WASHINGTON -- CJ Gunn had 17 points as DePaul snapped a 39-game regular-season Big East losing streak with a 73-68 win over Georgetown on Friday night.

It was the Blue Demons first regular-season Big East win in 730 days since beating No. 8 Xavier on Jan. 18, 2023.

DePaul's conference losing streak was tied for the fourth-longest streak in the AP Poll era (since 1948-49), according to ESPN research. The longest was Colgate's 47-game conference losing streak from 1984-87.

The win was also DePaul's first road win since Dec. 3, 2022.

Gunn also added five rebounds for the Blue Demons (10-9, 1-7 Big East). Layden Blocker scored 14 points while shooting 4 for 8 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

The win snapped a five-game skid for the Blue Demons.

Up next for DePaul is a matchup Tuesday with Creighton at home.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.