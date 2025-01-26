Grant Nelson dishes to Labaron Philon for an Alabama bucket down low. (0:22)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama guard Mark Sears entered Saturday night's game against LSU leading the team and the SEC in scoring but was held scoreless and spent the entire second half of the Crimson Tide's 80-73 win on the bench.

"We played the guys that we thought gave us the best chance to win in the second half," Alabama coach Nate Oats said.

Sears, a preseason All-American averaging 19 points, went 0 for 5 from the field with three rebounds, three assists and two turnovers.

Oats pointed to defensive consistency, especially into the second half, as a reason for lineup changes.

"I didn't think our second-half defense has been very good lately, so we made the point to the guys, we're done starting the same group that starts the game," Oats said. "Our defense was significantly better in the second half than in the first half, and we haven't done that much this year."

Aden Holloway scored 19 points and Mouhamed Dioubate added 14 in the win for No. 4 Alabama.

It was the second consecutive game that Holloway and Dioubate came off the bench to have big nights for the Crimson Tide (17-3, 6-1) after they combined for 44 points in Tuesday's win over Vanderbilt.

Jordan Sears scored 21 points to lead LSU (12-7, 1-5). Cam Carter had 17 points and Corey Chest had 12 points and 18 rebounds.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.