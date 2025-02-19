Men's basketball 'College GameDay': Schedule and locations

"College GameDay Covered by State Farm" is a pregame men's college basketball sports talk show hosted by Rece Davis, Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg, Andraya Carter and Jay Williams. Providing weekly insights and analysis, the show travels to a different campus for 7 weeks at the end of the season, where students and fans can attend the festivities in person. The premier men's college basketball pregame show airs Saturdays from 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. to noon ET on ESPN, ESPN+ and Disney+.
See below for more details on where "College GameDay" will be each week of the remainder of the 2024-25 men's college basketball season.
Week 5
"College GameDay" visits Houston, Texas for Iowa State at Houston.
Week 4
"College GameDay" visited Tuscaloosa, Alabama for Auburn at Alabama.