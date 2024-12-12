Missouri fans storm the court after the Tigers knock off Kansas for the fourth time in school history when the Jayhawks are the No. 1 AP team. (0:55)

Open Extended Reactions

A couple of months ago, hoopheads around the country circled Saturday on their calendars. Or added an alert to their phone, or some other modern-day reminder. It looked to be one of the best days of nonconference basketball in some time, with matchups between two ranked teams all over the schedule.

And though the slate has lost some of its luster because of a few early results, it's still going to shake up the Power Rankings as we inch toward full-fledged conference play. These four teams could see the biggest change next week:

UConn and Gonzaga: The best game of the day takes place in New York City. Gonzaga still has a game against UCLA after Christmas, but this is one of its last chances at a marquee win this season. UConn has responded well after its three-game losing streak in Maui, but a win here would be massive entering conference play.

Illinois: The Illini have been on the verge of a statement win throughout the early season, falling short against Alabama and then losing in overtime to Northwestern. What better way to announce your arrival onto the national stage than by beating No. 1 Tennessee -- and playing the game on your home court?

UCLA: The Bruins are in the midst of a three-week gauntlet. They won at Oregon last weekend, and now face Arizona in Phoenix this weekend, and still have North Carolina and Gonzaga on the schedule for December. If the Bruins beat their former Pac-12 rival in a pseudo-road game, they'll be a factor moving forward.

play 0:33 Lanier explains how Tennessee's composure was key vs. Miami Chaz Lanier speaks on how the No. 1 Volunteers' control on offense and their ability to finish plays secured a 75-62 victory over the Hurricanes.

Previous ranking: 1

Though Chaz Lanier has earned plaudits for his scoring exploits as one of the best transfers in the country, Zakai Zeigler is playing at an All-America level and has once again been a catalyst for the Volunteers. Since turning over the ball 11 times in a road win at Louisville on Nov. 9, Zeigler is averaging 8.0 assists and just 2.3 turnovers -- while also scoring 11.0 points and racking up 2.2 steals.

Next seven days: at Illinois (Dec. 14), vs. Western Carolina (Dec. 17)

Previous ranking: 2

Miles Kelly is proving to be the missing piece for Auburn, a wing with size who can shoot from the perimeter. The Georgia Tech transfer was productive the past couple of seasons for the Yellow Jackets. He has slotted into the Auburn starting lineup and been a huge asset from 3. He has made multiple 3s in five of his past six games, made at least four 3s in three games and is shooting 49% from beyond the arc on more than five attempts per game.

Next seven days: vs. Ohio State in Atlanta (Dec. 14), vs. Georgia State (Dec. 17)

play 0:23 Auburn's Jahki Howard puts a Richmond defender on a poster Jahki Howard grabs an offensive rebound, then puts a Richmond defender on a poster with a big slam.

Previous ranking: 3

What's different about this season's Iowa State team compared with the past couple of years? From a numbers perspective, it's clearly on the offensive end. The Cyclones rank sixth in the country in adjusted offensive efficiency, and they're scoring 1.24 points per possession. Though their awful nonconference schedule has provided a boost to their numbers in the past, that's not entirely the case this season; two of their three best offensive performances of the season came against Dayton and Colorado.

Next seven days: at Iowa (Dec. 12), vs. Omaha (Dec. 15)

Previous ranking: 8

With Lamont Butler out because of an ankle injury and Kerr Kriisa sustaining a foot injury that will sideline him indefinitely, coach Mark Pope doesn't have many point guards on his roster. But Jaxson Robinson took on much of the playmaking and ballhandling duties down the stretch against Gonzaga and started at the point against Colgate on Wednesday. There were some ups and downs, but he had help from the rest of the rotation; five Kentucky players had multiple assists and the team's turnover rate was its lowest of the season.

Next seven days: vs. Louisville (Dec. 14)

Previous ranking: 7

After a couple of quieter weeks in which Kam Jones scored 14 points or fewer in three of four games and was outplayed by Keshon Gilbert in a loss to Iowa State, the senior guard's player of the year candidacy got back on track in a big way against Wisconsin. Jones finished with 32 points, 6 assists and 4 steals, making three 3-pointers. The shooting is key; he was 4-for-16 from 3 in his previous five games.

Next seven days: at Dayton (Dec. 14), vs. Butler (Dec. 18)

Previous ranking: 6

Entering the season, Kon Knueppel had generated a considerable amount of hype. NBA scouts were talking about him, and he had moved into the top 10 of mock drafts. Then he scored 22 points in the season opener against Maine. It has been more uneven since then, especially when it comes to shooting against tough opponents. In games against Kentucky, Kansas and Auburn, he's just 1-for-17 from 3. On the plus side, he has found other ways to contribute, scoring in double figures in two of those games and dishing out eight assists against the Jayhawks.

Next seven days: vs. George Mason (Dec. 17)

Previous ranking: 11

The addition of Chris Youngblood to Alabama's rotation should be a huge boost, especially after the season-ending injury to Latrell Wrightsell. Youngblood shared AAC Player of the Year honors last season at South Florida, averaging 15.3 points and shooting 41.6% from 3. He's 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, and will add some physicality and toughness on the perimeter, which should help a defense that has struggled mightily at times this season.

Next seven days: vs. Creighton (Dec. 14), at North Dakota (Dec. 18)

Previous ranking: 12

Though we won't get a true gauge for Florida's ceiling until SEC play, the Gators face the two toughest games of their nonconference schedule in an 80-hour span this weekend into next week. They start with Arizona State on Saturday in Atlanta, before traveling to Charlotte to face North Carolina. The Sun Devils and Tar Heels need a statement performance, for different reasons, but Florida should remain unbeaten.

Next seven days: vs. Arizona State in Atlanta (Dec. 14), at North Carolina in Charlotte (Dec. 17)

Previous ranking: 5

How will Gonzaga respond after blowing a lead to Kentucky and then traveling across the country to face UConn at the Huskies' third home, Madison Square Garden? The 3-point battle will be key. UConn ranks in the top 40 nationally in 3-point attempt rate, making nearly 37% of its 3s, and has made double-digit 3s five times this season. Gonzaga is at the opposite end, ranking No. 306 in percentage of points from 3s -- and the Bulldogs are shooting only 33.7%. But the Zags are third in 3-point defense, while UConn is No. 325.

Next seven days: vs. UConn in New York (Dec. 14), vs. Nicholls (Dec. 18)

Previous ranking: 9

Nate Bittle has had a fascinating career arc in Eugene. He came out of high school as a five-star prospect, but struggled to get on the floor as a freshman. After showing flashes over the next couple of years, he suffered a broken wrist, which stunted his junior season. But now as a fourth-year player, the 7-footer is breaking out. He had 22 points and 10 boards in the loss to UCLA, and is averaging 14.4 points and 9.1 rebounds, with three double-doubles.

Next seven days: vs. Stephen F. Austin (Dec. 15)

Previous ranking: 4

Kansas had its two worst offensive performances of the season in last week's two losses to Creighton and Missouri, while also allowing at least 1.04 points per possession in both games. The issues at both ends happened in different ways. Creighton hit 12 3-pointers, while Missouri got to the free throw line 31 times. At the other end, Creighton did a terrific job neutralizing Hunter Dickinson, while Missouri forced 22 turnovers.

Next seven days: vs. NC State (Dec. 14)

Previous ranking: 10

Out the door goes the two-time consensus player of the year, in steps another All-America candidate without missing a beat. Trey Kaufman-Renn is obviously a completely different player than Zach Edey, but it's incredibly impressive how good he has been from the moment the season began. He started every game for the Boilermakers a year ago, but was an ancillary option. This season, Kaufman-Renn has scored at least 14 points in every game, has four 20-point games and had his best outings against Alabama, Ole Miss, Maryland and NC State.

Next seven days: vs. Texas A&M in Indianapolis (Dec. 14)

Previous ranking: 14

The big key for Ole Miss entering the season was whether the Rebels' defense could improve. Last season, Ole Miss didn't have anything resembling a typical Chris Beard defense. The Rebels ranked 12th in the SEC -- and No. 141 nationally -- in adjusted defensive efficiency, allowing nearly 1.15 points per possession. For comparison, Beard never ranked lower than 18th in KenPom's adjusted defensive efficiency in his previous five seasons. It's getting better, despite struggling against Purdue, especially when it comes to forcing turnovers and blocking shots -- which the Rebels rank in the top 15 nationally in both categories.

Next seven days: vs. Southern Miss in Biloxi, Mississippi (Dec. 14), vs. Southern (Dec. 17)

Previous ranking: 16

Entering this season, Miles Byrd had played 35 games over two years at San Diego State, starting zero and scoring in double figures twice. And now the 6-foot-7 Byrd is one of the biggest breakout players in the country. He's scored in all but two games this season, including 16 points against Creighton and 18 points against Houston. Byrd also went for 19 points and four 3-pointers in Wednesday's win over Cal Baptist. It wouldn't be a surprise to see the left-hander play himself onto NBA draft boards given his size, shotmaking and two-way ability.