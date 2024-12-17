Open Extended Reactions

IMG Academy has retaken the No. 1 spot in the ESPN High School Basketball Top 25 team rankings.

The Ascenders are 7-1 this season following a three-win week, which included a quality 80-71 victory over No. 21 Oak Hill Academy. IMG was led by 5-star Arkansas signee Darius Acuff (ESPN 100 No. 7), who had 27 points and 8 assists. Syracuse signee Sadiq White (ESPN 100 No. 16) added an efficient 19-point performance on 9-of-10 shooting from the field.

No. 4 Brewster Academy is another team to watch as they currently sit at 9-1 overall. They defeated previous No. 1 ranked Montverde Academy last week 59-47 behind a 20-point, 9-rebound performance from James Madison signee James Fowler.

See the whole list of top 25 teams below.

1. IMG Academy (FL)

2. Prolific Prep (CA)

3. Columbus (FL)

4. Brewster Academy (NH)

5. Link Academy (MO)

6. Montverde Academy (FL)

7. La Lumiere (IND)

8. Dynamic Prep (TX)

9. St. John Bosco (CA)

10. Long Island Lutheran (NY)

11. Mt. Zion Prep (MD)

12. Gonzaga College HS (D.C.)

13. Utah Prep (UT)

14. Paul VI (VA)

15. San Antonio Brennan (TX)

16. Sidwell Friends (D.C.)

17. Grayson (GA)

18. AZ Compass (AZ)

19. Harvard-Westlake (CA)

20. Perry High School (AZ)

21. Oak Hill Academy (VA)

22. Notre Dame SO (CA)

23. Oak Ridge (FL)

24. Roosevelt (CA)

25. Allen (TX)