Men's basketball 'College GameDay': Schedule and locations

"College GameDay Covered by State Farm" is a pregame men's college basketball sports talk show hosted by Rece Davis, Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg, Andraya Carter and Jay Williams. Providing weekly insights and analysis, the show travels to a different campus for 7 weeks at the end of the season, where students and fans can attend the festivities in person. The premier men's college basketball pregame show airs Saturdays from 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. to noon ET on ESPN, ESPN+ and Disney+.