Bryce James, the younger son of LeBron James, has committed to Arizona as part of the Wildcats' 2025 class.

James made his announcement on Instagram, with the caption "100% committed."

James, a four-star prospect from Sierra Canyon (California), also held offers from Ohio State and Duquesne. The Dukes were his first offer, extending it back in the summer of 2022, and James took an unofficial visit to Ohio State in the fall of 2023. He also recently took an unofficial visit to Arizona.

In 14 games last spring with the Strive For Greatness grassroots program on the Nike EYBL circuit, James averaged 6.9 points and 2.2 rebounds, shooting 39% from the field and 36.8% from 3-point range in 22.0 minutes per game. He made multiple 3-pointers in seven games, highlighted by a 21-point, six-rebound effort against NightRydas Elite when he shot 5-for-9 from behind the arc.

He played five games with SFG at the Nike Peach Jam, averaging 5.6 points. He again had his best performance against NightRydas Elite, scoring 12 points in 23 minutes.

James was also invited to the USA Basketball under-17 national team training camp last June.

James' older brother, Bronny, played one season at USC before turning pro. Bronny suffered cardiac arrest during a team workout the summer before his freshman year, impacting his lone season with the Trojans. He was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of last June's NBA draft.

Arizona now has two players in its 2025 recruiting class, with James joining top-25 prospect Dwayne Aristode, who committed to the Wildcats in October and put pen to paper during the early signing period. Tommy Lloyd has a trio of high-level targets left in the 2025 class, including Koa Peat (No. 8 in the ESPN 100), Brayden Burries (No. 10) and Alijah Arenas (No. 15), who recently reclassified from 2026 into the senior class.