. The Wolverines are back in the Big Ten spotlight, and with May at the helm, the sky's the limit.

Ben McCollum, Drake Bulldogs

Are you serious? Ben McCollum is undefeated and has a Charleston Classic title. This guy's a winner -- 400 career wins and counting! McCollum's seamless transition from Division II dominance to the big stage at Drake is a coach's clinic. Watch out for the Bulldogs -- they're ready to dance, baby!